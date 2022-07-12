Conservative leadership committee chair scrutinized Patrick Brown's past during vetting: CP source
Conservative leadership committee chair scrutinized Patrick Brown's past during vetting: CP source
The chair of the federal Conservative party's leadership election organizing committee privately expressed concerns around Patrick Brown's history while vetting him as a potential candidate, according to documentation obtained by The Canadian Press.
It suggests that Ian Brodie raised questions about Brown's financial situation in a late-March telephone call with someone he was consulting as part of the vetting process after the former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader had declared his intention to join the race.
It also indicates Brodie expressed misgivings around the claim the candidate had been fully vindicated of sexual misconduct allegations that CTV reported in 2018, which at the time led to an exodus of his senior staff at Queen's Park, his own resignation and eventually his ouster from the Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus.
The Canadian Press reviewed documentation about the call provided by a source who participated in the one-on-one conversation with Brodie. The source was granted anonymity to discuss the call because they fear professional repercussions.
Conservatives are reeling from the sudden disqualification of Brown from the leadership race last week — the result of more-recent and separate allegations of financial impropriety by a whistleblower who had been part of his campaign team.
Debbie Jodoin, a longtime Conservative organizer, said through her lawyer last Thursday that she had been paid by a third-party company for her work on the Brown campaign, and that Brown had been involved in the arrangement.
In announcing the decision to disqualify Brown last Tuesday, Brodie had said only that the committee had been made aware of "serious allegations of wrongdoing" related to financing rules under the Canada Elections Act.
Brown has maintained that his campaign did nothing wrong. He has hired high-profile Toronto lawyer Marie Henein and is pushing the party to pursue an appeals process. The party has brought in independent legal counsel to review whether an appeal can be heard.
Documentation concerning the earlier call in March appears to shed more light on the fraught conversations over whether the beleaguered politician should be allowed to join the contest in the first place.
On Monday, Brodie referred questions to a Conservative Party of Canada spokesman, Yaroslav Baran, who said Brodie would not be making any comment about the process followed by the leadership election organizing committee (LEOC).
"He won't be getting into internal LEOC sausage-making," Baran wrote in an email. "There is nothing to be gained by setting that kind of precedent and breaking professional discipline."
Some members of the leadership committee were vocally arguing against Brown's candidacy at the time Brodie made the telephone call, sources with knowledge of the situation who would only talk under condition of anonymity said last week.
Meanwhile, documentation indicates that the influential chair himself was making inquiries about his own unanswered questions in March.
On Monday, Brown's team said it was not made aware Brodie was raising any concerns behind the scenes during the vetting process.
Documentation of the March phone call indicates Brodie conveyed that members of the committee had received a dossier of documents from an anonymous source sent to their private email addresses.
The documents contained records about Brown's mortgage with TD Bank and other financial matters, the source said Brodie said on the call.
The Canadian Press reached out to other members of the leadership committee about Brodie’s inquiries during the vetting process, but did not receive any comments in return.
Documentation of the call indicates the conversation referred to a report by the integrity commissioner of Ontario, published in April 2018, that found Brown had broken ethics rules by failing to disclose rental income and a large loan that he used to help finance a $2.3-million waterfront property in 2016 and 2017. The report said Brown, who at that time earned about $180,000 per year as a provincial party leader, had taken out a mortgage for about $1.72 million from TD Bank.
According to the documentation of the call, Brodie expressed that there were questions around Brown's income and how he could have afforded the home.
In response to a February 2018 report by the Globe and Mail about the purchase, Brown said he had received help from his family to buy his home. On Monday, his campaign spokesman said he had "nothing new to add" about the matter.
Documentation indicates the call also touched on the March 9 settlement of Brown's years-long defamation lawsuit against CTV.
A statement released by the broadcaster and Brown at the time said CTV regrets some “key details” in the original story were inaccurate. The statement did not specify what those inaccuracies were, but the original article includes a correction that updates the age of one of two women who accused Brown of sexual misconduct.
The news network said in March that no money exchanged hands in the settlement.
Brown has continued to deny any wrongdoing, and the allegations were not proven in court or independently verified by The Canadian Press.
Although Brown was elected mayor of Brampton, Ont., in October 2018 — less than a year after the story broke — the settlement seemed to pave the way for bigger ambitions: he declared his intention to run for federal Conservative leader just four days later.
"When the media tried to make me cancel culture's latest victim by smearing me with false allegations, I fought back and won," Brown told a cheering crowd at his campaign launch.
The narrative that Brown had been redeemed by the settlement did not seem to sit well with Brodie, according to the source with knowledge of the call, and the chairman said the allegations were still disturbing.
In spite of that apprehension, and the fact the Ontario Progressive Conservatives had previously disqualified Brown from running under their provincial banner, the federal leadership election organizing committee ultimately approved Brown's candidacy on April 26.
Chisholm Pothier, a spokesman for Brown's campaign, said Monday they did not receive any questions about either matter, and were not informed of any concerns that Brodie was raising at the time.
He said the leadership committee asked for Brown's banking records during the vetting process and that there was no further communication about financial issues after the campaign provided them.
"Just as with the approach to the complaint and the LEOC decision, the campaign seems to be getting informed by the press rather than the party on these issues," Pothier said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
Exclusive | Real estate agent assigned to help refugees facing sexual assault charge
A CTV National News investigation has uncovered that a refugee organization in the Toronto area has been sending families out to find their first home with a real estate agent who’s currently facing a sexual assault charge.
Time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' Musk says
Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to 'hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,' days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a 'bulls--- artist.'
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
Toronto Maple Leafs net goaltender Matt Murray in deal with Ottawa Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs' intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over. The 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nation's capital and heading to Toronto.
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
Canada
-
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.
-
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
-
N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
World
-
Time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' Musk says
Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to 'hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,' days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a 'bulls--- artist.'
-
Some Ukrainians refuse to flee despite being caught in crosshairs of war
Last week, the governor of Donetsk province urged its 350,000 remaining residents to move to safer places in western Ukraine. But many civilians who have come under fire in the nearly 5-month-old war have no intention of leaving, no matter how close the fighting gets.
-
Texas woman says unborn baby counts as passenger in HOV lane
When an officer pulled Brandy Bottone over for driving by herself in a high occupancy vehicle lane in Texas just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, she pointed to her pregnant belly and told him her unborn daughter now counts as a person.
-
Jill Biden chided for saying Latinos as unique as 'breakfast tacos'
U.S. first lady Jill Biden's attempt to compliment Latinos flopped on Monday when she said they were as unique as "breakfast tacos," prompting criticism from across the political spectrum.
-
UN projects world population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15
The United Nations estimated Monday that the world's population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 and that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.
-
Does airport preclearance offer model to help U.S. prevent mass shootings?
In a nation of more than 332 million people now outflanked by their own firepower, a Canadian-born professor is preaching the merits of using risk management to prevent mass shootings. Sheldon Jacobson, who teaches computer science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, suggests approaching gun safety like air travel: with screening efforts focused on identifying those who pose the greatest danger.
Politics
-
Champagne directs major telecoms to come up with agreement on future outages
Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he has tasked Canada's major telecommunications networks with establishing a formal agreement to mitigate the damage of future outages.
-
U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.
-
Conservative leadership committee chair scrutinized Patrick Brown's past during vetting: CP source
The chair of the federal Conservative party's leadership election organizing committee privately expressed concerns around Patrick Brown's history while vetting him as a potential candidate, according to documentation obtained by The Canadian Press.
Health
-
Ukrainian migrants face hurdles in accessing primary care, say health experts
Migrant health experts are warning that the swift influx of Ukrainians fleeing to Canada could put some at risk of falling through cracks in primary care.
-
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks U.S. FDA approval
For the first time, a pharmaceutical company has asked for permission to sell a birth control pill over the counter in the U.S.
-
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Sci-Tech
-
First image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows cosmic view
Our view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA's new space telescope unveiled Monday is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.
-
University of Manitoba astrophysics grad student pinpoints particles in 'Space Manatee'
A University of Manitoba (U of M) grad student has helped confirm theories about an unusually-shaped object in space more 18,000 light years away.
-
New AI tool could help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease earlier
A new artificial intelligence language-processing tool could potentially help detect cognitive impairment and mental degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, researchers at Boston University say.
Entertainment
-
Florence Pugh slams 'vulgar' men who attacked her for wearing revealing dress
Florence Pugh wants the world to know she is proud of her body -- nipples and all.
-
Amber Heard asks court to declare a mistrial in Johnny Depp defamation case over issue with juror
Attorneys for Amber Heard have asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
-
'Where the Crawdads Sing' comes to life and to the screen
The coastal marshlands of North Carolina take on a mythic quality in Delia Owens' "Where the Crawdads Sing." They are where the protagonist, Kya, grows up alone after her family leaves. They are also both the source of her artistic inspiration and her social isolation from the people in the nearby town of Barkley Cove.
Business
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Asian shares fall as investors await U.S. inflation update
Asian shares mostly fell Tuesday after a slump on Wall Street erased recent gains. U.S. futures and oil prices also declined.
-
Lifestyle
-
When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?
Didn't make it to Stonehenge for the solstice? There's still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow.
-
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
-
Quebec Elvis tribute artist heading to Graceland to compete in ultimate contest
Sylvain Leduc from Valleyfield, Quebec, off the southwest tip of the Island of Montreal, is one of the best Elvis tribute artists and is going to Graceland to compete in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.
Sports
-
Toronto Maple Leafs net goaltender Matt Murray in deal with Ottawa Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs' intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over. The 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nation's capital and heading to Toronto.
-
Mo Farah says he was taken to U.K. using another child's name
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child.
-
Wade Redden rejoins Ottawa Senators as development coach
Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Wade Redden is back with the team as a player development coach. The Senators said Monday that Redden would join the team at its annual development camp, which is being held this week at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Autos
-
Leclerc's smile is back after Austrian GP win, Sainz unhappy
Charles Leclerc had kept putting on a brave face as success escaped him and tensions mounted at Ferrari in a run of five F1 races without a podium spot for the driver. After winning the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, Leclerc's beaming smile was back.
-
Former Formula One supremo Ecclestone charged with U.K. tax fraud
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud over a failure to declare more than 400 million pounds (US$477 million) of overseas assets to the British tax authority, prosecutors said on Monday.
-
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.