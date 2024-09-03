Politics

    • China retaliates over EV tariffs with anti-dumping probe into Canadian canola imports

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    China has announced an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola imports in response to Canada planning to impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

    In a news release on Tuesday, China's Ministry of Commerce says it is launching an anti-discrimination investigation into the tariffs and an anti-dumping probe into Canadian canola imports as well as certain chemical products.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Aug. 26 that Canada will impose a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese EVs and a 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminum.

    The tariff on Chinese EVs will take effect on Oct. 1, while steel and aluminum tariffs will come into place Oct. 15.

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland cited unfair trading practices but also "abysmal" environmental and labour standards that she said allow China to unfairly price and dump products into the market at a huge cost to the environment and workers. The tariffs were announced following a month-long consultation process, which is required under Canadian law.

    The move by the Liberal government follows similar tariffs announced by the U.S. in the spring, though those have yet to take effect. Canada was under immense pressure to match the U.S. tariffs, pushed by industry groups including automakers, and steel and aluminum plants.

    China says it is extremely dissatisfied with the Canadian tariffs and promises to take the case to the World Trade Organization.

    "China's attitude is very clear and we will take all necessary measures to defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," the ministry's release said in Mandarin.

    The Canola Council of Canada released a statement calling China "an important and valued market for Canadian canola."

    "We are confident that an investigation into Canada's canola trade with China will demonstrate alignment with and reinforce our support for rules-based trade," said Chris Davison, president and CEO of the council.

    Statistics published by the council show China accounted for 75 per cent of canola seed exports from Canada between January and June.

    China has targeted Canadian canola before. In 2019, it barred canola seed imports from two major Canadian companies, alleging it had detected pests in their shipments. The canola ban took place amid heightened tensions between the two countries following the Canadian detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States, and China's subsequent detention of two Canadian men.

    Canada launched a WTO challenge in 2020, but the review panel was suspended in August 2022, three months after China reinstated shipments of Canadian canola.

    With a file from Nono Shen in Vancouver

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the John Tavares tax case could affect professional athletes in Canada and the U.S.

    John Tavares has taken more than 20,000 faceoffs during his 15-year NHL career, but it's one with the Canada Revenue Agency that may be the most consequential. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    • SPONSORED

      SPONSORED Understanding life insurance and why it’s important

      Life insurance is a critical component of financial planning that helps ensure your family’s financial stability in the event of an untimely death. While life insurance is important for people at all life stages, there are several different types of insurance to consider based on your personal circumstances and goals.

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News