OTTAWA -- Conservative MPs are mired in debate over whether to kick one of their own out of caucus.

Party Leader Erin O'Toole convened his caucus Wednesday morning for a vote on whether MP Derek Sloan can remain after he accepted a donation from a known white nationalist.

The meeting followed more than 20 per cent of the party's MPs' agreeing he should be expelled, as required by the act which governs how parties can remove an MP.

But all of caucus is getting a chance to speak to the issue before a vote, and then a majority must vote in favour of his dismissal for it to happen.

Sloan has acknowledged he did accept the donation, but has claimed there was no way he -- or any other MP -- could have vetted every single contribution to his campaign.

He had vowed to put up a fight, while at the same time encouraging his support base of social conservatives to keep up the fight to have a voice in the party, no matter what happens to him.

Sloan's aggressive socially conservative views have been a thorn in the Conservatives' side ever since he ran for the leadership of the party last year.

He's faced accusations he's racist, drawn condemnation for his views on LGBTQ rights and for his anti-abortion stance, all leading to periodic calls he should be tossed from the party's benches.

But a new tension emerged in recent weeks over Sloan's efforts to mobilize his own base of support to participate in the coming Conservative policy convention in March.

The party is investigating whether his use of robocalls to get people to register for the convention runs afoul of telecommunications regulations.

His use of the party's membership list to encourage socially conservative delegates to register has also ruffled feathers.

Social conservative groups are traditionally quite active at Conservative conventions but it's believed their ranks swelled during the leadership race, given both Sloan's and Leslyn Lewis' campaigns explicitly targeted those constituencies.

With strong enough numbers, resolutions backed by social conservatives would have a better chance of passing, including one that would delete a policy pledging that a Conservative government will not regulate abortion.

That in turn would jeopardize O'Toole's efforts in recent weeks to present the party as more centrist.

In a letter to supporters sent late Tuesday night, Sloan urged them not to give up the fight for delegate spots even if he's turfed from caucus.

"I urge you to stick with this process," he wrote.

"It should now be very evident just how important it is that we have a strong presence at the upcoming convention. If we do not, the types that wish to send me packing will do our party great damage."

That spirit was echoed in an email circulated Wednesday morning by the Campaign Life Coalition, which accused O'Toole of deliberately trying to deflate the enthusiasm of Sloan's supporters to be active at the convention.

"Don't give O'Toole exactly what he wants," the coalition's Jack Fonseca wrote in the email.

"We are so close to winning at the convention that even if Derek gets expelled, we need to stay engaged in the convention to make the party more socially conservative in its policy declaration."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021.