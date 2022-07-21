Conservative Party of Canada decides to hold third leadership debate in August
The Conservative Party of Canada has decided to hold a third debate in the contest to become its next leader.
Members of the leadership election organizing committee met Wednesday and decided to host another following a survey the party had sent out to members.
A party spokesman says 24,000 members responded "overwhelmingly" in favour of having a third debate.
The event will take place in August and more details on the timing are expected to be released later today.
Under party rules, it is mandatory for leadership candidates to attend official debates or face a fine.
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest had been pressing the party to host a third debate, and fellow candidates Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber had also called for one.
The campaign of Leslyn Lewis said she would attend as required, and a spokesman for Pierre Poilievre, the race's perceived front-runner, has not yet responded as to his feelings about a third debate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022
