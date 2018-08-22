OTTAWA -- The Conservatives are expected to unveil their immigration policy this morning amid a debate over the prime minister's response to an anti-immigrant heckler last week.

The announcement also comes a day before the party's members gather in Halifax for its biennial policy convention. Members will debate and vote on policy measures, although they aren't binding on Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Immigration critic Michelle Rempel and Treasury Board critic Gerard Deltell will make the announcement.

More to come.