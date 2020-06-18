OTTAWA -- In the first and only English-language Conservative leadership debate -- a debate that felt more like one in the midst of a federal election campaign -- the four contenders took to the stage and quickly shifted their focus from each other to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

It was a stark change from Wednesday night’s French-language debate that saw lively face-offs mainly between Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay. Derek Sloan and Leslyn Lewis both played more active roles, given language wasn’t a barrier on Thursday.

The candidates agreed "unity" was a key priority for the party and that all Conservatives -- whether “social conservatives, progressive conservatives, Libertarians, or fiscal conservatives,” as Lewis said -- have a place under the Tory tent.

LIBERAL RESPONSE TO COVID-19

They were most aligned in their critiques of the Liberal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their reliance on the World Health Organization before and during the spread of the virus on Canadian soil.

"Two years ago I asked Justin Trudeau about Chinese manipulation of the World Health Organization. They were excluding Taiwan and other countries from pandemic planning. Two years ago we were demanding Trudeau get prepared, he was not. In fact he sent masks and PPE to China as his own officials were telling him there was a crisis descending upon Canada," said O’Toole.

"It’s the highest order of failed leadership I’ve seen in my lifetime."

MacKay said Trudeau failed on implementing necessary travel restrictions and not securing enough personal protective equipment for Canadians. He also ridiculed his decision to halt regular parliamentary sittings and instead hold a special COVID-19 committee.

"What would have been done different under a Conservative government based on everything you’ve heard here tells me again that we shouldn’t have closed Parliament. Justin Trudeau shouldn’t have tried to avoid accountability but that day is coming," said MacKay.

"Let’s never forget SARS, H1N1, we should have absolutely been stockpiling and preparing for this."

He added that on the planes back from China, filled with personal protective equipment, should have been the two Canadians -- Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig -- who’ve been detained in a Chinese prison for more than 500 days.

Sloan, for his part, said the government should have taken the virus more seriously and took a jab at the federal government for not initially thanking by name Taiwan for a shipment of masks.

"We had a government who at first thought there was no danger at all, in regards to COVID-19, they listened to every single thing the World Health Organization said which we now know is compromised by Communist China," said Sloan.

"I’m glad that we can say the word Taiwan, I know everyone here will do that, unlike some of the Liberal Party. Taiwan of course took steps very early on to stop travel from affected areas."

However, Trudeau did ultimately thank the island nation, after his foreign affairs minister dodged questions about it.

Lewis said a "costed-impact assessment" should have been done earlier on to predict costs of aid so future generations aren't "saddled" with debt.

She agreed with MacKay that travel should have been shut down earlier and condemned the Liberal government for their early statements that calls to restrict travel specifically from China were racially-motivated.

