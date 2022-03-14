Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Roman Baber told Evan Solomon on CTV News Channel’s Power Play Monday that his ouster from Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s caucus over his opinions on COVID-19 lockdowns seems to suggest “we don’t have a lot of tolerance for views.”

Baber is a lawyer and independent Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament. He was first elected as a Progressive Conservative in 2018, but was ousted from Ford’s caucus last year after publishing an open letter criticizing the government’s lockdown measures.

Power Play has requested interviews with all declared leadership candidates. Stay tuned for more interviews.