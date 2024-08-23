Conservatives maintain silence as strife continues between union, railways
As rail workers push back on the Liberal government's effort to end a labour dispute, the federal Conservatives remain silent on the strife that poses a major threat to Canada's economy.
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon asked the Canadian Industrial Relations Board on Thursday to impose binding arbitration after Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. locked out 9,300 employees.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slammed the government's decision, calling it proof the Liberals "will always cave to corporate greed, and Canadians will always pay for it."
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has not weighed in since the lockout began on Thursday and his office has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says all federal parties struggle to put the economy ahead of the interests of unions.
He says Conservatives' silence on the labour dispute is not surprising and is consistent with the party's new approach to unions, including a "shocking" decision to support a ban on replacement workers earlier this year.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
BREAKING Rail workers pushing back hard against federal government move to get them back to work
Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully resume.
Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milks appears to be slowing: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be slowing down, with no new cases reported in the last two weeks.
'Dry promotions': Here's what a money expert recommends when the title outweighs the paycheck
Here's how to navigate a 'dry promotion' in your employment, according to a money expert on CTV's Your Morning.
Ahead of speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says in a Pennsylvania court filing that he's endorsing Trump
Ahead of a planned speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign said in a Pennsylvania court filing Friday that he is endorsing Donald Trump for president.
Vision loss, high cholesterol among growing list of risk factors for dementia, review says
Vision loss and high cholesterol are two of the newest risk factors that have been identified as early indicators of dementia, a leading medical journal has found.
Late French film star Alain Delon wanted his dog buried with him. The dog gets to live
Before he died this week, French film icon Alain Delon once suggested he wanted his beloved sheepdog Loubo buried with him. To the relief of animal lovers around France, Loubo will be allowed to survive.
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
Could 2 NASA astronauts be stuck at the space station until next year? A decision is imminent
Will two NASA astronauts return to Earth soon in their troubled Boeing capsule? Or wait at the International Space Station for a ride home next year with SpaceX?
Vision loss, high cholesterol among growing list of risk factors for dementia, review says
Vision loss and high cholesterol are two of the newest risk factors that have been identified as early indicators of dementia, a leading medical journal has found.
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Mounties lay terror charges against suspect from Greater Toronto Area
The RCMP say they have laid terrorism charges against a suspect from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after a "lengthy" investigation.
Despite continued pleas from coroners, Montreal metro not proceeding with platform screen doors any time soon
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
Capital Pride still expecting thousands for annual parade despite controversy
Final preparations are underway for this year's Capital Pride parade which will look different than in years past. The parade route will be shorter because of fewer police resources, organizers say.
27 killed after a bus with Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway and crash
At least 27 people were killed and 16 others injured when a bus carrying dozens of Indian pilgrims drove off a key highway and crashed on Friday in Nepal, officials said.
Taliban codify morality laws requiring Afghan women to cover faces, men to grow beards
Afghanistan's Taliban formally codified a long set of rules governing morality this week, ranging from requiring women to cover their faces and men to grow beards to banning car drivers from playing music.
A girl sleeping in her bed is fatally struck when shots are fired at 3 homes in Ohio
A 12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed was fatally struck when someone fired several shots into three homes in an Ohio city early Friday, authorities said.
A drone strike in Syria kills a Saudi militant from an al-Qaida-linked group, monitor says
A drone strike in northwestern Syria on Friday killed a Saudi militant from an al-Qaida-linked group as he was riding on a motorcycle, a war monitor and local residents said.
The congregation wore pastels to honour 7-year-old U.K. knife attack victim at her funeral
The congregation wore pastels and floral prints for 'Elsie’s Special Day.' Her fellow cheerleaders formed an honour guard. The family dog stood by the door.
Prosecutor says ex-sheriff's deputy charged with manslaughter in shooting of an airman at his home
A Florida Panhandle sheriff’s deputy was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting an airman who opened his apartment door while holding a gun, prosecutors said Friday.
Bill Morneau: Canada needs to spend more on defence faster to make inroads with next U.S. administration
As the Canadian government seeks to make inroads with the next U.S. administration, former Liberal finance minister Bill Morneau says Canada needs to take U.S. security concerns seriously and accelerate the timeline by which Canada will hit NATO's defence spending obligation.
-
Railways prepare to restart after federal government forces binding arbitration in labour dispute
Canada's Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end a work stoppage that saw this country's two largest railways grind to a standstill Thursday, by forcing the parties into binding arbitration.
-
Family of patient who died in Fredericton ER waiting room files lawsuit against Horizon Health
The family of a man who died two years ago while waiting for care in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital waiting room has filed a lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and two nurses who were on shift that night.
Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milks appears to be slowing: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be slowing down, with no new cases reported in the last two weeks.
National security agencies should detail how they're using AI: federal advisory body
A federal advisory body is calling on Canada's security agencies to publish detailed descriptions of their current and intended uses of artificial intelligence systems and software applications.
The biggest diamond in over a century is found in Botswana — a whopping 2,492 carats
The largest diamond found in more than a century has been unearthed at a mine in Botswana, and the country's president showed off the fist-sized stone to the world at a viewing ceremony Thursday.
A robot's attempt to get a sample of the melted fuel at Japan's damaged nuclear reactor is suspended
An attempt to use an extendable robot to remove a fragment of melted fuel from a wrecked reactor at Japan’s tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was suspended Thursday due to a technical issue.
Late French film star Alain Delon wanted his dog buried with him. The dog gets to live
Before he died this week, French film icon Alain Delon once suggested he wanted his beloved sheepdog Loubo buried with him. To the relief of animal lovers around France, Loubo will be allowed to survive.
Peter Dinklage to walk CIFF red carpet in support of Alberta-shot 'The Thicket'
The Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) will kick off its 25th anniversary with a star-studded red carpet – featuring Peter Dinklage. Dinklage, best known for portraying Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, will be attending CIFF in support of his new film The Thicket.
Edible or not? Alicia Silverstone's misstep shows how toxic lookalikes can fool you
Alicia Silverstone worried fans this week when she posted a TikTok clip of herself nibbling a poisonous berry she found along a sidewalk on a trip to England. The “Clueless” actor said she thought the fruit might have been a tomato, but realized it wasn’t after a couple bites revealed an off-tasting, peppery flavor.
Number of people receiving EI up more than 10 per cent in past year: StatCan
Almost 474,000 people are receiving regular employment insurance in Canada, according to the latest data, which is a 10 per cent increase compared to the same time last year.
-
Postmedia cuts 30 per cent of news jobs at St. John's Telegram paper in takeover
About 30 per cent of newsroom jobs have been cut at a 145-year-old daily newspaper in St. John's, N.L., following a takeover by Postmedia.
These musicians are getting ready for the Air Guitar World Championship
Performers at this year's Air Guitar World Championships in Finland tuned up Friday at the Olympics of air guitar for the 27th time, featuring dedicated competitors like 'Shred Lasso' and 'Guitarantula.'
Travel host Rick Steves says he has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery
Veteran traveler, travel TV host and guidebook author Rick Steves announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in a social media post Wednesday.
The CNE has spoken. These are the 5 foods worthy of being in its inaugural hall of fame
If there is one thing that the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is well-known for, it's the food. Here are the ones the fair dubbed worthy enough to be in its hall of fame.
McGroarty traded from Jets to Penguins, Brayden Yager coming to Winnipeg
The Jets announced Thursday the team traded the rights to Rutger McGroarty in exchange for Brayden Yager.
'Pommel Horse Guy' Stephen Nedoroscik will join 'Dancing With the Stars'
Fresh off the Olympics, U.S. breakout star and medalist Stephen Nedoroscik — better known to the internet as “Pommel Horse Guy” — will compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”
PWHL Ottawa's Brianne Jenner brings girls' hockey camp to the capital
After a breakthrough inaugural season, PWHL Ottawa team captain Brianne Jenner is bringing new opportunities to the city's young female hockey players.
Why Ford's three-row electric 'personal bullet train' SUV went off the rails
At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor F.N executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025.
USNTSB sends team to investigate California crash and lithium-ion battery fire involving a Tesla Semi
A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators.
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Ottawa
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
The CNE has spoken. These are the 5 foods worthy of being in its inaugural hall of fame
If there is one thing that the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is well-known for, it's the food. Here are the ones the fair dubbed worthy enough to be in its hall of fame.
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
'Competitiveness has always been a part of me': Former Humboldt Bronco heading to Paris for Paralympics
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
Video shows sea otter hitching ride on B.C. woman's paddleboard
When Joanie Paquin was walking towards the water the other day, she was preparing to go paddle boarding with her visiting sister. She never expected to pick up a second passenger.
Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence movie among major productions filming in Calgary
A new movie starring Hollywood heavyweights Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence and LaKeith Stanfield began filming in Calgary Monday.
Saskatchewan's Twilite Drive-in celebrates 70th anniversary
The Twilite Drive-in Theatre has been serving movie lovers for decades.
Children battling chronic illness get luxury rides to BC Lions game
More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.
Decades of protection added to 164-year-old New Brunswick lighthouse
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
Murder conviction overturned, new trial ordered in Vancouver killing
British Columbia's highest court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial in the killing of a senior on the doorstep of his East Vancouver home.
Mountie stabbed, suspect shot during altercation in Richmond, B.C.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a Richmond RCMP officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot Thursday.
Police find 40 kilograms of drugs, $500,000 cash in largest-ever seizure in Prince George, B.C.
Mounties in Prince George say they've made the largest drug seizure in their detachment's history.
GO train service on Milton line, Hamilton GO Station suspended for second day
As the federal government moves into to end a rail labour dispute that has caused supply chain issues across the country, some commuters in the Toronto area are still feeling the effects of the job action.
Ontario woman says she was left stranded by Flair Airlines in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss
The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss.
Investigation into Calgary man's death sees second person charged
Calgary police have laid additional charges in the death of a man who vanished last August.
More murder charges laid in death of Calgary man
RCMP have laid more charges in the death of a Calgary man whose remains were found in Rocky View County in the spring.
'Not acceptable': Unions in Calgary push back against order to end rail strike
A day after the federal government stepped in with binding arbitration to force thousands of unionized rail workers back on the job, the union held a rally in Calgary to say they disagree with the move.
Boy, 13, facing charges after 2 people shot with an air gun in Gatineau, Que.
Police in Gatineau, Que. say a 13-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly firing an air gun at vehicles and bystanders in the Aylmer area.
17-year-old facing charges in connection with fatal crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont.
A 17-year-old is facing charges related to dangerous operations causing death and bodily harm after a fatal rollover that took place in May, leaving one dead and five others with serious injuries in Sharbot Lake, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
O-Train off peak service drops to every 10 minutes on Monday: Here's what you need to know
The O-Train will be running less frequently during off-peak hours starting on Monday, as OC Transpo adjusts service on the light-rail transit line to meet customer demand and travel patterns.
Despite continued pleas from coroners, Montreal metro not proceeding with platform screen doors any time soon
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
Rail stoppage: Montreal commuters eye alternatives as trains halted for second day
More than 20,000 Montreal commuters are again being forced to find alternative ways to get to work because of a work stoppage at Canada's two biggest railways that has halted trains for a second consecutive day.
Police investigate shooting at Montreal salon where owner was killed last year
Montreal police are investigating after a salon that was the scene of a deadly shooting last year was shot at again last night while it was open.
Crash closes Mill Woods Road and 23 Avenue on Friday
A serious crash closed a section of Mill Woods Road near 23 Avenue late Friday morning.
Jasper businesses shift focus to reopening as fire risks fade
The road to recovery is starting to clear for businesses in Jasper, Alta., a month after some 25,000 visitors and residents were forced to flee a raging wildfire.
Family of patient who died in Fredericton ER waiting room files lawsuit against Horizon Health
The family of a man who died two years ago while waiting for care in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital waiting room has filed a lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and two nurses who were on shift that night.
-
Nova Scotia group wants a court to declare a First Nation's lobster fishery illegal
A commercial lobster fishing group in southwestern Nova Scotia is seeking a court to have a lobster fishery run by a First Nations community declared illegal.
Teen charged in second machete attack: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested three youths in connection with a pair of machete attacks in Winnipeg, including one who was previously charged with causing life-altering injuries to a 15-year-old male.
Cyclists calling on Manitoba to implement 'Idaho stop' law, saying it would make roads safer
Bike safety advocates say forcing cyclists to stop at a stop sign puts them at risk and it's time to change the law.
Teaming up with technology: Winnipeg using fancy quads to gather data to improve city sidewalks
New technology will be rolling down a sidewalk near you in the next few months, as the City of Winnipeg works to improve walking surfaces.
B.C. woman dies in collision near Indian Head, Sask., 2 sent to hospital
A woman from B.C. died in a collision between an SUV and a semi near Indian Head, Sask. on Thursday.
Mainstreet Equity warns its renters that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
'It's just tough': Riders fall short to Toronto Argonauts 20-19
Lirim Hajrullahu's single on the game's final play earned Toronto a wild 20-19 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday night.
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Police release photo after Cambridge jewelry store theft
Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify a male after a theft at a Cambridge jewelry store.
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
Mainstreet Equity warns its renters that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
'It's just tough': Riders fall short to Toronto Argonauts 20-19
Lirim Hajrullahu's single on the game's final play earned Toronto a wild 20-19 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday night.
'Nothing comes for free': Questions linger for Saskatoon's $1.2B entertainment district
Saskatoon's most expensive infrastructure project is generating plenty of attention and questions a day after the price tag for the downtown arena district was revealed.
BREAKING One dead, one in hospital in fatal Highway 17 crash in West Nipissing
A fatal crash on Friday morning involving two passenger vehicles on Highway 17 in West Nipissing has closed the road in both directions.
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
Car driven into building in south London
The incident happened in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Highview Avenue. Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported, and that the investigation is ongoing.
Mask, cash and airsoft gun found during arrest in Sarnia
Police in Sarnia are hoping the public may have more information after officers found several items during a recent arrest. Around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Rainbow Park and during a search unrelated to the initial call, police found a man slumped over in a chair.
Pedestrian killed in collision outside of Tillsonburg
Police say that at roughly 7:33 a.m. emergency services were called to a collision involving pickup truck and pedestrian on Potter’s Road.
Woman's face sprayed during attempted purse-snatching in Barrie parking lot
Police in Barrie are on the lookout for a man accused of spraying a substance into a woman's face and attempting to steal her purse.
Muskoka man faces hefty fine for possessing 3 black bear gall bladders
A Gravenhurst resident has been fined $6,500 for illegally possessing black bear parts, as part of the Ontario government's efforts to protect black bear populations.
Barrie Fair returns with midway rides, livestock shows, and demolition derby
The annual Barrie Fair returns to the Essa Agriplex in Thornton this weekend, with midway rides, livestock shows, tractor pulls, vendors, artisans and a demolition derby.
Highway 401 in Tilbury closed due to collision
The westbound lane of the 401 is closed near Tilbury as OPP tend to the aftermath of a three-vehicle collision.
‘It’s been heavily confusing’: Windsor rail workers return to picket lines at CPKC
Teamsters Local 528 workers remained in lockout Friday, even though rail workers at CN returned to work.
Human trafficking suspects arrested: Windsor police
Two human trafficking suspects have been arrested for allegedly violating their bail conditions.
Murder conviction overturned, new trial ordered in Vancouver killing
British Columbia's highest court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial in the killing of a senior on the doorstep of his East Vancouver home.
Mountie stabbed, suspect shot during altercation in Richmond, B.C.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a Richmond RCMP officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot Thursday.
Historic B.C. water bomber arrives at Victoria museum
The Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber has made it to its retirement home without a scratch.
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Whoop-Up Days providing economic benefit as Lethbridge and District Exhibition continues to face deficit
With thousands of people already through the gates at this year's Whoop-Up Days, the Lethbridge and District Exhibition (LDE) is hoping to cash in after a year of financial troubles.
Top Alberta Court allows appeal of coal miner's exploration applications
Alberta's top court is allowing a southwestern ranching community to appeal applications for coal exploration permits.
Lethbridge drug house shut down again due to continued illegal activity
Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a drug house in Lethbridge for the second time this year due to illegal activity.
First Nation in northwestern Ont. moves ahead with permanent bridge, all-season road
The Ontario government is partnering with the Whitefeather Forest Community Resource Management Authority and the federal government to build a permanent bridge across the Berens River and an all-season road to Pikangikum First Nation.
Sudbury couple wins lottery's second prize with 'special' numbers
A Sudbury couple who has been playing the lottery together since Lotto 6/49 began received their first big win.
Spike in forest fires in the northeast in the last 24 hours
There have been a dozen new forest fires since its last report, Ontario Forest Fires said Thursday evening. That includes four late Wednesday evening and eight on Thursday.
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.