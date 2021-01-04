OTTAWA -- Conservative Sen. Don Plett travelled to Mexico over the holidays and is now quarantining in his home province of Manitoba, CTV News has confirmed.

Plett, who is the opposition leader in the Senate “travelled briefly to Mexico on personal travel,” said spokesperson Karine Leroux.

“Senator Plett travelled to Mexico on December 28th, upon arrival he reflected on his decision to travel and immediately made arrangements to return home on December 31st,” read the statement.

In a Christmas greeting posted on his YouTube page just prior to the holidays, Plett speaks about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed traditions for people.

“For many of us, Christmas is a time when we are used to gathering with family and friends, reconnecting and enjoying one another's company. But this year, the pandemic has forced us to change some of those traditions, since we cannot travel and gather as we normally would,” he said.

In Plett’s last question in the Senate before the holiday break, he asked whether there was “one rule” for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and “another rule for everyone else,” in the context of Trudeau appearing on-site at the Ottawa hospital where initial COVID-19 vaccines were being administered, given the restrictions on visitors due to the pandemic.

The senator is now following the public health 14-day self-isolation requirement.

This was the only trip outside of Canada that Plett has taken since March 2020, according to his office.

Plett is the latest in a series of federal and provincial political officials who have found themselves in hot water for travelling internationally when Canadians are being advised to avoid any non-essential travel.

“It’s hypocritical and that’s problematic, but this is more than just hypocrisy… This is really something that that affects how people feel and I don't think that will quickly be forgotten,” said political science professor Lori Williams on CTV News Channel. “It is going to hurt the impression of politicians.”