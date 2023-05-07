Chong says it's 'astonishing' that PM never saw reports of foreign threats to an MP
Conservative MP Michael Chong says it’s “astonishing” to him that the prime minister has not implemented a more effective reporting system between Canada’s spy agency and the government in the event of foreign interference attempts and threats from foreign actors on Canadian officials.
Chong says he discovered this week after it was reported in the Globe and Mail that he and his family were targeted by a Chinese diplomat in 2021.
He says he was never told about the specific threats at the time, but rather briefed by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) more broadly about foreign interference in Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said neither he nor the public safety minister at the time knew of the alleged threats against Chong until they were reported in the media this week.
“I find it absolutely astonishing that neither the prime minister nor the public safety minister knew that a Canadian MP was being targeted by (China),” Chong told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos in an interview airing Sunday.
Chong said he finds it “alarming” that CSIS shared the relevant information about the reported threats with certain levels of government, namely the Privy Council Office and the national security and intelligence advisor, but not with the prime minister.
“I find that very, very disconcerting that the prime minister would not set up the processes within government, the machinery of government, in such a way as to be informed about these critical threats,” Chong said.
He added it makes him question what other pertinent national security information is not shared with the prime minister.
He acknowledged there are many reasons CSIS may have decided not to elevate the information to the prime minister because it didn’t meet the bar of briefing him on it, but that he doesn’t accept that excuse in this instance.
“That might be a charitable way of explaining this for a prime minister that has been prime minister for six months,” Chong said. “But for a prime minister that's been in power for almost eight years, in a country which has been buffeted by countless foreign interference and national security threats, that's inexcusable.”
The prime minister said Friday that the incident has prompted him to direct security agencies to make changes to their reporting processes.
"It's obvious now that those processes need to be changed," Trudeau told reporters. “Which is why I said clearly: from now moving forward, any threat, whether it's serious, or credible, or not, to a member of parliament, or their family, particularly from foreign sources, needs to be elevated to higher levels than it was.”
The Canadian Press reported Saturday that the government is still investigating why CSIS never told the prime minister or a cabinet minister that a foreign actor was allegedly threatening an MP, and why the spy agency never told Chong that he was being targeted.
Chong said CSIS told him this week several other MPs have also been targeted by China, but the agency did not say how many, and would not name names.
“Since 2021, CSIS has provided dozens of defensive briefings to elected officials,” CSIS spokesperson Eric Balsam wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca Friday. “These defensive briefings are provided to promote awareness of state-sponsored foreign interference and to strengthen individual security practices and protect Canadians and their interests.”
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has since summoned the Chinese ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, over the affair. However, the diplomat who allegedly targeted Chong has not been expelled from Canada. Joly said she is reviewing the possible consequences of doing so.
"We're assessing the consequences that we'd be facing, in case of diplomatic expulsion, because there will be consequences," Joly said Thursday.
Meanwhile, China has denied any involvement in foreign interference in Canadian politics. Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the allegations that a Chinese diplomat targeted a Canadian MP as a "groundless smear."
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
