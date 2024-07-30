Conservative MP Karen Vecchio not seeking re-election, will finish out term
Ontario Conservative MP Karen Vecchio says she will not be seeking re-election.
Vecchio made the announcement on 94.1 myFM, a radio station in St. Thomas, Ont.
She says she believes every politician has an expiry date, and she knows when it's time for her to be at home.
Vecchio was first elected to represent Elgin-Middlesex-London in 2015, and she was a longtime chair of the House of Commons status of women committee, a role that ended in April.
Conservative party spokeswoman Sarah Fischer says Vecchio has been a dedicated member of the Tory caucus, and the party wishes her the best following the next election.
The party confirms Vecchio will remain in place as an MP until her term is up.
Some Liberal MPs were quick to sing her praises on Tuesday, lauding her willingness to collaborate across party lines.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Microsoft outage impacting customers in Canada, around the world
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Israel says it has struck Beirut targeting the commander accused in deaths of 12 children and teens
Israel's military said Tuesday it carried out a strike on Beirut targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights over the weekend.
Erica Ash, comedian and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' and 'Mad TV' star, dead at 46
Erica Ash, an actor and comedian skilled in sketch comedy who starred in the parody series 'Mad TV' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood,' has died. She was 46.
Simone Biles soars high during team final in pursuit of fifth Olympic gold
Simone Biles made her long-anticipated return to the women's gymnastics team final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, where she is in pursuit of a fifth Olympic gold medal for the United States.
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
Acting U.S. Secret Service boss says he 'cannot defend' why roof in Trump rally shooting was not secured
The U.S. Secret Service's acting director told lawmakers on Tuesday that he considered it indefensible that the roof used by the gunman in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was unsecured, faulting local law enforcement for not circulating vital information to federal authorities.
A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
Common mental health disorder may triple risk for developing dementia, study finds
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
French police probing alleged abuse targeting Olympic opening ceremony DJ over 'Last Supper' scene
A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony — including angry comments from Donald Trump — took a legal turn Tuesday, with French prosecutors ordering police to investigate complaints from a DJ and LGBTQ+ icon who performed.
Canada
-
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. Wildfire update planned in B.C. as crews battle about 350 blazes
British Columbia's minister of emergency management is scheduled to give an update on the wildfire situation today as some areas in the province cool off while others flare.
-
B.C. toxic drug deaths decline, though 6 people still die each day, coroner says
British Columbia's coroner service says at least 1,158 people died from toxic street drugs in the province in the first six months of 2024, marking a nine per cent drop in drug fatalities over last year.
-
Jury in murder-conspiracy trial to hear final arguments about Coutts blockade
Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
King Charles 'immensely saddened' by wildfire destruction in Jasper
King Charles says he and his wife, Queen Camilla, are "immensely saddened" to see the damage from massive wildfires in Jasper National Park.
-
Animals, like those in Jasper, know how to dodge wildfires, say biologists
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
-
Vancouver police spokesperson accused of bullying, harassment, discrimination: court documents
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
World
-
Hearing about deadly Titanic submersible implosion to take place in September
The U.S. Coast Guard will hold a long-awaited public hearing about the deadly Titanic submersible disaster in September as it continues its investigation into the implosion of the vessel.
-
3 girls killed in stabbing at Taylor Swift-themed U.K. dance class. 7 people still critically wounded
Three young girls killed in a stabbing rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in northwestern England were identified Tuesday as police questioned the 17-year-old suspect arrested in the attack that wounded 10 others.
-
El Chapo son pleads not guilty in U.S. court after dramatic arrest
A son of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman pleaded not guilty to U.S. drug charges on Tuesday, five days after his arrest in a dramatic operation in which he delivered his father's former partner to U.S. authorities.
-
Iranian president sworn in with chants of 'Death to America, Israel'
Iran's new president Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in on Tuesday, after winning an election earlier this month by promising to improve ties with the world and ease restrictions on social freedoms at home.
-
French police probing alleged abuse targeting Olympic opening ceremony DJ over 'Last Supper' scene
A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony — including angry comments from Donald Trump — took a legal turn Tuesday, with French prosecutors ordering police to investigate complaints from a DJ and LGBTQ+ icon who performed.
-
Venezuela is wracked with protests and election uncertainty. Here's what to know
Venezuelans across the country took to the streets on Monday to protest a disputed election, clashing with police as uncertainty swirls around the results amid allegations of election fraud.
Politics
-
Intelligence task force to monitor all future byelections for foreign interference
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
-
Report reveals widespread discrimination at highest level of Canada's public service
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
-
Canada urges Venezuela to detail election results, Freeland cites 'serious concerns'
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has 'serious concerns' about Sunday's election results in Venezuela.
Health
-
Common mental health disorder may triple risk for developing dementia, study finds
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
-
B.C. toxic drug deaths decline, though 6 people still die each day, coroner says
British Columbia's coroner service says at least 1,158 people died from toxic street drugs in the province in the first six months of 2024, marking a nine per cent drop in drug fatalities over last year.
-
Here are some things dentists say you should never do
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft outage impacting customers in Canada, around the world
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
-
Animals, like those in Jasper, know how to dodge wildfires, say biologists
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
-
Average data breach costs Canadian organizations a staggering $6.32 million: study
Canadian organizations embroiled in data breaches wind up paying an average $6.32 million to resolve the incidents, a new study from IBM says.
Entertainment
-
Erica Ash, comedian and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' and 'Mad TV' star, dead at 46
Erica Ash, an actor and comedian skilled in sketch comedy who starred in the parody series 'Mad TV' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood,' has died. She was 46.
-
Princess Leia's 'Return of the Jedi' bikini sells at auction for US$175,000
A golden bikini costume worn by Carrie Fisher on the set of “Return of the Jedi” has sold at auction for US$175,000. The seven-piece outfit, which also includes hip rings, an armlet and a bracelet, went to an unidentified bidder during a two-day sale featuring over 500 items of Hollywood paraphernalia.
-
Francine Pascal, author of beloved 'Sweet Valley High' books, dead at 92
Francine Pascal, a onetime soap opera writer whose 'Sweet Valley High' novels and the ongoing adventures of twins Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield and other teens captivated millions of young readers, died Sunday at age 92.
Business
-
Bread-fixing settlement delivers $253 million hit to George Weston Q2 results
George Weston Ltd. says a recent settlement it reached in the bread price-fixing class actions it faced had a $253 million impact on its second-quarter net earnings.
-
Condo rents in Toronto region dip for first time in 3 years: Urbanation
A new report says condo rents in Canada's mostly densely populated region have dipped for the first time in three years.
-
Paris hotel operators cut prices in last-ditch attempt to lure Olympics travellers
With the Olympics underway in Paris, hotel operators made a final push to lure last-minute travellers, lowering prices and dropping minimum stay requirements after some people balked at what they saw as price-gouging prior to the games.
Lifestyle
-
An Italian Olympic athlete lost his wedding ring at the opening ceremony. Here's his heartfelt apology to his wife
An Italian athlete made a public and heartfelt apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
-
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
-
'I'm honoured': Manitoba First Nation resident named Miss Indigenous Canada
A woman originally from a Manitoba First Nation is beaming with excitement after winning a pageant over the weekend.
Sports
-
Simone Biles soars high during team final in pursuit of fifth Olympic gold
Simone Biles made her long-anticipated return to the women's gymnastics team final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, where she is in pursuit of a fifth Olympic gold medal for the United States.
-
A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
-
Canadian women's rugby sevens team wins silver medal after loss to New Zealand
Canada has earned the silver medal in women's rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics following a 19-12 loss to New Zealand in the final.
Autos
-
How a weather event in the U.S. can hurt western Canada's drivers at the pumps
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
-
Tesla recalling more than 1.8M vehicles due to hood issue
Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.
-
'A massive boost for community safety,' Ford says of 5 new police helicopters in Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
Local Spotlight
CFL fan breaks world record for visiting all 9 stadiums in fastest time
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
'I've done it': Anne Murray reminisces about successful career as her hometown centre marks 35 years
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
'There's mom and dad's house': New video appears to show destruction of Jasper neighbourhood
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
Sask. Second World War veteran, 103, receives France's highest national order
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
Former First Nations chief voices Disney's first Ojibwe language Star Wars movie
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
Ottawa Humane Society reunites Montreal family with cat missing for 8 years
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
Vancouver
-
B.C. toxic drug deaths decline, though 6 people still die each day, coroner says
British Columbia's coroner service says at least 1,158 people died from toxic street drugs in the province in the first six months of 2024, marking a nine per cent drop in drug fatalities over last year.
-
Photos show persons of interest sought in Nanaimo sailboat theft
Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying two persons of interest after a sailboat was allegedly stolen from a Nanaimo dock earlier this month.
-
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. Wildfire update planned in B.C. as crews battle about 350 blazes
British Columbia's minister of emergency management is scheduled to give an update on the wildfire situation today as some areas in the province cool off while others flare.
Toronto
-
Motorcyclist dead in single-vehicle crash in Clarington, Ont.: police
A motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle crash west of Bowmanville, Ont. Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
Police investigating after multiple businesses, synagogue in Thornhill targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti
York Regional Police say they are investigating and their Hate Crime Unit has been notified after multiple businesses, a community centre and a place of worship were targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Vaughan over the past 24 hours.
-
Search continues for missing Markham woman after suspect charged in kidnapping
York Regional Police are continuing their search for a missing Markham woman who they believe was kidnapped and hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.
Calgary
-
TC Energy signs deal to sell minority stake in pipeline to Indigenous groups
TC Energy Corp. is selling a minority stake in its Western Canadian natural gas transmission network to a consortium of Indigenous communities for $1 billion.
-
Firefighters holding wildfire near Water Valley in MD of Bighorn
A wildfire in the northeastern reaches of the MD of Bighorn is now classified as being held.
-
Drugs, weapons seized from Ogden home, 2 people charged
Calgary police have charged two people and seized two guns as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.
Ottawa
-
Porter Airlines launching nonstop Ottawa-Las Vegas service this fall
Porter has announced non-stop service between the Ottawa International Airport and the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, starting November 1.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa Children's Aid workers reach tentative agreement with Ford government
Children's Aid Society (CAS) workers in Ottawa have reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario government 24 days after walking off the job.
-
Increased police presence in ByWard Market pushing vulnerable people into Centretown, councillor says
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
-
Woman's death in Lachine a homicide: Montreal police
Montreal police say the death of a 64-year-old woman found in an apartment in Lachine Monday is being treated as a homicide.
-
Hockey Quebec expels Montreal administrators after breach of trust
Hockey Quebec announced Tuesday that it is expelling the administrators of Hockey Quebec Region Montreal (HQRM) as members of the provincial federation after a breach of trust.
Edmonton
-
Sexual assault charges against former school principal withdrawn in 1 of 2 cases
Charges of sexual assault against a former Sherwood Park school principal have been withdrawn in one case, but he still faces a sexual assault charge in a second investigation.
-
Animals, like those in Jasper, know how to dodge wildfires, say biologists
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
-
Death of teen boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis, Alta., a homicide: RCMP
A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. RCMP arrest man for allegedly holding woman at gunpoint, fleeing on beach
Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint and fleeing across a beach in St. Raphael on Monday.
-
Common mental health disorder may triple risk for developing dementia, study finds
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
-
Dalhousie Halifax campuses to reopen Wednesday after closure due to encampment
Dalhousie University will reopen its Halifax campuses on Wednesday, two days after it shut them down over safety concerns with a pro-Palestine encampment.
Winnipeg
-
One dead following four vehicle crash on Perimeter Highway: RCMP
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
-
Ottawa sinking money into Lake Winnipeg projects
The federal government is spending $2.3 million to fund 17 Lake Winnipeg basin projects over the next two years.
-
Winnipeg seeing spike in number of fires
The City of Winnipeg has seen a major spike in fires in recent years.
Regina
-
'They nailed it': Sask. storm chaser says new film 'Twisters' gives people realistic experience
Saskatchewan storm chaser Rickey Forbes has had a front row seat to many tornadoes and other weather phenomenon throughout his career, which made him a prime candidate to help consult makers of the film 'Twisters.'
-
Minor injuries reported after vehicle hits multiple homes, vehicles in south Regina
One person sustained minor injuries after Regina Fire says a vehicle struck two homes and two other vehicles in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
-
CUPE says members losing hundreds per paycheque, Sask. gov't claims AIMS rollout a 'success'
The union representing thousands of health care workers across Saskatchewan is demanding the provincial government to come up with a plan to fix the troublesome AIMS payroll system.
Kitchener
-
Heavy rain in the forecast for Tuesday
Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain throughout much of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday.
-
Police searching for information about unattended child in Guelph
Guelph Police are looking for answers after a young child was found walking near the Hanlon Parkway.
-
Dream vacation turns painful for Kitchener, Ont. veteran
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
Saskatoon
-
How a weather event in the U.S. can hurt western Canada's drivers at the pumps
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
-
CUPE says members losing hundreds per paycheque, Sask. gov't claims AIMS rollout a 'success'
The union representing thousands of health care workers across Saskatchewan is demanding the provincial government to come up with a plan to fix the troublesome AIMS payroll system.
-
'He's playing stupid': Alberta contractor says Sask. RCMP accused him of impersonating police in Onion Lake
A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.
Northern Ontario
-
Concerning incidents involving young kids on ATVs
Provincial police say they witnessed some concerning incidents involving young children on ATVs during recent ATV patrols in northeastern Ontario.
-
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
-
Sault suspects charged with sexually assaulting victim after encountering them on the street
Two people in Sault Ste. Marie are facing numerous charges after a victim was assaulted, burned and sexually assaulted earlier this month in Sault Ste. Marie.
London
-
Sunflowers beam to support Hospice of Elgin
Sunflowers are beaming for a new charitable cause in Elgin County. Two and a half acres will assist the new Hospice of Elgin. It's the fourth year the flower has assisted a charitable cause.
-
Blyth Festival 'murder mystery' hits the stage
The Blyth Festival's latest play "Resort to Murder," has hit the stage — a comedic twist on a murder mystery.
-
More than a dozen charges following London weapons and drugs invetigation
As part of an ongoing weapons investigation, police used a search warrant to enter a home in the area of Simcoe Street and Colborne Street.
Barrie
-
Staff at seniors’ home nab would-be thief
Staff at a Barrie seniors' residence were quick to root out a stranger in their midst.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent the GTA.
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and localized flooding predicted for parts of region
On Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for several parts of the region, stating that heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to roll in.
Windsor
-
Here’s when Windsor-Essex’s Olympic athletes are competing
If you are looking to cheer on Windsor-Essex athletes at the Paris Olympics this year, here’s a rundown of competition times so far.
-
Potassium iodide pill pickup available in Amherstburg
Residents of Amherstburg can now pick up potassium iodide (KI) pills if they live in the Primary Zone and Boblo Island.
-
Video
Video Windsor raises more than $325,000 for a cure for cancer
The first Show Us Your Brave campaign, held by the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, has raised more than $325,000 to find a cure locally.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. toxic drug deaths decline, though 6 people still die each day, coroner says
British Columbia's coroner service says at least 1,158 people died from toxic street drugs in the province in the first six months of 2024, marking a nine per cent drop in drug fatalities over last year.
-
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. Wildfire update planned in B.C. as crews battle about 350 blazes
British Columbia's minister of emergency management is scheduled to give an update on the wildfire situation today as some areas in the province cool off while others flare.
-
Alberta man dead after apparent drowning near Penticton, B.C.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Lethbridge
-
Fire crews respond to massive Coaldale recycling plant fire
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
-
Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
-
Magrath Days celebrate southern Alberta town’s 125th birthday
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Impaired arrests in the Sault: Driving in reverse, on the wrong side of the road
Sault police say recent impaired driving arrests in the city involved such dangerous acts as driving in reverse and driving on a sidewalk.
-
Sault suspects charged with sexually assaulting victim after encountering them on the street
Two people in Sault Ste. Marie are facing numerous charges after a victim was assaulted, burned and sexually assaulted earlier this month in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Concerning incidents involving young kids on ATVs
Provincial police say they witnessed some concerning incidents involving young children on ATVs during recent ATV patrols in northeastern Ontario.
N.L.
-
N.L. university chair disciplined for sending pro-Palestinian email to alumnus's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
-
N.L. premier gifts new guitar christened by music icon to one of the 'Lucky Seven'
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador doubles funeral benefits after unclaimed bodies pile up
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.