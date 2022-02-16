Government House Leader Mark Holland says members of Parliament will receive the emergency declaration motion “as soon as possible” as Conservative MPs argue the Emergencies Act is an “overreach” of government power.

Leaving a Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday, Holland said given the measure has never been invoked, it’s “extremely” important to get it right.

“We have had very productive conversations and certainly I've indicated to the House leaders that we're going to get this to them as soon as possible but you know, we have to make sure that everything is in its proper form in order and given the fact that these are measures that have never been in Parliament before,” he said.

As part of the parliamentary oversight requirements in invoking powers under the Emergencies Act, the government must table a motion in both the House and Senate within seven sitting days outlining why federal officials feel the powers are required and detailing what specific measures will be taken, to allow the two parliamentary bodies to confirm it.

Once the motion is tabled, debate will begin on the next siting day and will continue, according to the Act, “without interruption” until the vote is ready to be called -- essentially when the list of speakers has been exhausted or if the government imposes closure on the debate.

If the motion is adopted—which is expected in the House given the NDP have already signalled they’ll support the Liberals, giving them the majority numbers, but the Senate remains to be seen—the emergency powers will remain in effect.

Opposition House Leader John Brassard said he feels his “back’s up against the wall” about the lack of detail provided by the government on the motion.

“I’m walking into caucus with an expectation of forming a position on an emergency debate, a national emergency according to the prime minister and I don’t even know what we’re debating,” he said on Wednesday.

Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu said invoking the Act is a “power grab” by the prime minister.

“There is no national emergency, there is no threat to the security of Canada, the protests at the border were peacefully taken down and I think it’s an overreach,” said Gladu.

“[The prime minister] did not act with his existing powers. So for him to grab even further powers, and very far-reaching powers, is very troubling.”

More details to come.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello.