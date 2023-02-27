Claims Poilievre spoke to controversial German politician 'categorically false': spokesperson
Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre is denying he ever spoke to a controversial German politician who recently claimed she spoke to him at least a "couple of times."
Christine Anderson, a member of the European Parliament with the far-right Alternative fur Deutschland (AFD) or Alternative for Germany party, made the comments in a video posted to Twitter by the Western Standard media outlet.
In the video, Anderson is asked about her opinion of Poilievre, to which she responds, "I have spoken to him a couple of times, he seems to be a decent guy, and we need people that actually do think and go back to what democracy is all about and what elected representatives should do. It's to be elected by the people and then represent and act in their best interests."
Asked whether Poilievre has spoken to Anderson, Sebastian Skamski, director of media relations for the Opposition Leader's Office, said in a statement, "Mr. Poilievre has never spoken to Christine Anderson, and any suggestion that he has is categorically false."
CTVNews.ca has reached out to Anderson by email to clarify when she spoke to Poilievre or if she misspoke in her comments. A response has not been received.
Poilievre denounced Anderson last week after she met with three Conservative MPs during her recent tour of Canada in support of the "Freedom Convoy" movement.
Her tour included stops in Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Whitby, Ont.
The three Ontario MPs — Colin Carrie, Dean Allison and former Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis — were pictured with Anderson, a meeting the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said it was "deeply concerned" about.
The centre specifically pointed to the German AFD party Anderson belongs to as being "known for Islamophobic and anti-immigrant views."
Skamski, Poilievre's spokesperson, said in a previous statement that the MPs were unaware of her "vile" views and said they regret meeting with her.
"Frankly, it would be better if Anderson never visited Canada in the first place. She and her racist, hateful views are not welcome here," he said.
The three MPs, meanwhile, released their own statement saying it is not uncommon for MPs to meet visiting elected officials and denied being aware of Anderson's views or those of her party.
Skamski did not respond to a question from CTVNews.ca asking if any action would be taken against the three MPs.
Responding to Poilievre, Anderson said in a video posted by the right-leaning media platform True North that she is "very sorry" he feels this way.
"All I can say: I had a lovely time meeting with the members of his party and at no point do I see where I expressed hateful and racist views, as he puts it," she said.
Anderson added "no one gets to define me and not even Mr. Poilievre."
"You do not get to define me. I know what I stand for, I know what I fight for and I know that I will never cater to any democratic leader or any elected government that does not act in the best interest of the people," she said.
Asked about Anderson on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "Canadians need to stop being treated like fools and the Conservatives need to own up and really dissociate themselves from hateful, vile, intolerant rhetoric, or tell the truth and explain that they actually have room for (that rhetoric) and intolerance within their party."
On Saturday, Lewis said she stands by her record of "defending immigrants, religious minorities and the vulnerable, not mocking and dividing them as the PM does."
"The PM wore Blackface, denigrating Black people; throws minority women under the bus. Now he suggests I'm racist for meeting a sitting EU MP?" Lewis said in a post on Twitter.
Anderson made headlines for openly criticizing Trudeau's handling of the Freedom Convoy protests last year, calling him a "disgrace for any democracy."
The comments came after he addressed European parliamentarians in Brussels in March 2022.
"A prime minister who openly admires the Chinese basic dictatorship, who tramples on fundamental rights by persecuting and criminalizing his own citizens as terrorists just because they dared to stand up to his perverted concept of democracy, should not be allowed to speak in this house at all," Anderson said.
During her tour, Anderson appeared with convoy organizer Tamara Lich and two of her lawyers. She also posed for a photo with the flag of Diagolon, an online protest movement considered by some to be an extremist group.
In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier appeared with Anderson and called her an "honorary member" of the party.
With files from CTV National News Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor, former CTVNews.ca Producer Sarah Turnbull and The Canadian Press
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
Claims Poilievre spoke to controversial German politician 'categorically false': spokesperson
Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre has denied he ever spoke to a controversial German politician who recently claimed she spoke to him at least a 'couple of times.'
What is the Marburg virus? Canada's travel advice as outbreak confirmed in Africa
Canada is advising travellers to avoid non-essential travel to a specific province in Equatorial Guinea currently experiencing an outbreak of the infectious Marburg virus. CTV News looks at what we know about the disease and the latest outbreak.
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
There's a new buzzword circulating amidst recession fears. It's called a 'no landing' scenario, but one economist says it's so unlikely that if it happens, economists might throw away their text books.
Extreme cold, snowfall warnings, freezing rain are expected to hit portions of Canada today
Winter is rearing again in parts of Canada, with another Colorado storm system bringing freezing rain and snow to Ontario, Quebec and the East Coast, while B.C. is recovering from a separate wintry blast.
Ontario health advocates warn of 'manipulative upselling' at private clinics
Ontario health advocates say they will fight to stop the Doug Ford government from allowing more private clinics to conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, alleging the bill will result in further “manipulative upselling” of medically unnecessary services.
Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
Alberta signs $24B, 10-year health-care funding deal with Ottawa
Alberta has become the seventh province to sign an agreement in principle with Ottawa on health-care funding.
'Dilbert' cartoonist Scott Adams loses distributor over racist remarks
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams experienced possibly the biggest repercussion of recent racist comments when a major comics syndicator, which also operates the GoComics website, announced Sunday it would it would no longer work with the cartoonist.
Canada
-
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
-
Extreme cold, snowfall warnings, freezing rain are expected to hit portions of Canada today
Winter is rearing again in parts of Canada, with another Colorado storm system bringing freezing rain and snow to Ontario, Quebec and the East Coast, while B.C. is recovering from a separate wintry blast.
-
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
There's a new buzzword circulating amidst recession fears. It's called a 'no landing' scenario, but one economist says it's so unlikely that if it happens, economists might throw away their text books.
-
Ontario health advocates warn of 'manipulative upselling' at private clinics
Ontario health advocates say they will fight to stop the Doug Ford government from allowing more private clinics to conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, alleging the bill will result in further “manipulative upselling” of medically unnecessary services.
-
Tourists 'extremely lucky' to survive 24 hours on snowy mountain, B.C. rescuers say
Two tourists are lucky to be alive after spending more than 24 hours stranded in snowy conditions on the North Shore Mountains, according to rescue crews.
-
Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
World
-
Ex-Obama campaigner voted head of Italy's Democratic Party
Elly Schlein, a 37-year-old U.S.-Italian national and longtime left-wing political operative who worked on two presidential campaigns for former U.S. President Barack Obama, defied polls to become the first woman to head Italy's opposition Democratic Party.
-
Jurors will visit crime scene site in Alex Murdaugh trial
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial in the shooting deaths of his wife and son will get to visit the South Carolina home where the killings took place before they begin deliberating, the judge ruled Monday.
-
Kremlin image-maker turned critic Gleb Pavlovsky dies at 71
Gleb Pavlovsky, a Soviet-era dissident who served as a Kremlin political consultant helping burnish President Vladimir Putin's image, has died, his family said Monday. He was 71.
-
North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage
South Korean experts estimate that North Korea is short around 1 million tons of grain, nearly 20 percent of its annual demand, after the pandemic likely disrupted unofficial grain imports from China and the government has restricted food sales at markets.
-
Legacy of Wounded Knee occupation lives on 50 years later
Memories of the Wounded Knee occupation -- one in a string of protests from 1969 to 1973 that pushed the American Indian Movement to the forefront of Native activism -- still run deep within people who were there.
-
Hundreds protest new proposed election law in Baghdad
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Baghdad on Monday to denounce a draft elections law that would increase the size of the country's electoral districts, potentially undermining independent candidates.
Politics
-
Claims Poilievre spoke to controversial German politician 'categorically false': spokesperson
Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre has denied he ever spoke to a controversial German politician who recently claimed she spoke to him at least a 'couple of times.'
-
International aid agencies ask for more money in letter to Freeland ahead of budget
Dozens of Canada's international aid agencies are asking Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to increase the country's foreign assistance contributions.
-
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
Health
-
Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
-
Ontario health advocates warn of 'manipulative upselling' at private clinics
Ontario health advocates say they will fight to stop the Doug Ford government from allowing more private clinics to conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, alleging the bill will result in further “manipulative upselling” of medically unnecessary services.
-
'An absurdity': Experts slam WHO excusal of sex misconduct
Two experts appointed by the World Health Organization to investigate allegations that some of its staffers sexually abused women during an Ebola outbreak in Congo dismissed the UN agency's own efforts to excuse its handling of such misconduct as 'an absurdity' on Monday, saying they were not satisfied that no senior officials have been fired.
Sci-Tech
-
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
-
AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
Gran Turismo players have been competing against computer-generated racecars since the franchise launched in the 1990s, but the new AI driver that was unleashed last week on Gran Turismo 7 is smarter and faster because it's been trained using the latest AI methods.
-
Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded
Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday's attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Kennedy Space Center.
Entertainment
-
Madonna's older brother has died at age 66, family says
Madonna's eldest sibling, Anthony Ciccone, has died, a family member said Saturday. He was 66.
-
Pink disappointed her comments about a decades-old argument with Christina Aguilera made headlines
Pink says a story she told about an old feud with Christina Aguilera has now become the main focus of the press surrounding her latest album.
-
U.S. producers sue Anne of Green Gables licensing body for right to put on musical
The United States-based producers of a musical about Anne of Green Gables have filed a lawsuit in New York claiming that their show does not infringe on Prince Edward Island's most famous export.
Business
-
Canada-China trade breaks record, as imports hit $100 billion
Trade between China and Canada hit record levels in 2022, with imports breaking the $100-billion mark for the first time, Statistics Canada data show.
-
TD Bank to pay US$1.2 billion to settle Stanford Ponzi scheme lawsuit
TD Bank Group said Monday it will pay US$1.2 billion to settle a lawsuit related to one of the largest Ponzi schemes ever orchestrated.
-
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
There's a new buzzword circulating amidst recession fears. It's called a 'no landing' scenario, but one economist says it's so unlikely that if it happens, economists might throw away their text books.
Lifestyle
-
How to recycle, donate clothing to reduce fashion waste
Fast fashion cycles are harming the environment, with 500 million kilograms of clothing estimates to be filling up Canadian landfills, but one expert says there are sustainable ways to get rid of clothing.
-
Winnipeg restaurant uncovers history within its walls
Renovations at a downtown Winnipeg lunch spot uncovered the early history of food preservation and cooking in the building
-
Doll modelled after Canada's first Black female interventional cardiologist
A company is making dolls that celebrate diversity and inclusion, with one of its latest designs honouring a Montrealer paving the way for Black women in her medical specialty.
Sports
-
Davis leads rally from 27 down as Lakers beat Mavs 111-108
Anthony Davis had 30 points and 15 rebounds, LeBron James scored 26 and the Los Angeles Lakers completed their biggest rally in 21 years, beating the same team again in a 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.
-
Victoria Vergos 'excited' for new opportunity to box at Canada Winter Games
16-year-old Victoria Vergos is looking forward to the opportunity to further stamp herself on the national scene when female boxing is held at the 2023 Canada Winter Games for the first time. The competition begins Tuesday in Summerside, P.E.I.
-
Einarson wins 4th straight Canadian women's curling title
Kerri Einarson's Team Canada crew has won its fourth consecutive Canadian women's curling championship.
Autos
-
Max Verstappen again the man to beat in F1 in 2023
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.
-
Japan's Nissan accelerates shift to electric vehicles
Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said Monday.
-
Energy agency: SUV growth weighs on emissions, batteries
Ever bigger cars pose a growing problem for the environment because they produce more greenhouse gas emissions and need larger batteries than their smaller cousins, according to the International Energy Agency.