Conservative MP walks back comments on First Nations water plants amid criticism
After drawing criticism earlier this week for saying that some First Nations are burning down water treatment plants because of the federal Liberal government, a Conservative MP is now walking back his comments.
Saskatchewan MP Kevin Waugh made the assertion in the House of Commons on Monday during a debate on the government's First Nations water bill.
"In my home province of Saskatchewan, I have seen reserves burn down water treatment plants because the Liberal government has done little or nothing," Waugh said, directing his comments towards Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu.
He added there needs to be "education provided for people on reserve to operate these water treatment plants," and blamed the Liberals for not doing more.
Waugh's office confirmed Wednesday he was referring to fires in Saskatchewan First Nations in recent years.
A water plant in Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation was damaged by a fire in 2019, and another in Piapot First Nation burned down in 2018.
But no specific cause was reported for either fire, and the MP's office conceded he is not familiar with any specific circumstances, saying he did not intend to make any implication about why the fires happened.
"MP Waugh was pointing out that after eight years of Justin Trudeau and this Liberal government, what we have is a trail of broken promises and countless Indigenous communities that don't have access to clean drinking water," his office said.
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said there's no place in the House of Commons for the kind of rhetoric she heard from Waugh on Monday -- especially during debate on a bill that seeks to restore First Nations' inherent rights.
"The first question coming from the Conservative side of the benches really illustrated the kinds of harmful stereotypes that First Nations have been living with for a very long time," Hajdu told reporters outside the House of Commons earlier this week.
She added that his remarks implied First Nations are destroying their own infrastructure and that they don't have the skills, dignity or capacity to run their own water treatment plants.
Hajdu said she would consult with interim Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon on whether they would ask Waugh to withdraw his comments.
The Southern Chiefs Organization, which represents 34 First Nations in southern Manitoba, said Waugh's remarks reinforced harmful stereotypes about First Nations in an era of reconciliation.
"I urge all members of Parliament to remember the devastation First Nation people and communities have experienced at the hands of governments and systems in what is now Canada," said Grand Chief Jerry Daniels.
"Elected officials must remember the importance of building relationships with First Nations based on kindness and mutual respect to benefit everyone."
Waugh's office said his party will continue to work with Indigenous Peoples to ensure First Nations communities have access to clean drinking water.
The much-anticipated legislation MPs are debating seeks to improve water quality in First Nations communities, improve collaboration on water protection and codify a new First Nations-led water commission.
It was tabled in December more than a year after the federal government repealed legislation on drinking water for First Nations that dated back to Stephen Harper's Conservative government.
Harper's government said at the time that the 2013 Safe Drinking Water for First Nations Act aimed to support the development of federal regulations that would improve First Nations' access to clean drinking water and the effective treatment of wastewater.
But many First Nations said the legislation was ineffective and dangerous, citing concerns about a lack of sustainable funding and the infringement of constitutional rights.
Hajdu touted the new bill as the result of immense collaboration and knowledge-sharing, though some First Nations pushed back on that assertion when the legislation was introduced.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
Is it cheaper to rent or buy a house with a monthly mortgage in Canada? Prices analyzed in 26 markets
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
Liberals at risk of big losses in Vancouver, Toronto, Nanos projections show
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
BREAKING Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
Listeria contamination fears prompt Canadian salad recall
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
They've spent eight years travelling the world with their kids. But there's one thing they miss
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
U.S. funeral home owner, accused of abandoning nearly 200 decomposing bodies, to appear in court
A Colorado funeral home owner who authorities say abandoned nearly 200 bodies in a building infested with maggots and flies was set to appear in court Thursday to hear prosecutors' evidence against him.
PM hints at tougher penalties for car thieves as feds seek ideas at national summit
The Liberal government will consider tougher criminal penalties for people who steal vehicles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday as he kicked off a daylong summit aimed at confronting the scourge of auto theft.
'Big storm system' in Prairies heading to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
'Big storm system' in Prairies heading to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
Delayed Alberta report shows little caribou progress despite federal deal
An Alberta government document suggests the province has made little progress in protecting its 15 threatened caribou herds, despite having signed an agreement with Ottawa that promised it would.
One year later: Parents, first responders on coping with trauma after deadly Laval daycare bus crash
Steps from a daycare in Laval, Que., a memorial for four-year-old Jacob Gauthier remains one year after he was tragically killed when a city bus plowed into the building's front entrance.
Listeria contamination fears prompt Canadian salad recall
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
Canadians split on concerns over U.S. potentially increasing border security measures: survey
With the American presidential election on the horizon, a new survey shows that Canadians are split on concerns over the U.S. potentially increasing security measures at the border with Canada.
Israel bombs southern Gaza as alarm grows over looming ground invasion of Rafah
Two women and five children were among at least 13 people killed as Israeli airstrikes pounded the city of Rafah on Gaza's southern border, according to the hospital that received the corpses.
5 Marines confirmed dead after their helicopter crashed in California
Five U.S. Marines aboard a helicopter that went down during stormy weather in the mountains outside of San Diego are confirmed dead, the military said Thursday.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy taps ground forces commander as new leader of army
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new leader of Ukraine's army, replacing Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi.
Sweden has thwarted Iranian attack plots, counterintelligence police say
A senior member of the Swedish security police said Thursday that Iran has planned attacks on the country, days after local media reported that two Iranians were deported for a plot to kill three Swedish Jews several years ago.
U.S. funeral home owner, accused of abandoning nearly 200 decomposing bodies, to appear in court
A Colorado funeral home owner who authorities say abandoned nearly 200 bodies in a building infested with maggots and flies was set to appear in court Thursday to hear prosecutors' evidence against him.
Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine rejected as presidential candidate
Anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin was rejected Thursday as a candidate in next month's presidential balloting by Russian election authorities, a strong signal from the Kremlin that it won't tolerate any public opposition to the invasion of Ukraine.
PM hints at tougher penalties for car thieves as feds seek ideas at national summit
The Liberal government will consider tougher criminal penalties for people who steal vehicles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday as he kicked off a daylong summit aimed at confronting the scourge of auto theft.
Liberals at risk of big losses in Vancouver, Toronto, Nanos projections show
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Listeria contamination fears prompt Canadian salad recall
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
Researchers say they've found the 'smoking gun' for tackling life-long allergies
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
'We're not looking for placebo policy': Health fix will take time, minister says
Health workers want to see governments move faster to treat the crisis. But a real fix will take time, Health Minister Mark Holland acknowledged in an interview.
Scientists discover an alarming change in Antarctica’s past that could spell devastating future sea level rise
Evidence from a 2,000-foot-long ice core reveals that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet shrank suddenly and dramatically around 8,000 years ago, according to new research — providing an alarming insight into how quickly Antarctic ice could melt and send sea levels soaring.
NASA climate satellite blasts off to survey oceans and atmosphere of a warming Earth
NASA's newest climate satellite rocketed into orbit Thursday to survey the world's oceans and atmosphere in never-before-seen detail.
What if it’s cloudy on eclipse day? Volunteers in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., have you covered
It’s a sinking question hovering above the growing excitement for this spring’s total solar eclipse: what if April 8 is a cloudy day?
From Grammys to Super Bowl, with Tokyo in between: Inside the whirlwind week of peak Taylor Swift
This is Taylor Swift's week. It's hard to remember a star of Swift 's stature straddling so many roles, spanning so much of the globe, covering so many corners of the culture and doing so much of it in the spotlight she will have between Sunday's Grammy Awards and the coming Sunday's Super Bowl -- with four Tokyo concerts in between.
Ignitable cakes, sweatshirts and more. Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift gear flies off store shelves
With the Chiefs preparing to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, stores can hardly keep in stock any of the caps, sweatshirts and other odds and ends (some odder than others) commemorating the sports and pop crossover romance.
Fired 'Mandalorian' actor Gina Carano sues Lucasfilm, Disney with help from Elon Musk
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
BCE cuts 9% of workforce, accuses CRTC of 'predetermined' regulatory process
BCE Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago, but raised its quarterly dividend as it also announced plans to cut about nine per cent of its workforce.
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Rate cut timing 'difficult to foresee' amid inflation pressures: Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada isn't sure when it will be able to start cutting interest rates as it continues to contend with inflation that's still too high and broad-based, its summary of deliberations of its Jan. 24 rate decision reveals.
They've spent eight years travelling the world with their kids. But there's one thing they miss
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Calgary friends split $50-million lottery win
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Guerrero Jr. wins arbitration case, will get US$19.9 million from the Toronto Blue Jays this season
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
The Paris Olympics medals are monumental. They're embedded with pieces of the Eiffel Tower
A hexagonal, polished chunk of iron taken from the Eiffel Tower is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes' necks at the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and Paralympics that follow.
Automakers caught in 'cat-and-mouse game' with car thieves as auto thefts surge
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
Ontario family's SUV randomly deploys airbags
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.