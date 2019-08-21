

Sarah Turnbull, CTVNews.ca Staff





A spokesperson from China’s foreign ministry delivered a harsh warning to Canada Tuesday, in response to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland's concerns about the ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

When asked about Freeland's remarks, spokesperson Geng Shuang said Canada has time and again "interfered with China’s internal affairs. China deplores and firmly opposes that."

His comments were circulated by China's daily news program, Xinwen Lianbo.

Over the weekend, Freeland – who's been actively trying to tame the volatile relationship between China and Canada – released a joint statement with her counterpart in the European Union condemning any violence between pro-democracy protesters and local police.

Chinese officials, including Shuang, have demanded Canada stay out of all matters related to Hong Kong or risk facing greater repercussions, trade or otherwise.

"We demand the Canadian side to deeply reflect upon its mistakes, put itself in a right position, stop its wrongdoing before it's too late, and exercise prudence in words and deeds on Hong-Kong-related issues. Otherwise, it will cause greater damage to our bilateral relations," said Shuang.

For China’s part, those bilateral relations have been greatly tampered due to Canada's arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, following an extradition request from the U.S.

Two Canadian men, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, were subsequently seized by Chinese authorities days after Meng's arrest. Trade disputes, including a Chinese ban on Canadian beef, pork, canola, and soybean imports ensued.

Video of Meng’s arrest at the Vancouver International Airport was made public Tuesday. Her legal team is arguing that she was unlawfully detained for multiple hours, while security officials searched her belongings.

Meng’s extradition hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2020.