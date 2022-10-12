Committee study on abuse in sport must look to hold athletes, coaches accountable: MP

OTTAWA -

A Liberal MP on the committee investigating abuse in sport says it's time to hear from experts who can identify the best ways to hold organizations, as well as the athletes and coaches they serve, accountable for their actions.

Ontario MP Chris Bittle says that includes making sure there are consequences when athletes, coaches or others behave inappropriately, including being barred from wearing the Maple Leaf in competition.

The heritage committee began investigating Hockey Canada in June after it came to light that the organization settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged eight members of the 2018 national junior team sexually assaulted her after a Hockey Canada gala.

Hockey Canada officials told the committee they learned about the alleged assault the day after the gala, but an internal investigation was not able to identify the players involved and no disciplinary action was taken.

Bittle says sports are a great source of entertainment, but he wants an end to the win-at-all-costs attitude that puts players and coaches on pedestals from which they are allowed to behave badly without reproach.

The heritage committee study is being expanded to look beyond hockey, and Bittle says he wants to shift from focusing on wrongdoing at Hockey Canada to making sport safe for everyone involved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.