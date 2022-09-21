Conservatives may support part of the Liberal government's affordability plan on GST

PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and fellow members of Parliament take a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago

It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.

Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun

'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.

  • Biden: Russia's Ukraine abuses 'make your blood run cold'

    U.S. President Joe Biden declared at the United Nations on Wednesday that Russia has 'shamelessly violated the core tenets' of the international body with its war in Ukraine as he summoned nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.

    u.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for a trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 20, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

  • Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage

    More than half a million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service on Wednesday -- three days after after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory -- sending many to line up for hours to fill jugs from water trucks and others to scoop water from mountain runoff.

  • Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general

    New York's attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company for fraud on Wednesday, alleging they padded his net worth by billions of dollars by lying about the value of prized assets including golf courses, hotels and his homes at Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago.

  • Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut

    The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones said Wednesday she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week in a defamation lawsuit filed by people who lost relatives in the Sandy Hook school massacre.

  • Trump rape accuser plans suit under new NY 'survivors' law

    A writer who accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room intends to file another lawsuit against him under a new New York law letting sexual assault victims sue over attacks that happened decades ago.

