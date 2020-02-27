OTTAWA -- Thursday marks the first in a series of key deadlines in the Conservative party leadership race.

In order to be an eligible candidate in the race, hopefuls have until the end of the day to submit a $25,000 registration fee and 1,000 signatures from members who live in 30 ridings across seven provinces and territories.

As things stand there are seven Tories vying for the party's top job, with the possibility that a few others could slide in their qualifying paperwork at the eleventh hour and become what the party is calling an "approved applicant."

Names to keep an eye out for as late additions to the roster: former staffers Richard Decarie and Rudy Husny. According to party spokesperson Cory Hann, both of their applications are still being processed.

"The deadline for candidates to submit the requirements is today, but that does still mean verifying the submissions, reviewing the applications, and interviewing the candidate before approval happens. So it could be tomorrow or later before we have a confirmed list of fully approved applicants," Hann said.

Approved applicants:

Marilyn Gladu:

A two-time Conservative MP from Ontario, who was first elected in 2015. Prior to entering politics she worked as a chemical engineer. As a parliamentarian she's advocated for palliative care and as the health critic at the time (when was she health critic) voiced concerns about the Liberal's rollout of marijuana legalization.

Gladu says her vision includes: "Canadian policy rooted in a better balance of fiscal common sense and social compassion."

Jim Karahalios:

An Ontario lawyer who has advocated for the elimination of carbon taxes. He's also married to Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP Belinda Karahalios and is suing the provincial PC party over allegations that the 2018 race for party president was “rigged” to keep him out. He's received the backing of social conservative group Campaign Life Coalition.

Karahalios says he is running to fight against what he called a "top-down coronation" for "the well-connected establishment candidates."

Leslyn Lewis:

An Ontario lawyer who was an unsuccessful 2015 federal election candidate. Lewis lost after being put into a race at the last moment when the previous candidate quit once a video of him urinating in a cup while working in someone's home surfaced. She came to Canada as a child from Jamaica and has received the backing of Campaign Life Coalition, as well as the support of a prominent Christian activist, who called her a "breath of fresh air" as a woman who is against same-sex marriage and abortion.

Lewis says she is running because "Canadians can and should expect much more from their leaders," and because she is seeing "opportunities for future generations falling away."

Derek Sloan:

A rookie Ontario Conservative MP elected for the first time in 2019. Prior to entering politics he worked as a lawyer and small business owner. Since entering the House of Commons he's stated that he believes the "cause of sexual orientation" is "scientifically unclear," and has also received the backing of social conservative organization Campaign Life Coalition.

Sloan says he believes the country is "under siege by a tide of political correctness that seeks to destroy Canada," and vows to "take a stand for Canada against radical progressivism."

Rick Peterson:

A businessman from Alberta and past leadership candidate. He came 12th in the 2017 leadership race and has touted his bilingualism and openness to diversity as assets. He's proposing a 15 per cent flat personal income tax and rolling back Liberal gun laws.

Peterson says he is running to "help restore and reinvigorate the investment climate and job creation." He's billing himself as the candidate with a "bold vision" that includes tax reform and a climate plan.

Authorized contestants:

The two front-runners have taken their submissions a step further, putting down another $25,000, a refundable $100,000 compliance deposit, and an additional 1,000 signatures. This has granted them the title of "authorized contestant."

Peter MacKay:

A former federal cabinet minister from Nova Scotia and the last leader of the Progressive Conservatives pre-merger with Stephen Harper’s Canadian Alliance in 2003. After deciding not to run in 2015, MacKay was working at a Toronto law firm and was a frequent political commentator. Since throwing his hat in the ring he's faced questions over some conflicting positions.

MacKay says he is running "to keep the Conservative movement united and to defeat Justin Trudeau in the next general election."

Erin O’Toole:

A three-time Conservative MP from Ontario and former cabinet minister. Prior to entering politics O'Toole was in the Royal Canadian Air Force for a decade and later worked as a lawyer. O'Toole placed third in the 2017 leadership race, and since re-entering has taken policy positions that appear to be appealing to the base of the party. He's described himself as the "true blue" candidate.

O'Toole says he's running because "the country needs a strong Conservative party." He's taking the position of uniting Conservatives.

Next step: become verified

There's a third level all contestants have to reach by March 25. In order to become what the party is calling a "verified candidate" they have to have submitted the remaining $150,000 of the full $200,000 non-refundable entry fee, and have collected the remaining 1,000 of the 3,000 required signatures of endorsement from registered party members. So far, no one has hit this bar.

The leadership race got underway on January 13, giving hopefuls 45 days to declare. The hunt for a new head of the party was prompted by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announcing on Dec. 12 that he was stepping down as leader but would be staying on until a replacement is named.

Under Scheer, the Conservatives increased their seat count to 121 seats in the 2019 federal election, but in the weeks following the election, Scheer faced a steady stream of criticism for his performance and personal stance on same-sex marriage and other social issues. He was also questioned about his expenses and use of party funds in the lead-up to the federal campaign.

After the March 25 deadline, all remaining "verified" candidates will be able to take part in two party-sanctioned leadership debates. Only "verified" candidates will have their name on the leadership ballot.

The first will be held on April 17, in English, in Toronto. That is also the deadline for Canadians to become a Conservative party member and be eligible to cast a ballot in the leadership vote.

Then the candidates will debate each other in French, on April 23 in Montreal.

The 2020 race will have a smaller field and less crowded debate stage than the 2017 race, which saw 14 candidates campaign for the top job after having to put up just $100,000 and 300 members’ signatures.

“These debates will provide a great opportunity for our verified candidates to have a robust exchange of ideas and policy, while giving our members and Canadians a chance to better inform their choice among the candidates,” said Lisa Raitt, co-chair of the Leadership Election Organizing Committee in a statement on Wednesday announcing the debates.

The Conservatives will then elect their next leader on June 27 in Toronto.