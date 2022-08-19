Consequences of possible Taiwan trade trip by MPs will be considered: Trudeau

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will ensure that members of Parliament consider all the possible consequences of a trade trip to Taiwan.

The House of Commons international trade committee is seeking budget approval to make a trade trip to the country this fall.

But there are fears it could escalate tensions with China which held military drills in the area earlier this month to express its displeasure with a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trudeau says members of Parliament make their own decisions about what their committees study and what travel they undertake.

But he says there are "significant reflections" underway and Canada has a long-standing position around China and Taiwan that will be respected.

The prime minister adds China's belligerence and its stance on Taiwan has been troubling for some time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.