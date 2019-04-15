

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A Conservative MP from British Columbia says he is undergoing tests to determine if he has pancreatic cancer -- and, if so, how far the disease may have spread.

Mark Warawa posted a note on his Facebook page saying he was "very sick in hospital" and asking anyone to pray "for a miracle."

Warawa says he was scheduled to have a procedure this morning, along with additional tests over the coming days to see if the cancer has spread to other organs.

He says pancreatic cancer would mean surgery and six months of chemotherapy.

Warawa says he plans to post updates on his Facebook page so his wife Diane doesn't have to respond to every inquiry, adding he needs, in his words, "to be in her loving arms." The couple have five children and 10 grandchildren.

Warawa is finishing his fifth consecutive term in the House of Commons after announcing in January that he would not seek re-election this fall.