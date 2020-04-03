OTTAWA -- Conservative leadership candidates remain on the campaign trail despite a request from the party to put most of their efforts on pause during the COVID-19 crisis.

A recording of a campaign conference call for Peter MacKay's Nova Scotia team, obtained by The Canadian Press, includes a discussion of his team's need to raise $40,000 in the next month in that province.

An organizer also tells volunteers to leave no stone unturned when it comes to signing up new members.

Last week, the party delayed the contest, citing an impossibility of conducting the vote as scheduled with the country shut down due to COVID-19.

Organizers will reconvene May 1 to figure out next steps, and in the meantime, won't process donations and have asked candidates to stop calling members.

Erin O'Toole, another candidate, is also asking people to make pledges and continues to do member outreach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2020.