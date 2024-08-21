Politics

    • Conservative MP deletes post that claimed cost of living is driving parents to traffic kids

    Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, June 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, June 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Ottawa -

    Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis has driven parents to traffic their kids.

    This comes after The Canadian Press sent Ferreri questions regarding the post, which followed a visit to the Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre in Peterborough, Ont.

    In the now-deleted post shared on Aug. 16, Ferreri said there has been a rise in human trafficking and domestic violence and tied those trends to affordability. 

    "The cost-of-living crisis has driven parents to traffic their own children," Ferreri said. 

    On Wednesday, Ferreri said in a statement that the organization shared "deeply troubling statistics and shocking stories" with her. 

    "I admit my statement posted following my meeting was inartfully worded," she said.

    "While a cost of living crisis undeniably results in increases in a wide array of social problems — from drug abuse to crime to families struggling to afford food and shelter — it is of course in no way an excuse for human trafficking."

    Ferreri's now-deleted post also linked a rise in domestic violence reports at the centre to the cost of living, saying "survival leads to crime."

    She had blamed the NDP and Liberals for "soft-on-crime policies" that she said are discouraging survivors from coming forward.

    "We can change policy to hold criminals accountable. We can change policy to make life more affordable," she said in the post.

    In a statement, the Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre executive director says many clients have shared over the past several decades that they were trafficked by a parent or guardian and that this issue is not new. 

    "We do not hold any specific government or party responsible for sexual violence, but we call on all forms of government and all parties to take sexual violence seriously and to invest in prevention and supports for survivors," Brittany McMillan said.

    Ferreri serves as the Conservatives' critic on families, children and social development. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21. 2024.

