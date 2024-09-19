Politics

    • Climate, food security, Arctic among Canada's intelligence priorities, Ottawa says

    A Canadian military Griffon helicopter flies along the shoreline of Baffin Island as it moves personnel between Op Nanook and Iqaluit Tuesday August 26, 2014. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS) A Canadian military Griffon helicopter flies along the shoreline of Baffin Island as it moves personnel between Op Nanook and Iqaluit Tuesday August 26, 2014. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    The pressing issues of climate change and food security join more familiar ones like violent extremism and espionage on a new list of Canada's intelligence priorities.

    The federal government says publishing the list of priorities for the first time is an important step toward greater transparency.

    The government revises the priorities every two years, based on recommendations from the national security adviser and the intelligence community.

    Once the priorities are reviewed and approved by the federal cabinet, key ministers issue directives to federal agencies that produce intelligence.

    Among the priorities are the security of global health, food, water and biodiversity, as well as the issues of climate change and global sustainability.

    The new list also includes foreign interference and malign influence, cyberthreats, infrastructure security, Arctic sovereignty, border integrity and transnational organized crime.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

