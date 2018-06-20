

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is welcoming the newest member of his caucus into the fold with a new team jersey.

Richard Martel, who won Monday's byelection in the Quebec riding of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, was on hand for today's caucus meeting, where he was presented with a blue jersey with a large white "C" and his name printed on the back.

Martel won 52.7 per cent of the vote, more than 5,000 votes clear of Liberal rival Lina Boivin, who took 29. 5 per cent.

Scheer says the Conservatives have shown that they can win anywhere, with Martel's decisive victory sending a "clear" message to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Martel told caucus he's "proud" to be with them in the House of Commons and thanked Scheer for his support during the campaign.

The byelection was triggered by the resignation of rookie Liberal MP Denis Lemieux. Chicoutimi-Le Fjord marks the governing party's first byelection defeat in a Liberal-held riding since Trudeau became leader in 2013.