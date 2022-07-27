Conservative leadership candidate Lewis criticizes lack of details ahead of third debate
While one Conservative leadership candidate is calling on election organizers to release details about the upcoming official debate’s format, the party says decisions are being finalized in the next 24 hours.
In an open letter to the party’s Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC), Leslyn Lewis said she believes the third debate should deviate from “the usual questions” to instead focus on topics she says members across the country have been asking her about.
In the letter, posted to Twitter, Lewis also said candidates were not given enough time to change their campaign plans to attend the mandatory debate on Aug. 3 in Ottawa.
The Ontario MP says the date for the upcoming bilingual debate was chosen despite her notifying the committee she was not available that day.
In the letter, Lewis also asks LEOC whether the debate will be a rehashing of previously addressed topics, or whether candidates will be asked questions she says she hears “every single night at [her] campaign events.”
“It is easy to survey the party’s 675,000 members and cherry pick some ‘member asked questions’ that are safe and paint our part in a media friendly light,” Lewis wrote in the open letter. “But if we are going to hold a debate that will actually inform the members’ voting decisions, we need to address the questions that the members are asking us directly.”
Lewis’ letter doesn’t specifically state whether she will attend the debate, but said she isn’t sure she can justify missing the opportunity to meet with Canadians directly to attend “an impromptu meeting with leadership candidates” and answer questions for which the answers already exist online.
Party spokesperson Yaroslav Baran said in an email to CTVNews.ca on Wednesday decisions about the debate will be finalized in the next 24 hours, and he hopes all the remaining five candidates will attend.
“Obviously this kind of process cannot be successful if we allow individual campaigns to dictate the questions as a condition of participation,” he said. “Multiply that by five campaigns, and the whole integrity of the debate plan falls apart. It clearly can’t work that way.”
“We have confidence that it will be a good debate that allows Canadians to evaluate the candidates’ positions,” he added. “As it is an official debate, it is considered mandatory. Beyond that, we understand that passions can sometimes run high at such times, and appreciate that each campaign will make its own decisions.”
Meanwhile, Conservative Party President Rob Batherson told CTV News Channel last week candidates were given "plenty" of notice about the third debate, and the decision to hold one is in the interest of party members.
Pierre Poilievre has already announced he’ll be skipping the event to focus on getting out the vote, therefore incurring a $50,000 penalty for failing to attend a mandatory official debate. In a statement at the time, his campaign slammed LEOC for the format of the previous English-language debate, which it called “an embarrassment.”
The race’s other three candidates — Jean Charest, Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber — have all said they are in favour of a third official debate.
Voting is already underway, with ballots due back to the party by Sept. 6. A new leader is set to be announced Sept. 10 in Ottawa.
An Ontario man survived with minor injuries after his truck was thrown more than 20 meters from the roadway during a tornado in eastern Ontario.
