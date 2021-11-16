OTTAWA -- The Conservative party’s national council president is slamming a petition for a review of Erin O’Toole’s leadership as “unconstitutional.”

“We’re supposed to be the party of the rule of law, not party of the rule of whim,” Robert Batherson told Evan Solomon on CTV’s Power Play Tuesday.

Conservative Senator Denise Batters launched a petition Monday calling for a review into Erin O’Toole’s leadership within six months.

Batherson said there is not a provision in the party constitution that would allow a petition or referendum to trigger a leadership review. The senator argues a review will be triggered if five per cent of party membership from at least five provinces sign the petition.

