Conservative leadership candidates participate in third party debate
Three of the five candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada are debating in Ottawa one last time before ballots are cast in the 2022 race.
This is the final of three official debates organized, coming months after the initial English and French debates. The first half of the event will be in English, and the second half will be in French.
You can watch the event live at the top of this article, and follow below for real-time updates.
A lot has happened in the leadership race since the last time candidates took to a stage to debate each other, including the disqualification of Patrick Brown and the confirmation of there being nearly 679,000 eligible voters.
Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest have agreed to participate, while Leslyn Lewis and Pierre Poilievre opted to skip the debate and will be fined $50,000 for doing so.
While tonight's debate—being moderated by party president Rob Batherson— has faced some scrutiny, the party says it is one last chance to help undecided voters.
Follow along below for live updates from CTV News reporters.
Can't see the live blog below? Click here.
