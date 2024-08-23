Conservatives maintain silence as strife continues between union, railways

OTTAWA -

As rail workers push back on the Liberal government's effort to end a labour dispute, the federal Conservatives remain silent on the strife that poses a major threat to Canada's economy.

Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon asked the Canadian Industrial Relations Board on Thursday to impose binding arbitration after Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. locked out 9,300 employees.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slammed the government's decision, calling it proof the Liberals "will always cave to corporate greed, and Canadians will always pay for it."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has not weighed in since the lockout began on Thursday and his office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says all federal parties struggle to put the economy ahead of the interests of unions.

He says Conservatives' silence on the labour dispute is not surprising and is consistent with the party's new approach to unions, including a "shocking" decision to support a ban on replacement workers earlier this year.