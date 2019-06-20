

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Conservative MP Mark Warawa, 69, has died after battling cancer, his family confirmed in a statement.

He announced in the spring that he had pancreatic cancer that spread to his lungs, colon and lymph nodes. During his powerful farewell to the House of Commons in May, he called for the overhaul of the palliative care system.

A post made by his family on Warawa’s social media accounts says that he died June 20. ”Mark’s new address is in heaven, where he hopes to see you someday,” the post read.

Warawa was first elected in 2004 and represented the B.C. riding of Langley-Aldergrove. He announced his cancer diagnosis after publicly disclosing an intention to retire from politics.

In his final remarks in the House of Commons, the father of five and grandfather of 10 also urged his colleagues to spend quality time with their loved ones while they still can.

“I encourage each of us to make sure that we’re taking time to take care of ourselves and spend time with our family because when you're gone, you're gone, and it's over,” he said. “So, make sure that's a priority in your life."

In a statement reacting to the news of his death, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he “cannot begin to express the sorrow and loss Jill and I feel today.”

“Mark and I were first elected to Parliament at the same time, in 2004, and I will always have fond memories learning the Ottawa ropes together. He was always a source of wisdom and advice and was always there for our whole team,” Scheer said. Mark was an example to which all Parliamentarians should aspire. A respectful contributor to the debate, a fierce advocate for his constituents, and a strong defender of his principles… his love for his Conservative family was special. The Conservative caucus is devastated. He will be missed dearly.”

