Conservative party on track for Sept. 10 leadership convention despite being behind processing memberships

Despite a record number of potential voters, the Conservative Party of Canada’s National Council President says the party has “a good time-frame” to get a preliminary membership list out to the candidates.

Robert Batherson did note the party is “a few weeks behind in terms of processing” but is moving memberships forward.

Joyce Napier asked Batherson on CTV’s Power Play on Thursday if the September 10th date for the convention is solid.

“Yep,” he said.

The Conservative Party said Thursday that it could see over 600,000 eligible voters participate in the leadership election. The party counted over 200,000 eligible voters in 2020.

“We have a good time-frame to get a preliminary list out to the leadership candidates late June, no later than early July, with the final list coming out after that,” he said.

Robert Batherson talks about the Conservative leadership race in the video at the top of this article.