OTTAWA -- A new review of the way the House of Commons investigates harassment allegations against MPs concluded the process has "no shortcomings" -- according to a summary presented to an all-party committee today.

The review by the Commons' chief human resources officer was ordered after MPs questioned how an allegation against former MP Raj Saini, who stepped down as a Liberal candidate in the election, was handled.

Saini has firmly denied the allegations.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner asked the House of Commons during the election to examine whether its policy on workplace harassment was enough to end a "culture of sexual misconduct" in Parliament.

The review's findings, presented at a meeting today of the board of internal economy that oversees administration of the Commons, found "no shortcomings were detected in the policy or procedure" or "in the management of concerns in general."

Government House leader Mark Holland, who sits on the committee, says the report showed how "robust" the system was for investigating harassment allegations against MPs and Commons employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2021.