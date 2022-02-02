OTTAWA -- The Conservative caucus has voted to remove Erin O’Toole as the party’s leader.

The majority of caucus voted Wednesday to replace O’Toole as the leader of the party, in a secret ballot.

In total, 118 votes were cast at Wednesday morning’s virtual meeting, 73 MPs voted in favour of replacing O’Toole, while 45 MPs voted to endorse his leadership.

One-third of the caucus signed a letter earlier this week to force the leadership review, an expression of what party insiders said was a broad dissatisfaction with O’Toole’s performance.

Under the Reform Act powers that enabled this vote to take place, O’Toole needed to secure more than 50 per cent support to hold on to his job, a threshold he failed to meet.

The party will now need to decide on an interim leader, before party membership will be asked to decide on a new leader for the third time since 2017.

O’Toole had been fighting to hold on to his role to some degree since the Conservatives’ September 2021 election defeat, reaching this point after a handful of electoral district associations put forward calls for a leadership vote before the one scheduled at the party's national convention in 2023.

The embattled leader framed this vote as “a reckoning” where the party needed to make a choice about what kind of party it wants to be going forward, a question the Conservatives have been grappling with for some time.

Over the last few days both current and former MPs have spoken out, issuing open letters making their case to their colleagues as to why they feel it’s time for O’Toole to go.

Among the concerns expressed by current and former MPs before his ouster were that O’Toole flip flopped on key issues, and that the party lost seats and MPs in key regions of the country despite leading in the polls for the early part of the 2021 campaign.

Others felt he failed to stand up for the Charter of Rights and Freedoms during the pandemic, and failed to unite the party.

There has also been inner-party disagreements over O’Toole’s more moderate positions on conversion therapy, deficit spending, and pricing carbon, after he framed himself as the “true blue” choice during his leadership bid.

Heading into the vote it was thought that O’Toole still had the support of key members of his leadership team, though the majority of Conservative MPs declined to declare their position when asked by reporters.

Prior to entering the political ring, O’Toole spent more than a decade in the Royal Canadian Air Force and had a short stint as a corporate lawyer following his military service.

He won the Durham, Ont. byelection in 2012, following Bev Oda's resignation.

He took his first run at party leadership in 2017 as one of the lesser-known candidates.

He ultimately placed third behind Andrew Scheer and Maxime Bernier. He announced his second leadership bid in late January 2020, going on to beat out Peter MacKay for the job in August of that year.

The coming leadership race will be the second one the party has faced since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.

More coming...