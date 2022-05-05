Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
It's not an official leadership debate, but is being hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network as part of an annual conference taking place in Ottawa.
The organization promotes conservative ideas and was founded by Preston Manning, former leader of the Reform Party of Canada — a precursor to the Canadian Alliance, which merged with the Progressive Conservative Party to form the current Conservative Party.
Pieces of that history may be on display during tonight's debate, as the race has already seen accusations fly over whether some candidates are truly "Conservative."
Appearing on stage will be Pierre Poilievre, Leslyn Lewis, Roman Baber, Scott Aitchison and Jean Charest.
Patrick Brown is not attending, as his campaign says he is busy selling memberships before the June 3 deadline when supporters must be a member in order to vote in the contest.
Next week all six candidates must participate in the first of two official debates organized by the party.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Some civilians are out, but Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol steel plant may not have it so easy
With the evacuation of some civilians from a steel mill besieged by Russian forces in the port of Mariupol, attention is turning to the fate of hundreds of Ukrainian troops still inside after weeks in the plant's warren of underground tunnels and bunkers.
What's next in the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court leak investigation?
Chief Justice John Roberts, in ordering an investigation into an 'egregious breach of trust' in the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, tasked a relatively unknown court official to carry out what could be one of the most high-profile investigations in decades.
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
'Mariupol is the city of the dead.' One soldier's first-hand account of life on the front lines
In an exclusive interview with CTVNews.ca, one member of the Azov Regiment currently inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol describes life under siege; 'it's living hell.'
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How drones and 3D-printed weapon technology are revolutionizing the battlefield in Ukraine
As Russia shifts its tactics in Ukraine, opting for less manpower and more powerful weapons, drone technology is revolutionizing the way Ukrainian troops can fight back.
Hedman's four points leads Lightning over Leafs in Game 2 to even first-round series
Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for the first four-point playoff game of his career as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday to even their first-round NHL playoff series 1-1.
Smith shuts door as Oilers stomp Kings in Game 2
Mike Smith bounced back with a 30-save shutout and the Edmonton Oilers blanked the L.A. Kings 6-0 in Game 2 of their first-round NHL playoff series on Wednesday.
Canada
-
Firefighters say recognition of cancer risk is tough battle, especially in Quebec
Each province and territory has its own list of cancers that are presumed to be linked to firefighting because workers' compensation legislation is not federally enacted. Firefighters in certain provinces have it better than others, and some want that to change.
-
Location, cost, safety: The challenges of accessing abortion in B.C.
While the legal right to an abortion in British Columbia isn't in peril, experts say there are persistent problems when it comes to accessing it in the province.
-
DND says review exonerates Canada's mission in Ukraine of training extremists
The Department of National Defence says it has concluded its 2021 review into the findings of a report from George Washington University that alleged Canadian Armed Forces trained Ukrainian soldiers who belong to extremist groups and found itself absolved.
-
Ford marks day 1 of Ontario election with rally in Etobicoke
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford wrapped up the first day of Ontario’s 2022 election campaign with a rally in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.
-
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
-
Edmonton police charge 4 men in attacks 'motivated by hate'
Hate crimes officers in Edmonton announced Wednesday a total of 22 new charges against four people in six separate incidents they believe were 'motivated by hate.'
World
-
Ukraine updates: 11 attacks repelled in Donbas region, officials say
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: Ukraine's General Staff says the country's forces made some gains on the border of the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv and repelled multiple Russian attacks in the east.
-
Ukraine repels some attacks but combat rages at Mariupol steel mill
Ukrainian forces said Thursday they repelled Russian attacks in the east and recaptured some territory, even as Moscow moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country.
-
'Mariupol is the city of the dead.' One soldier's first-hand account of life on the front lines
In an exclusive interview with CTVNews.ca, one member of the Azov Regiment currently inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol describes life under siege; 'it's living hell.'
-
What's next in the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court leak investigation?
Chief Justice John Roberts, in ordering an investigation into an 'egregious breach of trust' in the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, tasked a relatively unknown court official to carry out what could be one of the most high-profile investigations in decades.
-
New details emerge about the relationship between an Alabama inmate and corrections officer as search continues
As the search continues for a fugitive inmate and the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape, new details are emerging about the pair's relationship and the officer's apparent preparations for their getaway.
-
Pope Francis warns pro-war Russian patriarch not to be 'Putin's altar boy'
Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become 'Putin's altar boy,' he said in an interview this week.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
-
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
-
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Liberal lawmakers on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border are vowing to defend access to legal abortions, but the issue's divergent and divisive history in each country guarantees they'll go about it in very different ways.
Health
-
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, part of a nationwide push in GOP-led states hopeful that the conservative U.S. Supreme Court will uphold new restrictions.
-
Naomi Judd talked about her depression and worked to help others with it
In announcing their mother Naomi's death Saturday, Ashley and Wynonna Judd wrote that they lost their 'beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.' It was something that Naomi Judd had been open about.
-
COVID: mRNA vaccines highly effective for people with immune-related inflammatory diseases, study finds
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are highly effective in protecting people with immune-related inflammatory diseases against hospitalization and death for the Alpha and Delta variants, a new Canadian study suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
Entertainment
-
First evidence expected to be heard today in sex assault trial of Jacob Hoggard
Jurors are expected to begin hearing evidence today in the sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
Mattea Roach wins 22nd 'Jeopardy!' match; earnings hit US$534K
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach won her 22nd match Wednesday night.
-
Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp
Actor Amber Heard told jurors Wednesday she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
Business
-
Financial intelligence agency highlights criminal risks of underground banking
Canada's financial intelligence agency is warning that unregistered money-transfer services are ripe for abuse by criminals trying to launder cash and fund terrorist activities.
-
Rising interest rates in U.S. will hinder foreign economies
When the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates — as it did Wednesday — the impact doesn't stop with U.S. homebuyers paying more for mortgages or Main Street business owners facing costlier bank loans. The fallout can be felt beyond America’s borders, hitting shopkeepers in Sri Lanka, farmers in Mozambique and families in poorer countries around the world. The impacts abroad range from higher borrowing costs to depreciating currencies.
-
Canadian shoppers shift to discount stores, No Name brand amid high inflation: Loblaw
Canada's biggest food retailer says people are shopping for groceries more often but buying less and shifting to discount stores as pandemic restrictions loosen and inflation soars.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
-
The mint's one-kilo platinum coin expected to fetch pretty penny at auction
The Royal Canadian Mint is launching a collection of bejewelled coins, including a one-kilogram platinum piece adorned with hundreds of diamonds.
Sports
-
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
-
Smith shuts door as Oilers stomp Kings in Game 2
Mike Smith bounced back with a 30-save shutout and the Edmonton Oilers blanked the L.A. Kings 6-0 in Game 2 of their first-round NHL playoff series on Wednesday.
-
Hedman's four points leads Lightning over Leafs in Game 2 to even first-round series
Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for the first four-point playoff game of his career as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday to even their first-round NHL playoff series 1-1.
Autos
-
Vancouver-area drivers paying near-record prices for gas again
Gas in the Vancouver area is up over the $2-mark again, with some stations charging near-record prices.
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.