Citing personal reasons, Jonathan Pedneault steps down Green Party deputy leader
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault announced Tuesday he's stepping down, citing "personal reasons."
Pedneault said it had been "the honour of a lifetime" to serve Canada as part of a party he thinks exemplifies "what politics should be about."
"Collaboration, hard work, and most importantly, a commitment to this country and its citizens," he said.
He said it's something other parties could learn from, accusing the Liberals of making grandiose but empty promises about solving the climate emergency and the Conservatives of "dismantling the fabric of this country."
"Meanwhile, there is this tiny party that for 40 years has been fighting the good fight," he said.
Pedneault – a human rights investigator, activist, and documentary maker who spent 14 years working in conflict areas he now says he expects to return to – broke the news alongside a "heartbroken" Green Party Leader Elizabeth May in Ottawa.
"I'm not going to pretend I'm not unhappy," May told reporters, "but I respect him."
"I couldn't have asked for a better partner, a better sounding board, a better voice for so many core issues that face Canadian society," she said, noting a second deputy leader Angela Davidson also known as "Rainbow Eyes," will keep that title.
Declining to offering any specifics about the nature of the personal reasons behind his resignation, Pedneault said only that it was a decision that he came to over the last few weeks, and was not because of any other job offer.
Questions linger over co-leadership model
May and Pedneault clinched the 2022 leadership campaign on the sixth ballot as one of the double-billed co-leadership tickets in the race, but had since been operating as leader and deputy leader respectively.
That's because making a co-leader model official requires members to approve a change to the party's constitution. That modification has yet to be made, amid internal debates and delays.
May said Tuesday she remains committed to pursuing the ability for the party to have a co-leadership model going forward, but for now would continue her work as the leader until members reach a consensus.
However, the waters remain murky on that front. No date has been set for the requisite special general meeting and May was noncommittal Tuesday about which of the various co-leadership models on the table that she'd be willing to work under.
"I'll be seeing whether there's somebody logical that I can bring in as a deputy, where we could begin to demonstrate potentially that we could work towards co-leadership," she said, while expressing some impatience about the time it's taking to have this matter sorted.
"I really want us to have a face-to-face convention soon," she said, while noting it is not her prerogative to make that call.
Pedneault told reporters that the delays in sorting out the co-leadership process did not play a role in his departure.
May says baby boomers 'f*cked' the planet
After stepping down after 13 years as leader in November 2019 citing a desire for more time with her loved ones, May returned to the helm promising to re-unite the party and double-down on pushing for climate action.
Now, she says she's feeling "lucky to be alive," after a hemorrhagic stoke in 2023, describing herself as a "70-year-old angry, cranky version of Greta Thunberg," who is ready to fight for future generations.
"The stakes are really big here. I've got another grandbaby coming at the end of October, and I feel very, very committed, as I think everybody my age should," May said. "Baby boomers have f*cked this planet, and we can't walk away and leave it for our kids to fix it."
Her resumption of the role followed Annamie Paul's brief but tumultuous tenure at the top of the party, as well as interim periods under the leadership of Jo-Ann Roberts and Amita Kuttner.
Running again, May wants 343 candidates
May is one of two Green MPs in the House of Commons. She represents Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C., a riding she's held since 2011 when she became the party's first elected Member of Parliament. Her seat-mate Mike Morrice represents Kitchener Centre, Ont.
Pedneault did run in the 2023 Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, Que. byelection in hopes of securing a third seat in the House for his party, but placed fourth.
May told reporters Tuesday the party has specifically asked her not to leave before the next election. She said she is committed to running again, alongside a full slate of Green candidates, in all 343 federal ridings.
Earlier this year, May spoke optimistically about the party's prospects for 2024 and beyond. She predicted that come the next election her party would "surprise people with electing a lot more MPs than we've had in the past, citing witnessing a high degree of "disillusionment" with the Liberals and NDP, as well as "a lot of concern" about a Conservative government.
In last month's Toronto-St.Paul's byelection that delivered a stunning upset to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party, the Green candidate Christian Cullis placed fourth.
May said Tuesday that as leadership questions plague the Liberal Party of Canada, she remains confident that the Green Party of Canada will attract more voters by offering "an authentic voice with real integrity on the national stage."
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
