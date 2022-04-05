OTTAWA -- Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner says she hopes her bill to help grow the cryptocurrency sector will get Canadian legislators talking about it in a non-polarized way.

The private member's bill she introduced in February, which is scheduled for debate in the House of Commons tonight, would compel the government to create a plan for cryptoassets within three years.

Rempel Garner is not the only Conservative MP talking about cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin.

Pierre Poilievre, who is campaigning for the leadership of the Conservative party, last week said digital currencies can help Canadians "opt out of inflation" and promised to make the country more friendly to them.

Digital currencies got a lot of attention during the "freedom convoy" blockades across the country in January, when protest leaders turned to Bitcoin as a funding option after being blocked from using crowdfunding websites.

University of Calgary-based economist Trevor Tombe says buying into cryptocurrencies doesn't insulate anyone from price changes and inflation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2022