China hits Canada with anti-dumping probe on canola imports in response to EV tariffs
China said on Tuesday it plans to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, after Ottawa moved to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, lifting prices of domestic rapeseed oil futures to a one-month peak.
Canada has followed the lead of the United States and European Union, and announced last week a 100 per cent tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles and a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel and aluminum from China.
"China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the discriminatory unilateral restrictive measures taken by Canada against its imports from China despite the opposition and dissuasion of many parties," a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
The ministry said China will also initiate an anti-dumping investigation into some Canadian chemical products.
More than half of canola produced in Canada makes its way to China, the world's biggest oilseed importer. Canola, also called rapeseed for certain variants, is used as a cooking oil and in a wide range of products including renewable fuels.
China's rapeseed meal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange jumped six per cent to 2,375 yuan ($333.56) per metric ton following the announcement, hitting its highest since Aug. 6.
The ICE canola contract for November delivery dropped to its daily limit of $45, or seven per cent, to $569.7 per metric ton.
"Canada's canola exports to China have increased significantly and are suspected of dumping, reaching US$3.47 billion in 2023, with a 170 per cent year-on-year increase in volume and a continuous decline in prices," the ministry said.
"Affected by the unfair competition of the Canadian side, China's domestic rapeseed-related industries continued to suffer losses," it said.
China's rapeseed meal prices have plunged 22 per cent so far this year amid abundant oilseed supply and rising domestic production.
"The current (edible oil) domestic consumption is not strong, and there is an abundant supply of domestic stocks,” said Ma Wenfeng, senior analyst at Beijing-based agriculture consultancy Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultancy.
China imports its canola predominantly from Canada, followed by Russia and Mongolia.
"Arrivals from Canada have been growing at a fast rate," Ma said.
The world's second largest economy imported 5.5 million tons of canola in 2023, valued at $3.72 billion. Imports from Canada accounted for 94 per cent of the total.
Comparatively, the bulk of China's electric vehicle exports to Canada is from Tesla's Shanghai factory and local Chinese firms have no big exposure to that export market yet.
Canadian imports of automobiles from China to its largest port, Vancouver, jumped 460 per cent year over year to 44,356 in 2023, when Tesla started shipping Shanghai-made EVs to Canada.
The Chinese spokesperson said it intends to resort to the World Trade Organization dispute settlement mechanism for Canada's relevant practices.
The Canadian embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
China has also initiated trade investigations on imports of pork, brandy and dairy from the European Union in response to curbs on its electric vehicle exports.
Alternative supplies
China had targeted Canadian canola in previous trade tensions. In 2019, it suspended two Canadian canola exporters before removing the restrictions three years later.
Analysts said China could turn to Australia and Ukraine for alternative supplies, especially as Australia's canola production is ample.
Canola production in Europe has been hit by poor weather while China's agriculture trade with Ukraine is limited.
"We expect China to buy larger volumes from Australia if restrictions on Australian canola are eased," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney.
"As of now Australia's canola exports to China are negligible, just about 500 tons since the beginning of 2024," Houe said.
China's imports of Australian canola have been restricted due to concerns about blackleg disease.
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu, Naveen Thukral and the Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Kim Coghill and Sharon Singleton)
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China hits Canada with anti-dumping probe on canola imports in response to EV tariffs
China said on Tuesday it plans to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, after Ottawa moved to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, lifting prices of domestic rapeseed oil futures to a one-month peak.
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Just returned from the Olympics, a Ugandan athlete is set on fire by her boyfriend
A Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was set ablaze by her boyfriend and is currently receiving treatment for 75 per cent burns, police said.
Congo says at least 129 people died during an attempted jailbreak, most of them in a stampede
An attempted jailbreak in Congo's main prison in the capital left at least 129 people dead, most of them in a stampede, authorities said Tuesday.
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
Hundreds of 'Game of Thrones' props are up for auction, from Jon Snow's sword to dragon skulls
After watching eight seasons of the epic saga 'Game of Thrones,' fans can now enter what may be a competition on par with the battle for the Iron Throne: an auction of prized memorabilia from the HBO series.
Astronaut reports strange sounds coming from troubled Starliner. Here's NASA's explanation
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
'I wouldn't be here': Ontario supervised consumption site users speak out on closures
Reggie Garrett weeps as he speaks about the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, which houses the supervised consumption site he uses. It is one of 10 such sites slated for closure after the province announced new rules.
3 lost hikers rescued after night in North Vancouver backcountry
Search and rescue volunteers helped three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning after an unexpected overnight stay in the mountains.
Canada
-
Shelter-in-place lifted on Cold Lake military base: RCMP
RCMP said residents no longer need to shelter-in-place on the Cold Lake military base.
-
Northern Ont. town taking applications for new mayor after previous one abruptly resigns
Éric Côté resigned as the mayor of the Township of Moonbeam last week and town council has decided to fill the mayoral vacancy by appointment.
-
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
-
Investigative journalist Stevie Cameron dies at home in Toronto, age 80
An investigative journalist who authored books that tackled topics ranging from a prime minister's involvement in jet purchases to the murders of women on a British Columbia pig farm has died.
-
Canada’s food industry is vulnerable to cyberattacks, expert warns
Canada’s Agricultural Foods sector could be at risk of falling victim to future cyberattacks if more measures aren’t taken.
-
3 lost hikers rescued after night in North Vancouver backcountry
Search and rescue volunteers helped three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning after an unexpected overnight stay in the mountains.
World
-
Congo says at least 129 people died during an attempted jailbreak, most of them in a stampede
An attempted jailbreak in Congo's main prison in the capital left at least 129 people dead, most of them in a stampede, authorities said Tuesday.
-
Condoms can't be trusted and boys don't cry in Catholic Paraguay's first sex ed program
For the first time, Paraguay's Ministry of Education has endorsed a national sex ed curriculum. But in a surprising twist, it's the sexual health educators and feminists who are panicked.
-
Pope opens Asia odyssey with stop in Indonesia to rally Catholics, hail religious freedom tradition
Pope Francis is heading to Indonesia to start the longest trip of his pontificate, hoping to encourage its Catholic community and celebrate the tradition of interfaith harmony in a country with the world’s largest Muslim population.
-
4 people were shot dead as they slept on a subway train near Chicago. A suspect is in custody
Four people who appeared to be sleeping on a Chicago transit train were fatally shot Monday morning, police said.
-
Harris says she opposes U.S. Steel's sale to Japanese firm during campaign event with Biden
Kamala Harris says they oppose U.S. Steel's sale to Japan during a campaign event with Joe Biden in Pittsburgh on Monday.
-
opinion
opinion Harris vs. Trump: A battle royale featuring strategies of addition and subtraction
It's now officially a sprint to the White House as opposing campaigns vie for electoral supremacy, and CTV News political analyst Eric Ham breaks down the duelling strategies of addition and subtraction being used by Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Politics
-
China hits Canada with anti-dumping probe on canola imports in response to EV tariffs
China said on Tuesday it plans to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, after Ottawa moved to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, lifting prices of domestic rapeseed oil futures to a one-month peak.
-
In duelling TV ads, NDP and Conservatives try to define Poilievre to union voters
New Democrats and Conservatives have both launched television ads that attempt to define Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre to union voters, a group politicians see as having increased power in the next federal election.
-
Federal health spending has outpaced provinces, analysis shows
Despite castigation from provincial premiers over lagging federal contributions to health spending, an analysis of 20 years of health funding data shows that federal transfers have mostly outpaced increases to provincial health budgets.
Health
-
'I wouldn't be here': Ontario supervised consumption site users speak out on closures
Reggie Garrett weeps as he speaks about the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, which houses the supervised consumption site he uses. It is one of 10 such sites slated for closure after the province announced new rules.
-
Three blood biomarkers may give women a picture of their heart disease risk decades in advance, study shows
Measuring the levels of three biomarkers in blood in midlife may give women a clearer picture of their risk of major cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes decades earlier than current risk calculators do, a new study suggests.
-
How helpful or harmful is ketamine? 5 things to know after Matthew Perry's death
Matthew Perry's 2023 death from what the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office determined were 'the acute effects of ketamine' cast a shadow over a medication that has been enjoying growing popularity as therapy for depression and other mental health conditions.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronaut reports strange sounds coming from troubled Starliner. Here's NASA's explanation
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
-
Brazil Supreme Court panel unanimously upholds judge's decision to block X nationwide
A Brazilian Supreme Court panel has upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X nationwide, according to the court's website.
-
Titanic expedition yields lost bronze statue, high-resolution photos and other discoveries
A bronze statue from the Titanic -- not seen in decades and feared to be lost for good -- is among the discoveries made by the company with salvage rights to the wreck site on its first expedition there in many years.
Entertainment
-
Hundreds of 'Game of Thrones' props are up for auction, from Jon Snow's sword to dragon skulls
After watching eight seasons of the epic saga 'Game of Thrones,' fans can now enter what may be a competition on par with the battle for the Iron Throne: an auction of prized memorabilia from the HBO series.
-
Nicole Kidman plays tough matriarch in murder mystery 'The Perfect Couple'
Nicole Kidman brings murder mystery "The Perfect Couple" to the small screen in a new Netflix mini-series in which she plays a matriarch of a wealthy American family with plenty of secrets.
-
Richard Gere jokes he and Julia Roberts had 'no chemistry' in the 'tiny movie' 'Pretty Woman'
Richard Gere had some thoughts reminiscing about his hit 1990 film “Pretty Woman.”
Business
-
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
-
Volkswagen is cancelling a no-layoffs pledge and won't rule out closing plants in Germany
Germany's Volkswagen says auto industry headwinds mean it can't rule out plant closings in its home country - and is dropping a longstanding job protection pledge in force since 1994 that would have barred layoffs through 2029.
-
Thousands of U.S. hotel workers strike over Labour Day weekend
More than 10,000 workers at 25 U.S. hotels were on strike Monday after choosing Labour Day weekend to amplify their demands for higher pay, fairer workloads and the reversal of COVID-era cuts.
Lifestyle
-
OPINION
OPINION I'm 36 — when do I have to give up crop tops?
Having recently turned 36, CNN Style producer Jacqui Palumbo asks readers if she is too old to still be wearing a crop top.
-
Swimmer known as the The Shark is trying again to cross Lake Michigan
An ultra swimmer is trying again to cross Lake Michigan, from Michigan to Wisconsin, just a few weeks after trouble with a GPS device forced him to give up after 60 miles (96 kilometers).
-
How couples can manage 'sticker shock' as inflation drives up wedding costs
With the winter proposal season approaching, here are a few expert tips on how to make the most of your matrimonial budget.
Sports
-
Just returned from the Olympics, a Ugandan athlete is set on fire by her boyfriend
A Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was set ablaze by her boyfriend and is currently receiving treatment for 75 per cent burns, police said.
-
Purple Gatorade and Skittles: Calgary fans leave mementos in tribute to Johnny Gaudreau
A memorial for former Calgary Flame Johnny Gaudreau steadily grew over the long weekend.
-
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Nicholas Bennett has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games.
Autos
-
Here's what experts want you to know about engine oil change, car inspection
Cars require proper upkeep and maintenance, including checking the oil, battery and fluids, but relying on the vehicle's computer system is not enough, according to experts.
-
Edmunds: The four biggest mistakes people make when buying a new car
Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. Still, mistakes can happen quite easily.
-
Here's what to look for to make sure your car's tires are safe
Regular car maintenance can prevent unexpected breakdowns in your vehicle while keeping you safe on the road, and looking after the vehicle's tires is as important, according to experts.
Local Spotlight
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
This wilderness resort designed and built by the Timber Kings just hit the market in B.C.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
'Mini Thni': Alta. First Nations community reclaims traditional Stoney Nakoda name
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
'A home to be loved': Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Man says he's lucky to be alive after bear attack in Halifax area
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
Have you seen this statue's head? Manitoba business wants it back after being stolen for a third time
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
-
3 lost hikers rescued after night in North Vancouver backcountry
Search and rescue volunteers helped three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning after an unexpected overnight stay in the mountains.
-
Hundreds celebrate Labour Day in Burnaby's Edmonds Park
A family-friendly Labour Day celebration co-hosted by a number of different labour unions drew hundreds to Edmonds Park in Burnaby for live music, free snacks and children's activities.
Toronto
-
Back-to-school weather forecast for Toronto
Plenty of sunshine is expected in the Greater Toronto Area as thousands of kids head back to classrooms today, but it could be worth grabbing a light sweater for the start of the day.
-
'I wouldn't be here': Ontario supervised consumption site users speak out on closures
Reggie Garrett weeps as he speaks about the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, which houses the supervised consumption site he uses. It is one of 10 such sites slated for closure after the province announced new rules.
-
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
Calgary
-
1 dead following altercation outside Southview bar
Calgary police say one person has died following an altercation outside Portico Lounge in Southview early Monday.
-
Purple Gatorade and Skittles: Calgary fans leave mementos in tribute to Johnny Gaudreau
A memorial for former Calgary Flame Johnny Gaudreau steadily grew over the long weekend.
-
Struggling Stampeders can't keep up with the Joneses or Elks in 35-20 Labour Day loss
Struggling Stampeders can't keep up with the Joneses or Elks in 35-20 Labour Day loss
Ottawa
-
Boat crash on Charleston Lake injures seven, OPP charge operator
Seven people were injured early Monday morning following a boat crash on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Cold start to the school year in Ottawa, with temperatures warming up to 23 C today
It's a cold start to the school year for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario, with temperatures in the single digits.
-
OPP charge multiple speeders on Highway 417 in Ottawa, here's how fast they were going
The long weekend traffic campaign has been busy for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Ottawa, as multiple drivers were caught speeding on Highway 417.
Montreal
-
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
-
Via Rail passenger recounts 10-hour delay after train breaks down on its way to Quebec City
Rudy El Maghariki and his sister, who is visiting Canada, were among the many passengers stranded for about 10 hours on a Via Rail train bound for Quebec City.
-
Teen dies after being struck by vehicle in Anjou
A 15-year-old has died after being hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Anjou borough on Aug. 28.
Edmonton
-
17-year-old boy in hospital after drive-by-shooting involving 3 teens in St. Albert
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a drive-by-shooting in St. Albert on Monday morning.
-
Campus food bank seeing record-setting need ahead of fall semester
The University of Alberta's Campus Food Bank said it's spending almost as much per month than it used to spend per year.
-
Struggling Stampeders can't keep up with the Joneses or Elks in 35-20 Labour Day loss
Struggling Stampeders can't keep up with the Joneses or Elks in 35-20 Labour Day loss
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police make three arson-related arrests, still looking for one individual after couch fire
Fredericton police were busy Friday evening after making several arson-related arrests and issuing by-law tickets for loud parties and open liquor.
-
RCMP investigating homicide in Annapolis Valley, N.S.
The RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a 66-year-old Virginia East man with assistance from Annapolis Valley RCMP.
-
Titanic expedition yields lost bronze statue, high-resolution photos and other discoveries
A bronze statue from the Titanic -- not seen in decades and feared to be lost for good -- is among the discoveries made by the company with salvage rights to the wreck site on its first expedition there in many years.
Winnipeg
-
'It still bothers me': Family members of Fonessa Bruyere walk to remember slain teen
Family members of Fonessa Bruyere are calling on the provincial government and Winnipeg police to reopen cold cases, as they mark 17 years since Bruyere’s body was found.
-
Canada's Taylor earns Paralympic triathlon bronze, heartbreak for Daniel
Winnipeg's Leanne Taylor became the first Canadian woman to win a Paralympic triathlon medal with a bronze in the women's class Monday.
-
Accidental fire breaks out in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews say a house fire in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue was most likely accidental.
Regina
-
'They made plays, we made mistakes': Riders reflect on performance following 35-33 Labour Day Classic loss
An exhilarating matchup for a sold-out Mosaic Stadium on Sunday ultimately ended with disappointment as the Riders came up just short of taking the 59th Annual Labour Day Classic.
-
No injuries reported after cooking equipment fire at Park Street business
No one was injured after firefighters were called to a local business on Park Street Sunday night.
-
Lumsden's 36th duck derby makes a splash
A total of 35,000 rubber ducks were released into the Qu'Appelle River on Monday, to mark the annual Lumsden Duck Derby.
Kitchener
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Injured tabby cat rescued in Cambridge, Ont. after being found with buckshot wound
Marmalade, a young orange tabby cat, is on the mend after enduring what animal rescuers believe was a grim and painful experience.
Saskatoon
-
'Cost of living has been high': Saskatoon unions gather for Labour Day BBQ, discuss worker rights
Unions, workers, and volunteers alike came together at Victoria Park on Monday to enjoy a barbecue lunch and discuss the issues of our time and workers' rights at the Labour Day barbecue.
-
'They made plays, we made mistakes': Riders reflect on performance following 35-33 Labour Day Classic loss
An exhilarating matchup for a sold-out Mosaic Stadium on Sunday ultimately ended with disappointment as the Riders came up just short of taking the 59th Annual Labour Day Classic.
-
Prince Albert police investigating after body discovered on 28th Street East
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town taking applications for new mayor after previous one abruptly resigns
Éric Côté resigned as the mayor of the Township of Moonbeam last week and town council has decided to fill the mayoral vacancy by appointment.
-
Alleged thief hit in head with propane cylinder after separate altercation at northern Ont. rail yard
An Elliot Lake man has been charged with theft, mischief and other offences following a series of incidents in the village of Spragge that ended in him being hit in the head with a propane cylinder.
-
School Bus Ontario upset over new funding formula
School Bus Ontario is frustrated with a new funding formula which they believe will hurt bus drivers in all regions of the province.
London
-
Port Stanley man identified as missing canoeist pulled from Lake Margaret in St. Thomas, Ont.
A nearly 12-hour search for a missing canoeist in St. Thomas has ended tragically.
-
Rollover crash kills person in Oxford County east of London
One person is dead after a rollover crash in Oxford County.
-
China hits Canada with anti-dumping probe on canola imports in response to EV tariffs
China said on Tuesday it plans to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, after Ottawa moved to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, lifting prices of domestic rapeseed oil futures to a one-month peak.
Barrie
-
One person dead in Midland house fire
One man is dead after a house fire in Midland on Saturday morning.
-
Motorcyclist injured after crash in Tay Township
Emergency crews are on the scene on a motorcycle that happened in Tay Township Monday afternoon.
-
Multiple people injured in Georgina crash
Three people are in hospital after a crash in Georgina on Saturday.
Windsor
-
Transport of some hazardous materials across Ambassador Bridge approved by MDOT
Following a request from the Detroit International Bridge Company to modify restrictions on which materials are permitted to cross the Ambassador Bridge, the Michigan Department of Transporation (MDOT) will now allow the transport of some fuels and materials for batteries.
-
LaSalle police remind drivers to keep an eye for students on first day of school
As students head back to school Tuesday, the LaSalle Police Service has put out a reminder for drivers.
-
China hits Canada with anti-dumping probe on canola imports in response to EV tariffs
China said on Tuesday it plans to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, after Ottawa moved to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, lifting prices of domestic rapeseed oil futures to a one-month peak.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
-
B.C. teachers' union concerned with staff shortage as students return to class
The head of the British Columbia Teachers' Federation has concerns there may not be enough teachers and support staff available to work in some school districts in the province.
-
B.C. swimmer wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Nicholas Bennett won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games on Monday, finishing atop the podium in the men's 100-metre breaststroke for his second medal in Paris.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Lethbridge
-
Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
-
Blue-green algae advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake Park as Lethbridge temperatures heat up ahead of long weekend
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
-
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault man arrested for spraying bear mace at neighbours
A 30-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly spraying bear mace during a strange altercation at a multi-residential complex in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Alleged thief hit in head with propane cylinder after separate altercation at northern Ont. rail yard
An Elliot Lake man has been charged with theft, mischief and other offences following a series of incidents in the village of Spragge that ended in him being hit in the head with a propane cylinder.
-
School Bus Ontario upset over new funding formula
School Bus Ontario is frustrated with a new funding formula which they believe will hurt bus drivers in all regions of the province.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.