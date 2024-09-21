Conservatives call on Elon Musk to step in after Liberals provide loan to Ottawa-based satellite operator
A $2.14-billion federal loan for an Ottawa-based satellite operator has Canadian politicians arguing about whether American billionaire Elon Musk poses a national security risk.
The fight involves internet connectivity in remote regions as Canada tries to live up to its promise to connect every Canadian household to high-speed internet by 2030.
Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg said "there appear to be some misunderstandings" about the nature of his company's deal with the government.
A week ago, the Liberal government announced the loan to Telesat, which is launching a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that will be able to connect the most remote areas of the country to broadband internet.
Conservative MP Michael Barrett objected to the price tag, asking Musk in a social media post how much it would cost to provide his Starlink to every Canadian household that does not have high-speed access.
"Less than half that amount," Musk responded, prompting Barrett to conclude: "That sounds like a common-sense solution for Canada to me."
In an interview, Goldberg rejected the comparison because his company received a loan, not a grant.
Telesat will pay the government nine per cent interest. The Quebec government is also loaning $400 million. In exchange, Telesat will give up around a 12 per cent equity stake in the company to the two governments.
"No one asked Elon, 'Do you want a $2-billion loan from the government of Canada at a nine per cent interest rate and give up 10 per cent of Starlink?'" he said. "I think there would have been a very different response."
He noted that a portion of the loan will actually end up going to Musk's SpaceX because Telesat uses the company to launch satellites.
A spokesperson for Innovation Canada said the new loan replaces a previous $1.44-billion loan announced in 2021, which did not go ahead. The government is maintaining its commitment to spend $600 million to buy internet capacity once the system is operational.
The Liberal government has a years-long initiative to ensure all Canadian households are connected to high-speed internet, with the goal of getting to 98 per cent in 2026 and 100 per cent by 2030.
The last communities are the most challenging because they rely on satellite service. Traditional satellite internet, which uses a geostationary satellite higher up in orbit, has limitations.
Newer-generation low Earth orbit satellite systems, like the one being launched by Telesat and those used by Musk's Starlink, use many satellites that circulate closer to Earth and can offer high-speed internet without the same issues.
Telesat's launch plans have already been delayed by years. Goldberg said those delays, some of which were related to challenges around COVID-19, are "in the rear view" and the company plans to be fully in service with global coverage by the end of 2027.
Starlink's coverage map shows service as available in Canada, though its parent company didn't answer questions about service availability in the country's most remote areas.
After Barrett's exchange with Musk, Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne accused the Conservatives of wanting to "sell out our national security."
"When you are in the farther north, you need a reliable network, and you need sovereignty and resiliency in the network. So to suggest otherwise to me is a bit crazy."
He said Telesat would design and manufacture the system in Canada.
"That's the kind of sovereignty and resiliency that we want to see, especially when you're talking about critical military infrastructure that we need also for the defence of the North."
In a statement, the Conservatives stuck to their argument that Musk would be a better bet. Industry critic Rick Perkins said "there's an established, available platform that can provide high-speed internet today, and it wouldn't require billions of taxpayer dollars going into the pockets of Liberal-connected insiders."
President and CEO of Telesat Dan Goldberg takes part in a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
The Conservatives also tried to connect the contract to former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, who was appointed as an economic adviser to the Liberals on Sept. 9, four days before the Telesat loan was announced.
Deputy Conservative leader Melissa Lantsman said in the House this week that Carney's "close friend, the CEO of Telesat, got more than two billion of Canadians' tax dollars to build a broadband network that other firms could have built for half that price."
Goldberg confirmed Carney is a friend but said "he had absolutely nothing" to do with the loans.
In announcing the loan, the Prime Minister's Office said Telesat would provide capacity to the defence industry and support NATO and Norad modernization.
Goldberg said the agreement doesn't include specifics about using the system for defence. He said Telesat's constellation can be a "key enabler" for Norad modernization.
In 2022, the Liberal government outlined a $38.6-billion plan to modernize the joint aerospace warning system for Canada and the U.S.
Musk has become an increasingly controversial and political figure in recent years, particularly since he bought the social media platform Twitter, which he renamed X. He has used his large reach to share false information.
In the last week alone, Musk shared a false report that explosives were found near a Donald Trump rally; warned that "unless Trump is elected, America will fall to tyranny"; and questioned why nobody was trying to assassinate President Joe Biden or Vice-President Kamala Harris, after a failed assassination attempt on Trump.
Goldberg suggested there are good reasons to keep such a contract with a Canadian company.
"Space is a highly strategic sector, it's very capital-intensive. If you look around the world, governments are routinely partnering with their domestic operators," Goldberg said.
Erik Bohlin, the chair in telecommunication economics, policy and regulation at the Ivey School of Business, noted there have always been some restrictions around foreign ownership in telecoms, including in Canada, but the satellite space is "a new field where so many things are happening."
Adam Lajeunesse, an associate professor at St. Francis Xavier University focusing on Arctic and maritime security, said the government has some legitimate arguments when it comes to Arctic defence and national security.
He said there's no reason to doubt that Starlink could meet the Canadian Armed Forces' needs today, but it's important to look at what may happen with the company in a decade or two.
"Strategic communications is simply vital for all safety, security, defence activities across the North, not to mention civilian activities," he said. "Having one supplier, particularly when that one supplier is outside of the government's control, is a dangerous situation to have."
James Fergusson, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at the University of Manitoba, said Musk is "a Trump guy" who has "said things which conflict with American foreign policy as it now exists."
But he pointed out the U.S. Defence Department uses SpaceX, Starlink's parent company.
"To the Americans, he's not a security problem."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2024
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tattoos in the workplace, how has society's perception of ink changed?
Tattoos are becoming more common in today's society and, as a result, appear to be more acceptable in the workplace than they used to be.
Conservatives call on Elon Musk to step in after Liberals provide loan to Ottawa-based satellite operator
A $2.14-billion federal loan for an Ottawa-based satellite operator has Canadian politicians arguing about whether American billionaire Elon Musk poses a national security risk.
Kamala Harris accepts CNN debate invitation for Oct. 23, challenging Trump to another showdown
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Saturday accepted an invitation from CNN to debate former U.S. president Donald Trump on Oct. 23.
Myths busted and lessons learned: John Vennavally-Rao on his surgery to reverse his ostomy
Twenty-seven year CTV News reporter and anchor John Vennavally-Rao shares his story of what it was like to have an ostomy bag as part of his health-care battle. 'I’m grateful for what it did to extend my life,' he writes in a personal column for CTVNews.ca.
Seal pup once rescued on a British beach hits the big 5-0. Sheba may be the oldest seal in captivity
Sheba, a 50-year-old seal at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in southwest England, has far surpassed the average lifespan for seals and could be the oldest in captivity in the world.
New centre-right government in France announced 2 months after divisive elections
The French presidential palace unveiled a new centre-right government Saturday, more than two months after elections that produced a hung parliament and deepened political divisions as France grapples with economic and diplomatic challenges.
Kids are inhaling 'Galaxy Gas' to get high. Here’s what parents should know
For some young people, a popular method for getting a quick high is by misusing laughing gas — and lately, that’s in the form of nitrous oxide from products sold by the company Galaxy Gas.
Housing support for adult children with severe autism is 'absolutely absurd,' say parents
Looking after an adult with severe autism can be a full-time job. Ask any parent who has a child severely affected by autism spectrum disorder – it’s a job that can get more difficult as the child becomes an adult.
U.S. Secret Service's next challenge: Keeping scores of world leaders safe at the UN General Assembly
Below United Nations headquarters, a state-of-the-art security post dubbed the 'Brain Centre' hums with activity on the eve of next week’s high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly. The annual diplomatic pilgrimage is bringing more than 140 world leaders to New York City, including the leaders of Israel, the Palestinians and Ukraine.
Canada
-
Cocaine, weapons seized in Central Ontario drug bust
A man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after Dufferin OPP seized a large assortment of drugs and weapons in Orangeville earlier this week.
-
Historic building moved out of Sask. national park townsite
The 75-year-old building, formerly the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce building, was relocated to the Parks Canada compound on the edge of the townsite.
-
Mattea Roach among Maritimers honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medal
Mattea Roach among the Maritimers honoured with the King Charles III Coronation Medal Friday.
-
City of Montreal announces $12M to renew seasonal pedestrian-only streets over 3 years
Montrealers can get used to taking a stroll on several car-free streets during the summer in the years to come thanks to a new commitment from the city.
-
The small-town Ontario woman caught in Harrods sexual assault 'coverup'
An Ontario woman is among the dozens of people who have come forward to allege that they were sexually abused by London-based businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, the former chairman and owner of Harrods.
-
Woman shot by B.C. police was Colombian refugee with young daughter, advocate says
Advocates have identified the woman who died this week after being shot by police in Surrey, B.C., as a South American refugee who was raising a young daughter.
World
-
-
Seal pup once rescued on a British beach hits the big 5-0. Sheba may be the oldest seal in captivity
Sheba, a 50-year-old seal at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in southwest England, has far surpassed the average lifespan for seals and could be the oldest in captivity in the world.
-
Hezbollah leaders among 37 killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon
The death toll from an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb has risen to 31, including seven women and three children, Lebanon's health minister said on Saturday.
-
An Israeli strike on a school kills at least 22 people, Gaza Health Ministry says
An Israeli strike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least 22 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while the Israeli army said that it targeted a Hamas command centre in what used to be a school.
-
U.S. Secret Service's next challenge: Keeping scores of world leaders safe at the UN General Assembly
Below United Nations headquarters, a state-of-the-art security post dubbed the 'Brain Centre' hums with activity on the eve of next week’s high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly. The annual diplomatic pilgrimage is bringing more than 140 world leaders to New York City, including the leaders of Israel, the Palestinians and Ukraine.
-
Kamala Harris accepts CNN debate invitation for Oct. 23, challenging Trump to another showdown
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Saturday accepted an invitation from CNN to debate former U.S. president Donald Trump on Oct. 23.
Politics
-
Conservatives call on Elon Musk to step in after Liberals provide loan to Ottawa-based satellite operator
A $2.14-billion federal loan for an Ottawa-based satellite operator has Canadian politicians arguing about whether American billionaire Elon Musk poses a national security risk.
-
Joly says about 45,000 Canadians in Lebanon; she's concerned about pager explosions
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says close to 45,000 Canadians are in Lebanon, months after warning there is no guarantee Ottawa can evacuate them if the situation deteriorates further.
-
Federal firearm buyback program has cost $67M since 2020, still hasn't collected guns
The federal firearm buyback program has cost taxpayers nearly $67.2 million since it was announced in 2020, but it still hasn't collected a single gun.
Health
-
Kids are inhaling 'Galaxy Gas' to get high. Here’s what parents should know
For some young people, a popular method for getting a quick high is by misusing laughing gas — and lately, that’s in the form of nitrous oxide from products sold by the company Galaxy Gas.
-
Housing support for adult children with severe autism is 'absolutely absurd,' say parents
Looking after an adult with severe autism can be a full-time job. Ask any parent who has a child severely affected by autism spectrum disorder – it’s a job that can get more difficult as the child becomes an adult.
-
Canada announces $151 million for polio eradication, after outbreak in Gaza Strip
Canada is setting aside $151 million for the fight to eradicate polio worldwide. International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced the news at a Rotary International conference in Toronto.
Sci-Tech
-
No, these viral purple apples don't exist in Saskatchewan
If something looks too good to be true, it might be. That's the message from Saskatchewan horticulturists after customers have come into their stores hoping to buy purple apple trees this month.
-
AI may breathe new life into Three Mile Island to supply power to Microsoft's data centres
The owner of the shuttered Three Mile Island nuclear power plant said Friday that it plans to restart the reactor under a 20-year agreement that calls for tech giant Microsoft to buy the power to supply its data centers with carbon-free energy.
-
Lebanon bans pagers, walkie-talkies from flights
Lebanese authorities on Thursday banned walkie-talkies and pagers from being taken on flights from Beirut airport, the National News Agency reported, after thousands of such devices exploded during a deadly attack on Hezbollah this week.
Entertainment
-
Kathryn Crosby, actor and widow of famed singer and Oscar-winning actor Bing Crosby, dies at 90
Kathryn Crosby, who appeared in such movies as 'The 7th Voyage of Sinbad', 'Anatomy of a Murder,' and 'Operation Mad Ball' before marrying famed singer and Oscar-winning actor Bing Crosby, has died. She was 90.fff
-
Ariana Grande, Billie Eillish and Chappell Roan among stars set for 'SNL' Season 50
'Saturday Night Live' will have a slew of famous faces to help kick off its historic 50th season when the show returns later this month.
-
New documentary reveals Tragically Hip members grieved apart after Gord Downie's death
The death of the Tragically Hip’s lead singer Gord Downie united fans across Canada in their grief, but in many ways pulled his bandmates apart.
Business
-
Is the price of your morning coffee on the rise?
It is not a great time to be a coffee drinker. In general, coffee bean prices are the highest they've been in more than a decade.
-
Legacy, financial opportunity likely motivated Rogers for MLSE takeover: experts
Experts say rising team valuations and the desire to forge a legacy are likely at the heart of what motivated Rogers Communications Inc. executive chair Edward Rogers to bolster the company's portfolio of Toronto professional sports teams.
-
Boeing head of troubled defence, space unit to depart immediately
Boeing said on Friday the head of the company's troubled defence, space and security unit is leaving the planemaker effective immediately.
Lifestyle
-
Tattoos in the workplace, how has society's perception of ink changed?
Tattoos are becoming more common in today's society and, as a result, appear to be more acceptable in the workplace than they used to be.
-
How to win the fight with kids over phone use
The end of the day — when school, extracurricular activities and homework are (hopefully) finally done — is the window that many kids have for downtime. It can be a struggle to convince them not to go on their phones.
-
From daddy-o to rizz; A look back at slang through the ages
While slang may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
Sports
-
Meet the longtime high school football assistant making his on-field debut
Cole Haas is more than just an avid fan of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team. He's a fixture on the sidelines, a source of encouragement, and a beloved member of the team.
-
Andre De Grasse soaking in the moment, enjoying reception after Olympic gold in Paris
Andre De Grasse, fresh off of winning Olympic gold in the 4x100-metre rally in Paris 2024, has been in Toronto for the latest few weeks as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders hold off the Calgary Stampeders 37-29
Heading into Friday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders, quarterback Trevor Harris said he and his Saskatchewan Roughriders were "ready to rock."
Autos
-
Recall issued for 38,000 GM vehicles in Canada over software safety glitch
General Motors (GM) has issued a recall for 38,000 vehicles for safety risks related to a software glitch, Transport Canada reported in a notice on Wednesday.
-
Chechen warlord accuses Elon Musk of 'remotely disabling' his Cybertruck
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has accused Tesla CEO Elon Musk of 'remotely disabling' his Cybertruck, which had been sent to the frontline of Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Ontario man to pay $1,500 surcharge after insurer says his SUV is at higher risk of theft
An Ontario man says it is 'unfair' to pay a $1,500 insurance surcharge because his four-year-old SUV is at a higher risk of being stolen.
Local Spotlight
Meet the longtime high school football assistant making his on-field debut
Cole Haas is more than just an avid fan of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team. He's a fixture on the sidelines, a source of encouragement, and a beloved member of the team.
'Sheer excitement': Manitoba photographer snaps photo of lightning strike and double rainbow
Getting a photograph of a rainbow? Common. Getting a photo of a lightning strike? Rare. Getting a photo of both at the same time? Extremely rare, but it happened to a Manitoba photographer this week.
'It was a shock': Business pays Moncton not-for-profit's mortgage
An anonymous business owner paid off the mortgage for a New Brunswick not-for-profit.
Heroic dog saved his northern Ont. owner who had a massive heart attack
They say a dog is a man’s best friend. In the case of Darren Cropper, from Bonfield, Ont., his three-year-old Siberian husky and golden retriever mix named Bear literally saved his life.
Brides and vendors claim they were ripped off by Barrie, Ont. photographer
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
'Trove of extraordinary fossils' discovered in northern B.C., museum says
Paleontologists from the Royal B.C. Museum have uncovered "a trove of extraordinary fossils" high in the mountains of northern B.C., the museum announced Thursday.
Missing 28-year-old donkey found dead, believed to have been killed by cougar
The search for a missing ancient 28-year-old chocolate donkey ended with a tragic discovery Wednesday.
'The gift they gave us was their service': 50 years since first female troop joined the RCMP
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is celebrating an important milestone in the organization's history: 50 years since the first women joined the force.
Young family from northern Ontario wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
Vancouver
-
'Resources from across the province' helping search for missing B.C. 6-year-old: RCMP
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.
-
B.C. election campaign officially underway
The British Columbia election campaign is set to officially start today, with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin issuing the writ for the Oct. 19 vote.
-
Political cast off to potential B.C. premier: The 'remarkable' rise of John Rustad
British Columbia Conservative Party Leader John Rustad was at a low point in his life two years ago, both personally and politically.
Toronto
-
Police searching for suspect after one person found dead inside Richmond Hill home
York Regional Police say they are looking for a homicide suspect after a wellness check led police to a body at a home in Richmond Hill early Saturday.
-
Toronto police identify suspect wanted in North York double homicide
Toronto police say they have now identified a third person who they believe was involved in a shooting that left two men dead in North York earlier this week.
-
Man remains in critical condition after 8-vehicle crash in Milton
A man is fighting for his life in hospital a day after a vehicle smashed into several others in and around an intersection in Milton before flipping over.
Calgary
-
Second-degree murder conviction 'won't bring my boy back' says mother of Banff murder victim
The man charged with fatally stabbing lifelong Banff resident Ethan Enns-Goneau in 2022 has been convicted of second-degree murder.
-
Volunteers pull together to raise funds and awareness for veterans and first responders
A robust crew of volunteers are raising funds and awareness for first responders and veterans Saturday at Calgary police headquarters in northeast Calgary.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders hold off the Calgary Stampeders 37-29
Heading into Friday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders, quarterback Trevor Harris said he and his Saskatchewan Roughriders were "ready to rock."
Ottawa
-
Dozens of drivers stopped in 3 hours on Highway 417 Friday: Ottawa OPP
A joint police operation to promote safe driving on Highway 417 in the Ottawa area has resulted in laying dozens of charges in three hours Friday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
'Where are you Brianna?': OPP, family of missing eastern Ontario woman renew appeal to find her
The family of a 30-year-old woman from eastern Ontario and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are renewing a call asking for help finding her, one year after she went missing.
-
Ottawa driver stopped after clocking 173 km/h on Highway 417
An Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 173 km/h on Highway 417 near Palladium Drive, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
City of Montreal announces $12M to renew seasonal pedestrian-only streets over 3 years
Montrealers can get used to taking a stroll on several car-free streets during the summer in the years to come thanks to a new commitment from the city.
-
NDG residents divided over de Maisonneuve bike path repaving
Some residents in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) are raising concerns about the decision to repave the de Maisonneuve bike path, arguing that other roads in the borough should be a higher priority.
-
Arson in Saint-Laurent: residents evacuated
Montreal Police (SPVM) say residents of a home in the Saint-Laurent borough were evacuated early Saturday morning after a vehicle fire spread to the house.
Edmonton
-
Tattoos in the workplace, how has society's perception of ink changed?
Tattoos are becoming more common in today's society and, as a result, appear to be more acceptable in the workplace than they used to be.
-
New documentary reveals Tragically Hip members grieved apart after Gord Downie's death
The death of the Tragically Hip’s lead singer Gord Downie united fans across Canada in their grief, but in many ways pulled his bandmates apart.
-
Hurricanes overcome absence of 4 regulars to defeat Oil Kings 3-1 in season opening victory
The Lethbridge Hurricanes kicked off the 2024-25 season on a winning note Friday night, defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-1 in a game played at VisitLethbridge.com Arena.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick’s Green Party commits to rural service restoration
New Brunswick’s Green Party leader David Coon announced his commitment to restore services cut by previous Liberal and Conservative governments to rural parts of the province on Saturday.
-
Halifax Regional Police seek four people after a series of high-value thefts
Halifax Regional Police warned the public of a series of high-value thefts targeting retail stores Friday.
-
Is the price of your morning coffee on the rise?
It is not a great time to be a coffee drinker. In general, coffee bean prices are the highest they've been in more than a decade.
Winnipeg
-
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
-
From daddy-o to rizz; A look back at slang through the ages
While slang may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
-
Man hospitalized after River East home invasion
Winnipeg police are investigating after a home invasion in the city’s River East neighbourhood early Friday morning.
Regina
-
'I want to make her proud': Bella Brave's mother talks life after daughter's death and plans to continue her legacy
The last two months after losing her daughter Bella have been extremely difficult for Kyla Thomson.
-
Three youths arrested in connection to bear mace incident at Regina school
Regina police arrested three youths in connection to a bear mace incident at a Regina high school on Friday.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders hold off the Calgary Stampeders 37-29
Heading into Friday's game against the Calgary Stampeders, quarterback Trevor Harris said he and his Saskatchewan Roughriders were "ready to rock."
Kitchener
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener, Ont.
Protests were held in front of Kitchener City Hall on Friday, both for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education and queer rights in schools.
-
Cycling advocates react to proposed bike lane restrictions requiring removal of traffic lanes
The provincial government is considering new rules to restrict a municipality’s ability to install new bike lanes if it means traffic lanes would be removed.
-
Man left with life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run: WRPS
Police said the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders hold off the Calgary Stampeders 37-29
Heading into Friday's game against the Calgary Stampeders, quarterback Trevor Harris said he and his Saskatchewan Roughriders were "ready to rock."
-
City of Saskatoon proposes changes to downtown shelter site plan
The City of Saskatoon is proposing changes to the proposed downtown shelter site plan following feedback from nearby residents and businesses.
-
Historic building moved out of Sask. national park townsite
The 75-year-old building, formerly the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce building, was relocated to the Parks Canada compound on the edge of the townsite.
Northern Ontario
-
Four dead in northern Ontario house fire
Emergency crews in northern Ontario found the bodies of four people inside a home where a fire broke out Thursday night.
-
Conservatives call on Elon Musk to step in after Liberals provide loan to Ottawa-based satellite operator
A $2.14-billion federal loan for an Ottawa-based satellite operator has Canadian politicians arguing about whether American billionaire Elon Musk poses a national security risk.
-
The small-town Ontario woman caught in Harrods sexual assault 'coverup'
An Ontario woman is among the dozens of people who have come forward to allege that they were sexually abused by London-based businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, the former chairman and owner of Harrods.
London
-
Motorcyclist dead following Friday’s south end collision
A motorcyclist has died following a serious collision that took place in London’s south end on Friday afternoon.
-
London police investigating suspicious death at homeless encampment
The London Police Service (LPS) is currently investigating a suspicious death in the east end.
-
Police searching for missing 41-year-old man
The St. Thomas police is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
Barrie
-
Cocaine, weapons seized in Central Ontario drug bust
A man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after Dufferin OPP seized a large assortment of drugs and weapons in Orangeville earlier this week.
-
One injured after e-bike crash in Orillia
One person is in hospital after an e-bike crash in Orillia on Thursday.
-
Weekend GO Transit Barrie Line closed for repairs
GO Transit will be using buses on the Barrie Line this weekend due to track upgrades and repairs.
Windsor
-
St. Clair College golf teams succeed in Welland
The St. Clair College golf teams were successful at the Niagara Knights Invitational tournament on Friday.
-
Olympian among alumni back at Sandwich Secondary for 55th anniversary
A LaSalle high school is celebrating its emerald anniversary this weekend, with everyone who has ever walked its halls invited to return.
-
More young immigrants attending post-secondary than domestic students in Windsor-Essex: Report
A new report released by Statistics Canada has analyzed the rate of post-secondary attendance between young immigrants and domestic students.
Vancouver Island
-
'Resources from across the province' helping search for missing B.C. 6-year-old: RCMP
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.
-
B.C. election campaign officially underway
The British Columbia election campaign is set to officially start today, with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin issuing the writ for the Oct. 19 vote.
-
Political cast off to potential B.C. premier: The 'remarkable' rise of John Rustad
British Columbia Conservative Party Leader John Rustad was at a low point in his life two years ago, both personally and politically.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Lethbridge
-
Volunteers brave cold and rain to pull the bus in fundraiser for United Way of Lethbridge
Despite the heavy rain, plenty of muscle turned up for United Way’s annual Pull the Bus fundraiser in Lethbridge Friday.
-
Cool, wet weather allows Lethbridge County to rescind fire restrictions
Lethbridge County has rescinded its fire restriction as a result of the recent cool, wet weathr.
-
Hurricanes overcome absence of 4 regulars to defeat Oil Kings 3-1 in season opening victory
The Lethbridge Hurricanes kicked off the 2024-25 season on a winning note Friday night, defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-1 in a game played at VisitLethbridge.com Arena.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
B.C. driver, 26, charged in fatal northern Ontario crash last year
A 26-year-old driver from Surrey, B.C., has been charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm in a crash that killed two youths in northern Ontario last year.
-
Police seize handgun, drugs worth $300K in traffic stop near Espanola, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say three suspects from southern Ontario have been charged and drugs worth $300,000 have been seized following a traffic stop Sept. 16.
-
Northern police find more than $100K in SUV suspected in Hwy. 17 shooting
A Brampton driver, 27, was charged this week when northern Ontario police stopped the SUV he was driving on Highway 17 after a reported shooting and found more than $100,000 in cash.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.