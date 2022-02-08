OTTAWA -- The House of Commons voted today to call on the Public Health Agency of Canada to halt its plans to collect data from millions of mobile phones to help understand travel patterns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPs passed a motion urging PHAC to suspend plans to extend the collection of cellphone location data until they are satisfied the privacy of Canadians will not be affected.

The vote follows the passing of a motion by the House of Commons ethics committee to halt the collection of data until privacy concerns are addressed.

The committee motion was backed by all parties, including the Liberals.

The Liberals voted against today's motion before the whole House. It was supported by the Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois and NDP.

In December, the federal public health agency issued a new request for proposals to track countrywide cell tower-based location data between Jan. 1, 2019, and May 31, 2023.

The notice said the data must be accurate, accessible and timely, as well as ensuring privacy and transparency. It must also be stripped of all identifying information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.