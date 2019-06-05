China’s ambassador to Canada has been reassigned to Europe, leaving both countries without their respective diplomats.

CTV News has confirmed that Lu Shaye will move from his post in Ottawa by the end of the month to become the Chinese ambassador to France.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau told reporters Wednesday that the diplomatic relationship between the two countries will continue, despite Canada not currently having an official ambassador in China either.

Canada’s former ambassador to China, John McCallum, left the post in January over comments relating to the ongoing extradition case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Meng, the Chinese telecom company’s chief financial officer, is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges.

Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, have been detained in China in what many see as retaliation for Wanzhou’s arrest.