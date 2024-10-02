Chinese Canadians tell inquiry of chilling effects of foreign interference publicity

A former Alberta politician says publicity about foreign interference is discouraging Chinese Canadians from seeking elected office or even making donations to candidates.

Teresa Woo-Paw, who sat in the Alberta legislature from 2008 to 2015, told a federal inquiry Wednesday that every Canadian should be concerned about foreign meddling in electoral processes and democratic institutions.

But she also said members of the Chinese community are putting aside thoughts of running in elections because they don't want their loyalty publicly questioned.

Woo-Paw, chair of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation since 2018, said "quite a number of people" have told her of their aspirations to serve in public office.

"Almost all of them are saying, 'But this is not the time.'"

She said these fears will have a generational impact with fewer Chinese Canadians elected to public office.

She said some also worry they will be accused of trying to interfere in an election if they donate to a nominee's campaign, or that they might cause trouble for the candidate.

Woo-Paw was among members of the Chinese community who told the inquiry of unintended chilling effects from the current public controversy over foreign interference.

Anonymous leaks to the media of intelligence documents about alleged Chinese interference in Canadian electoral processes sparked calls for the federal inquiry that is now underway.

Montreal student Wawa Li told the inquiry there's a fixation on foreign meddling fuelled by authorities and opportunistic politicians, leading to a sense of hysteria.

"I am against foreign interference, and I hope the government takes action if it exists, but not at the expense of the community," she said.

The commission of inquiry's latest hearings are focusing on detecting, deterring and countering foreign meddling.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.