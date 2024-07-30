Conservative MP Karen Vecchio not seeking re-election, will finish out term

Politics

    OTTAWA -

    Ontario Conservative MP Karen Vecchio says she will not be seeking re-election.

    Vecchio made the announcement on 94.1 myFM, a radio station in St. Thomas, Ont.

    She says she believes every politician has an expiry date, and she knows when it's time for her to be at home.

    Vecchio was first elected to represent Elgin-Middlesex-London in 2015, and she was a longtime chair of the House of Commons status of women committee, a role that ended in April.

    Conservative party spokeswoman Sarah Fischer says Vecchio has been a dedicated member of the Tory caucus, and the party wishes her the best following the next election.

    The party confirms Vecchio will remain in place as an MP until her term is up.

    Some Liberal MPs were quick to sing her praises on Tuesday, lauding her willingness to collaborate across party lines.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.

