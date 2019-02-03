

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Conservative party has deleted a video that spoofed Historica Canada’s famous Heritage Minutes commercials.

Cory Hann, the party’s director of communications, told CTV News on Sunday afternoon that although the video was intended as a parody, “upon reflection ... we realize the historical importance of Justin Trudeau actually being the first prime minister in Canadian history to be found guilty of breaking ethics laws, and, as such, how that could be perceived as a real Heritage Minute.”

“We wouldn’t want it mistaken for a real production by Historica Canada which typically showcase prouder moments in Canadian history,” the statement continues.

Hann said that an edited version will be reposted “to ensure viewers are aware this video is not a Historica production.”

Earlier on Sunday, Historica Canada issued a statement requesting that the Conservatives remove the fake Heritage Minute from all of its social media platforms.

“While we often welcome parodies of the Minutes, we do not approve of them being used for partisan political purposes,” said the non-profit group dedicated to promoting Canadian history.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer tweeted the ad Saturday, and it was retweeted by the official Conservative Party account. It was also posted to Scheer’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The ad details ethics violations on the part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and two of his cabinet ministers. Also referenced is the ethics investigation into then-Health Minister Jane Philpott over the use of a driving service owned by one of her campaign volunteers, for which she was cleared.

Two clips of Trudeau at a loss for words are also played.

The spot ends with the familiar Heritage Minute background appearing, along with the phrase “A part of our heritage,” the Conservative Party logo, a message saying the Conservatives authorized the ad and a Canadian flag.

The Liberal party issued a statement Sunday accusing Scheer and the Conservatives of “doubling down on the same Harper-style negative attacks that Canadians rejected in 2015.”

“While the Conservatives are focused on attacking Justin Trudeau, Liberals will continue to stay focused on Canadians and our positive plan to strengthen the middle class,” the statement adds.