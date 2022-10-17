City of Ottawa followed police lead on 'Freedom Convoy' response: city manager

Ottawa's city manager told the inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act that police were in charge of the response to the "Freedom Convoy," and the city followed the force's lead.

Steve Kanellakos said Monday the city was only expecting protesters to stay for a short period of time when they arrived in late January, based on information it was getting from Ottawa police.

But the inquiry was also shown an email on Monday from the "Canada United Truckers Convoy," which was forwarded to top city officials and Mayor Jim Watson on Jan. 25, that said protesters were trying to book hotels for "a minimum of 30 days."

Police also had information from a local hotel association suggesting protesters were planning to stay for an extended period, and wrote in a Jan. 26 report shared with the city that "all open source information and our interactions with organizers indicate that this will be a significant and extremely fluid event that could go on for a prolonged period."

Kanellakos said police were predicting 1,000 to 2,000 people would come for the initial weekend and the majority of them would leave the downtown core afterwards.

"There wasn't an assessment that said it would go longer than that," he told the Public Order Emergency Commission on Monday.

The Liberal government declared an emergency under the act on Feb. 14, granting police extraordinary temporary powers in an attempt to clear the protests that had gridlocked downtown streets for nearly three weeks.

The inquiry is hearing testimony from a number of Ottawa's top officials this week, starting with Kanellakos.

He said the city shared information with Ottawa police and based its planning and response on the intelligence and threat assessment it received from police.

"The only information we could rely on was from Ottawa police, in terms of reliable information at that time," said Kanellakos.

"Ottawa police has extensive experience dealing with demonstrations in the national capital."

He also testified that it is normal for the number of people attending an event in the city to vary.

Kanellakos said city had tow companies who were *contractually obligated* to respond when city called.



"What measures did the city take to enforce these contracts, if any?" POEC lawyer asks.



SK cites difficulty, says city was "looking at the contracts to start taking action." — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) October 17, 2022

By Jan. 31, Kanellakos and the city saw that the protests would continue beyond the weekend. In a text to a city councillor that day, Kanellakos said the strategy was "a negotiation to balance (the protesters') need to get downtown and get them to park in controlled areas."

As the protests continued there were concerns that protesters were becoming entrenched, and the police didn't have the resources to deal with them.

Documents filed with the commission state that the intelligence Kanellakos received from police said there was "a potential for violence and weapons" in certain areas of the protests along Rideau Street, where there were people known to police. Those areas were considered to be more "dangerous and volatile."

The documents say the city was involved in "situational awareness" calls with the federal government early in February, which were informal discussions about what was happening.

Kanellakos says city wanted province to declare emergency because they had real powers.

On Feb 6-11am: K says vity was going to declare a state of emergency to put pressure on Prov.

K says provincial stance at the point was that it was a “policing issue” & had sufficient power — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) October 17, 2022

"The purpose of the calls eventually switched from situational awareness to a discussion of resources and what various levels of government could do in light of existing legislation to put pressure on the protesters," the documents say, adding that the province of Ontario was "not prepared to do anything" with respect to the insurance or commercial vehicle registrations held by the truckers involved.

By Feb. 7, Kanellakos and Watson were meeting with federal officials, including Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, "to help the (Ottawa police) get additional resources," the documents say.

During those meetings there was disagreement about the number of RCMP officers who may be available to help with the response as the protests dragged on.

The documents submitted to the commission said the "disagreement or misunderstanding regarding the number of RCMP officers went on for several meetings."

When asked by @KGallagherCTV on whether the federal government was justified in invoking the Emergencies Act to end anti-mandate protests, @fordnation says "Yes I stood shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister." #cdnpoli #onpoli #ottnews pic.twitter.com/rps5LK6g2R — Stephanie Ha (@stephanie_ha) October 17, 2022

The Ontario government was invited to the meetings, but did not participate.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who is not on the list of witnesses appearing before the inquiry, was asked about his participation by reporters during an announcement in Ottawa on Monday.

Ford said he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the convoy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.