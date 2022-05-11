Conservative leadership candidates prep for first official party debate

Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues

Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.

Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.

Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader

Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.

Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned

From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.

Western leaders may face uncertain endgame in Ukraine war

An interminable and unwinnable war in Europe? That’s what NATO leaders fear and are bracing for as Russia's war in Ukraine grinds into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side and no resolution in sight.

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a site after an airstrike by Russian forces in Bahmut, Ukraine, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Inside the manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate, jailer

It was about three hours after sheriff's officials in Alabama realized a capital murder suspect and a senior jail official who had taken him for a mental health evaluation had disappeared when Sheriff Rick Singleton called in the U.S. marshals.

Most Canadians support right to abortion: poll

As the United States faces turmoil over the possible overturning of the right to have an abortion, a new poll offers a picture of how Canadians feel about the issue. About four in five respondents to an online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies said they are in favour of a woman’s right to an abortion if she so chooses, while 14 per cent said they are opposed.

Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

A journalist for Al Jazeera was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces, while Israel said there was evidence the two were hit by Palestinian gunfire.

Ukrainians make gains in east, stop Russian gas at one hub

Ukraine's natural gas pipeline operator said Wednesday it would stop Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country, while its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Kyiv's military had made small gains, pushing Russian forces out of four villages near Kharkiv.

