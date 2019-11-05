TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says China has agreed to allow Canadian meat products into the country.

China banned the importation of Canadian beef and pork in June, saying some Canadian meat had tested positive for ractopamine, an additive that is banned in China.

Trudeau tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon, calling it "good news for Canadian farmers."

China is one of Canada's largest export markets for pork and beef.

