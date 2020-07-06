CTV News | Top Stories - Breaking News - Top News Headlines
Clearview AI to end facial-recognition services in Canada: privacy commissioner
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 3:34PM EDT
Canada's Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien waits to appear before The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The federal privacy watchdog and three of his provincial counterparts will jointly investigate Canadian use of facial-recognition technology supplied by U.S. firm Clearview AI. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld