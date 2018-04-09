OTTAWA – The closed-door National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians has initiated a "special review" of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to India.

The committee -- five Liberal MPs including the chair, two Conservative MPs, an NDP MP, and three senators -- will study "foreign interference in Canadian political affairs, risks to the security of the Prime Minister, and inappropriate use of intelligence," according to a news release.

"These are serious issues which could have important implications for Canada's national security and sovereignty," the release said.

Chair of the committee Liberal MP David McGuinty has informed Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale about their intention to probe the matter and report back by May.

The committee cited a motion from the Senate suggesting the security-cleared all-party committee would be the "appropriate forum" to study the issues surrounding the troubled visit.

The India trip has dogged the Liberals since February, centrally around a suggestion in a background briefing to reporters from Trudeau’s national security adviser Daniel Jean, that factions in the Indian government may have tried to sabotage Trudeau's trip to India in February -- a theory others have since disputed.

The committee is a new creation under the Liberal government is mandated to act as the oversight body for Canada’s national security and intelligence agencies, including the activities of CSIS, the RCMP, and the CBSA.

The committee reports its findings to the prime minister, with unclassified versions tabled in Parliament.

This study is in addition to an expected appearance from Jean at the House Public Safety and National Security Committee.