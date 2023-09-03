Climate change, trade ties top agenda as Trudeau attends summits in Asia

opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with a family as he visits Springridge Farm in Milton, Ont., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway

A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.

How Tamara Lich transformed from spokeswoman to symbol of 'Freedom Convoy' movement

To her fans, Tamara Lich is a proud Canadian and a lioness of the movement behind the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. To the Crown, she is a nefarious actor who deliberately helped lead blockades that tormented residents and pushed the country to a state of national emergency. For that she faces multiple charges and is scheduled to face her first day in court on Tuesday.

