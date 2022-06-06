China's actions toward Canadian planes 'provocative and irresponsible': Trudeau

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the actions of Chinese pilots toward Canadian planes taking part in a United Nations mission were irresponsible and provocative.

Last week, the Canadian military accused Chinese planes of putting at risk a Canadian crew taking part in a U-N mission enforcing sanctions against North Korea.

It said Chinese planes had tried to divert a Canadian long-range patrol aircraft from its path, and that the crew had to change direction quickly to avoid a potential collision.

Speaking at a news conference today, Trudeau condemned China's actions.

Trudeau says Canada will continue to register strongly that China is putting people at risk.

China defended its military pilots today, saying they acted properly and reasonably and were protecting the country's sovereignty.

China's Defense Ministry says pilots were responding to provocative acts and unfriendly and unprofessional operations.