Conservative cuts? Party to share platform 'closer to the next election,' Scheer says
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians will have to wait until "closer" to the next federal election to learn about the party's platform.
"As we get closer to the next election, Canadians will have a comprehensive Conservative platform that will speak to making life more affordable and getting our country back on track," Scheer told CTV's Power Play's Vassy Kapelos in an interview on Thursday.
Scheer's comments come after the NDP pulled out of its supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals on Wednesday, increasing the likelihood that a federal election could happen sooner than scheduled.
Following the announcement, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called upon the NDP to vote for "a carbon tax election at the earliest confidence vote in the House of Commons."
Asked multiple times by Kapelos about whether Canadians deserve to know the Conservative party's objectives if an election were to happen soon, Scheer said "absolutely" but would not elaborate further.
"Well, Canadians absolutely deserve to know a political party's platform before they vote, and that is what will happen," Scheer told Kapelos.
On Thursday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called Poilievre "callous," saying he will cut programs like child care and dental care if he is elected prime minister.
"Let me be clear, Conservative cuts would take things from bad to worse," Singh told reporters.
When pressed by Kapelos about those concerns, Scheer would not answer directly.
"Since Justin Trudeau took office, there have been hundreds of millions of dollars in waste and corruption. There's been billions of dollars in big programs that don't deliver any results," Scheer said.
The Conservatives have faced questions for months about the party's platform and whether it would cut any programs to address the federal deficit.
In an interview with CTV Question Period last December, Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman had a similar answer to Scheer, saying Canadians will learn about the party's plans to "rein in" government spending during the next federal election campaign.
"We're going to present a plan during the election to give Canadians the very clear choice," Lantsman said at the time.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
A Canadian airline is changing its check-in deadline for all flights. Here's why
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
Liberal national campaign director says he will step down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
BREAKING Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years
The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.
Italy luxury yacht victims died of 'dry drowning,' first autopsies show
Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of 'dry drowning,' according to authorities.
How will the Bank of Canada's interest rate cuts affect personal finances?
When it comes to interest rates, the worst is over as the Bank of Canada's cuts will give people relief with their personal finances overall, an investment adviser says.
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
Toronto couple pushes for change after dog attacked by pack of coyotes
It started like any other night for Mary and Doug Youngson – a walk at their neighbourhood park with their rescue dogs, Mai Tai and Kahlua.
-
Bus drops off Winnipeg school-aged kids at wrong locations after glitch with school division’s new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
N.B. RCMP release photo of man who sparked alert for 'carrying weapons'
The New Brunswick RCMP has issued an emergency alert about a man reportedly “carrying weapons with intent to use them” in the Burnt Church area Thursday afternoon.
-
Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years
The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.
Suspect in Georgia high school shooting denied making online threats last year
The teen charged with opening fire at a Georgia high school denied threatening to carry out a school shooting when authorities interviewed him last year about a menacing post on social media, according to a sheriff's report obtained Thursday.
-
Prosecutors in Trump election case get judge's OK to lay out fresh evidence in court filing
The federal election interference case against Donald Trump inched forward Thursday, with a judge permitting prosecutors to file court documents later this month that could detail unflattering allegations about the former president as the Republican nominee enters the final weeks of his White House run.
Hunter Biden enters surprise guilty plea to avoid tax trial months after his gun conviction
Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax charges Thursday in a surprise move that spares President Joe Biden's son and his family another likely embarrassing and painful criminal trial.
-
Italy luxury yacht victims died of 'dry drowning,' first autopsies show
Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of 'dry drowning,' according to authorities.
Netanyahu gives a starkly different take on Biden administration's hopes for a Gaza deal
The Biden administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were sharply at odds Thursday over prospects of reaching a deal for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release, with Netanyahu saying it was 'exactly inaccurate' that a breakthrough was close.
-
U.S. charges former Trump 2016 campaign adviser Dimitri Simes over work for sanctioned Russian media
The U.S. government has charged a Russian-born U.S. citizen and former adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign with working for a sanctioned Russian state television network and laundering the proceeds.
Conservative cuts? Party to share platform 'closer to the next election,' Scheer says
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians will have to wait until 'closer' to the next federal election to learn about the party's platform.
Liberal national campaign director says he will step down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
Early election 'more likely' Singh says after pulling out of deal with Trudeau
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he’s aware pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals makes an early election 'more likely,' but he dropped the deal because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'has let Canadians down.'
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
-
Measles a rising concern in Canada, following near-zero years during pandemic
There were almost zero measles cases in Canada during the pandemic, but as travel restrictions eased, the country started seeing infections again. With vaccination rates down, some health officials are concerned.
Health Canada orders provinces to destroy old COVID-19 vaccines amid wait for new batch
Ontario has been directed to withdraw and destroy all remaining supplies of last year's COVID-19 vaccines while it awaits delivery of an updated shot, which is only expected to arrive in October, the health ministry confirms.
Tiny glass beads suggest the moon had active volcanoes when dinosaurs roamed Earth
Volcanoes were still erupting on the moon when dinosaurs roamed Earth, new research suggests.
-
Class-action wants Apple to uphold iPhone water resistance promise to Quebec customers
A Quebec law firm is seeking authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Apple for anyone in the province who has had their iPhone damaged by water.
Meta oversight panel says political content cuts could limit dissent in crises including Venezuela's
Meta's efforts to scale back political content on its platforms could limit the reach of people's expressions of dissent or awareness during crises, including Venezuela’s post-election situation, the company’s oversight panel said Thursday in a decision on cases involving videos taken after the July vote in the South American country.
From attic to auction: A Rembrandt painting sells for US$1.4M in Maine
A Rembrandt discovered in an attic sold for US$1.4 million.
-
Paula Abdul cancels Canadian tour with a 'heavy heart' after recent injuries
Paula Abdul has cancelled her upcoming 21-date Canadian tour as she deals with unspecified recent injuries.
Ticketmaster's pricing for Oasis tickets is under investigation in the U.K.
The U.K.'s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into the way tickets were sold for next year's reunion concerts from iconic 1990s Britpop band Oasis.
How will the Bank of Canada's interest rate cuts affect personal finances?
When it comes to interest rates, the worst is over as the Bank of Canada's cuts will give people relief with their personal finances overall, an investment adviser says.
-
Are interest rate cuts a good sign for homeowners, current and future?
As the Bank of Canada cuts its interest rate for the third straight time, one real estate expert shares what the downward trend means for the housing market.
A Canadian airline is changing its check-in deadline for all flights. Here's why
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
Dress codes: How did plaid become popular for school uniforms?
As students return to school, one patterned textile now synonymous with uniforms will make its seasonal reappearance on pleated skirts, jumpers and ties: plaid.
-
Ottawa man wins Maniwaki, Que. radio station's 'Catch the Ace' $3.8 million jackpot
An Ottawa man has won the $3.8 million prize in the 'Catch the Ace' draw in Maniwaki, Que. Local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner.
Teen vaping hits 10-year low in the U.S.
Fewer adolescents are vaping this year than at any point in the last decade, government officials reported Thursday, pointing to a shrinking number of high school students who are using Elf Bar and other fruity, unauthorized e-cigarettes.
Leafs sign defenceman Marshall Rifai to 2-year contract extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Marshall Rifai to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday.
-
Flames to livestream memorial service for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
A memorial service will be held for family and close friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. MST.
Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner
Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80 per cent of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33.
Volvo Cars revamps SUV hybrid as it shifts plans away from pure electric
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
-
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
U.S. reports 28th death caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators
Another death has been linked to dangerous Takata air bag inflators by U.S. regulators, the 28th in the United States.
How a Grandma Babysitting Club is addressing Ontario's child care shortage
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
Ottawa man wins Maniwaki, Que. radio station's 'Catch the Ace' $3.8 million jackpot
An Ottawa man has won the $3.8 million prize in the 'Catch the Ace' draw in Maniwaki, Que. Local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner.
'It's pretty unique to see them': Salamander migration in full swing in Manitoba
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
Festivals abound on first full weekend of September in Metro Vancouver
Labour Day – the unofficial end of summer – has passed, but there are still lots of outdoor activities planned across Metro Vancouver this weekend. Here are some to check out.
-
Vancouver pauses plan to build temporary fire hall on Strathcona green space
The City of Vancouver is pausing the rezoning process for a temporary fire hall in Strathcona, after gathering feedback from residents and community groups.
Toronto couple pushes for change after dog attacked by pack of coyotes
It started like any other night for Mary and Doug Youngson – a walk at their neighbourhood park with their rescue dogs, Mai Tai and Kahlua.
-
Man, 21, charged in connection with fatal shooting at North York housing complex
A suspect has been charged in connection with two shootings in Toronto this summer, one of which took the life of a 23-year-old man in North York.
Crews battling container fire in Mississauga
Several shipping containers have caught fire in Mississauga, and crews are battling to knock down the flames.
You can catch CTV Calgary's newscast for Sept. 5, 2024, right here
With Thursday's CTV News Calgary @ 5 and CTV News Calgary @ 6 pre-empted, we've put together a special online edition for you.
-
'Lack of provincial leadership': Calgary city councillor pushes back against province's letter
A Calgary city councillor is urging Calgarians to write to Alberta's transportation minister, their MLA and even Premier Danielle Smith to tell them to reverse course on their plan to scuttle the Green Line project.
Sexual assault charges filed against Calgary massage therapist
A Calgary massage therapist has been charged in relation to two alleged sexual assaults that took place earlier this year.
Buying booze more 'convenient' across Ontario, but that convenience comes with a price
The change to how and where alcohol is sold gives Ontarians more options on when and where they can buy beer and wine, but it could come at a steeper price.
-
Trees in eastern Ontario are changing colour already: Here's why and what it means for fall
It has been sunshine and warm temperatures to start the month of September, but some trees in eastern Ontario appear to be getting a jump start on fall.
Snowbirds, Red Arrows bring smiles to CHEO students
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows visited kindergarten students at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) on Thursday.
Class-action wants Apple to uphold iPhone water resistance promise to Quebec customers
A Quebec law firm is seeking authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Apple for anyone in the province who has had their iPhone damaged by water.
-
Two Montreal children struck in separate accidents, prompting calls for greater vigilance
Two close calls have left communities shaken on opposite sides of the city of Montreal. In Ahuntsic, a six-year-old was struck by a school bus driver this morning. In Ville Marie, a three-year-old was hit by an SUV under similar circumstances.
Golden again, Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos back atop the Paralympic podium
Brent Lakatos got the gold. The veteran wheelchair racer from Dorval, Que., owns fistfuls of Paralympic medals, but not quite enough gold for his liking kept the 44-year-old racing to Paris.
Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years
The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.
-
Edmonton man facing child porn charges following cross-border investigation: ALERT
An Edmonton man has been charged as part of a cross-border child sex abuse investigation.
Jasper slowly reopening to the public as wildfire recovery continues
While the cleanup continues in Jasper, the public is once again permitted back into the mountain town.
N.B. RCMP release photo of man who sparked alert for 'carrying weapons'
The New Brunswick RCMP has issued an emergency alert about a man reportedly “carrying weapons with intent to use them” in the Burnt Church area Thursday afternoon.
-
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued for parts of Maritimes
A low-pressure system currently sitting to the west of Bermuda is being given a 20 per cent chance of tropical development by the National Hurricane Center in the United States.
Nova Scotia RCMP to apologize to Black community for historic use of street checks
The commander of the RCMP in Nova Scotia will apologize to the province's Black community on Saturday for the Mounties' historic use of street checks.
Bus drops off Winnipeg school-aged kids at wrong locations after glitch with school division’s new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
-
'Principal architect' of Morrisseau mass forgeries sentenced to five years in prison
Mass forgeries of Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau's paintings have caused irreparable harm to the trailblazer's legacy -- and to First Nations art writ large, an Ontario judge acknowledged Thursday in sentencing one of the ringleaders of a sprawling fraud scheme.
IIU investigating after man shot by RCMP in rural Manitoba
Manitoba's police watchdog is now investigating after an RCMP officer shot a man outside a home in the RM of Macdonald.
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
'The most injuries I've ever seen up front': Riders' offensive line shaken up once again for Banjo Bowl
The Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive line took another major hit in the Labour Day Classic on Sunday when two members suffered injuries that took them out for the rest of the game.
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
Senior seriously injured in Guelph crash, driver flees the scene
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a senior seriously hurt.
-
Investigation continues into cause of Cambridge house fire
A house fire in Cambridge, initially believed to be caused by a gas leak, is now being investigated by the Ontario Fire Marshal.
Reported high-rise crane stunt dubbed 'risky' and 'dangerous'
What appears to be a stunt on a crane high above London, Ont. is gaining traction online and disdain from some viewers and emergency officials.
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Sask. spending $17M to shore up local police in bid to fight 'social disorder'
The Saskatchewan government announced a series of policing and court initiatives Thursday that it hopes will make people feel safer in their communities.
Saskatchewan judge orders Vern's Pizza location to stop using the name after franchise feud
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
Nipissing University centre closes following investigation into social media post
Nipissing University says it’s saddened by the decision to permanently close the student-led The Equity Centre following the completion of a third-party, independent investigation.
-
'A tonne of sleepless nights': LHSC interim CEO announces dozens of cuts to executive ranks
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Thursday it has cut dozens of top administration positions, reducing the payroll by millions of dollars.
-
Reported high-rise crane stunt dubbed 'risky' and 'dangerous'
What appears to be a stunt on a crane high above London, Ont. is gaining traction online and disdain from some viewers and emergency officials.
$132 million in funding announced for 370 units on old Victoria Hospital site
More than $132 million in funding for affordable housing in London was announced at city hall today – just blocks away from where that money will be put to good use.
Suspended G1 driver faces criminal charges after traffic stop turns into drug bust: OPP
Provincial police say an officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Yonge Street in Midland, which led to the seizure of a large amount of street drugs, cash, and weapons and resulted in criminal charges.
-
Attempted theft of groceries thwarted by staff and police
Grocery store staff helped police in Gravenhurst stop a theft in progress.
Bradford's photo radar program generates $1.88M in fines in 4 months
Bradford West Gwillimbury's mayor says he's "very enthusiastic" about the impacts of the town's new Automated Speed Enforcement program, which has generated $1.88 million in fines since its launch in May.
Second person dead in Highway 401 collision
A second person has died following Aug. 23’s collision on Highway 401.
-
Canada’s first No Name grocery store opens in LaSalle, Ont.
The sound of product scanning was prominent on the first day of the new No Name grocery store at the Windsor Crossing Premium Outlet Mall.
Ceremonial plaque unveilled at Essex Carnegie Library
A ceremonial plaque was unveiled Thursday in the town of Essex, honouring the landmark Essex Carnegie Library building.
Driver ticketed after striking mother, baby in B.C. crosswalk
A 24-year-old driver has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention after striking a mother and her baby in a pedestrian crosswalk near Victoria.
-
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying 3 suspects in commercial structure fire
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to help identify three suspects in connection with a fire set to a commercial building.
-
Southern Alberta farmers caught in the middle of Canada, China dispute
Southern Alberta farmers appear to be caught in the middle of a trade war, as the Canadian and Chinese governments face off on the international stage.
Lethbridge post-secondary students return to class with more financial support options
Students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic were out in full force Wednesday as a new semester got underway.
Sault suspect accused of posing as a teacher, threatened child to send intimate images
A 41-year-old resident of the Sault is accused of posing as a teacher from Wasaga Beach and threatening a child from a nearby community into sending intimate images of themselves.
-
Fentanyl with a street value of $400K seized in northwestern Ont.
Two suspects from southern Ontario have been charged after police in Kenora, Ont., made a major drug bust on Labour Day.
Water restored in Little Current, but still not safe to drink
Water service has been restored in Little Current on Manitoulin Island, but it's still not safe to drink, officials said Thursday afternoon.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.