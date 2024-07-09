Child welfare settlement among key agenda items as Assembly of First Nations meets
The Assembly of First Nations annual meeting begins in Montreal today where leaders are expected to provide an update on negotiations to reform Canada's child welfare system and compensation for the systems' past harms.
The meeting is the first AFN annual general assembly taking place since Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak was elected national chief in December.
Last month, three regional chiefs representing more than half of First Nations wrote to Woodhouse Nepinak outlining concerns that the AFN is not including First Nations' leaders in negotiations with Ottawa about reforms being discussed as part of a $43-billion settlement reached with Canada in 2023.
More than half of that money is intended as compensation for about 300,000 children and their families harmed when chronic underfunding of child welfare on reserves meant children were more often placed in foster care than provided support to remain with their families.
The agreement includes $20 billion to help pay for reforms to child welfare including properly funding it.
The AFN refused to put all proposed resolutions on child welfare on the agenda this week because there is a special chiefs' assembly on child welfare planned for this fall, but the body is expected to provide an update on the reforms and compensation.
The assembly's annual general assembly will continue until Thursday when federal ministers, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are expected to address chiefs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.
Trudeau to attend NATO leaders' summit as Russia escalates aggression toward Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be gathering with NATO leaders today to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression towards Ukraine.
How much more likely was Eastern Canada's heat wave because of climate change?
Federal officials are set to say how much more likely Eastern Canada's heat wave was because of human-caused climate change.
Kyiv mourns as rescuers make last-ditch efforts at children's hospital hit by Russian missile
Rescue operations stretched into a second day at a major Kyiv children's hospital struck by a Russian missile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, adding that 38 people were killed and almost 200 injured in an intense daytime barrage that smashed into cities across the country.
'Nobody said anything': Former student recalls sexual advances by Frank Stronach
A former student and scholarship recipient at the company once helmed by Frank Stronach is speaking out about an “unwelcome but not illegal” sexual interaction involving the billionaire in the 1980s, when he was in his 50s and she was 19 years old.
Canadians less optimistic about finances amid worries about inflation, income: survey
Canadians are feeling less optimistic about their finances, with respondents worried about inflation, income levels and a potential recession at the midpoint of the year.
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.
Five things to know as Canada meets Argentina in Copa America semifinal
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
Bodies of 3 mountaineers recovered near Squamish, B.C.
The bodies of three mountaineers who died on a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., earlier this year have been recovered, authorities said Monday.
Mayor of town where Munro lived would 'consider' amending monument honouring her
The mayor of the municipality where Alice Munro lived for much of her adult life says he would 'consider' amending the monument to the celebrated writer outside the public library in Clinton, Ont., although he does not personally support such a move.
More than 44,000 Hatch baby sound machine power adapters recalled in Canada
Health Canada says thousands of power adapters sold with baby sound machines are being recalled due to an electrical hazard.
Ottawa councillor, residents condemn arrival of 'hateful' group Diagolon 'Terror Tour'
A community group and an Ottawa city councillor have come forward to condemn the arrival of the far-right group Diagolon after it brought its 'Road Rage Terror Tour' to Ottawa over the weekend.
Bodies of 3 mountaineers recovered near Squamish, B.C.
The bodies of three mountaineers who died on a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., earlier this year have been recovered, authorities said Monday.
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after police dismantle encampment
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
Biden looks to make the case at the NATO summit that he is still up for the job
For host U.S. President Joe Biden, the NATO leaders' summit is as much about demonstrating he is capable of meeting the grinding demands of the presidency for four more years.
Kyiv mourns as rescuers make last-ditch efforts at children's hospital hit by Russian missile
Rescue operations stretched into a second day at a major Kyiv children's hospital struck by a Russian missile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, adding that 38 people were killed and almost 200 injured in an intense daytime barrage that smashed into cities across the country.
Parkinson's specialist met with Biden's physician at the White House earlier this year, records show
A top Parkinson’s disease specialist held a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden’s physician at the White House earlier this year, according to records.
United Airlines flight loses wheel after takeoff from Los Angeles and lands safely in Denver
A United Airlines Boeing jet lost a main landing gear wheel Monday while taking off from Los Angeles and later landed safely in Denver, the airline said.
Hurricane Beryl weakens to tropical depression after slamming into Texas as Category 1 hurricane
After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas early Monday, knocking out power to nearly three million homes and businesses and killing at least three people it moved east and later weakened to a tropical depression.
Chief prosecutor defends Vatican's legal system after recent criticism of Pope's absolute power
The Vatican’s chief prosecutor has strongly defended the integrity and fairness of the city state’s justice system following criticism that Pope Francis' absolute power and his interventions in the so-called 'trial of the century' last year violated the defendants’ fundamental rights.
Trudeau to attend NATO leaders' summit as Russia escalates aggression toward Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be gathering with NATO leaders today to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression towards Ukraine.
Joly meets with new British counterpart after political sea change in the U.K.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly met with her new British counterpart Monday for the first time since the Labour Party took power in the United Kingdom last week.
Staff shortages at 4 B.C. hospitals lead to ER closures
Multiple hospitals in B.C.'s Interior faced staffing shortages over the weekend, leading to temporary emergency room closures.
Consultations set to begin on spot for planned Winnipeg supervised consumption site
The Manitoba government is making progress on its plan to open the province's first supervised drug consumption site in central Winnipeg.
A driverless car hits a person crossing against the light in China, highlighting a challenge for AI
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
How Canada's dream supersonic interceptor became a national nightmare
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
Scientists discover planet that rains glass also smells like rotten eggs
The planet known as HD 189733b, discovered in 2005, was already known for its unique conditions and extreme weather. Now scientists have discovered that it smells like rotten eggs.
Justin Bieber performs at pre-mega wedding celebration in India
Concerts, catwalks and cruises are how a rich couple in India are celebrating their wedding-to-be.
Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial begins with jury selection
Alec Baldwin's trial in the shooting of a cinematographer is set to begin Tuesday with the selection of jurors who will be tasked with deciding whether the actor is guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
Alice Munro's daughter sees outpouring of messages after essay on mother's silence to her sexual abuse
Social media saw a flood of messages for Andrea Robin Skinner, daughter of late Canadian author Alice Munro, after an eye-opening personal essay about her sexual abuse by her stepfather published this weekend.
Maple Leaf Foods to spin off pork business into new public company
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it plans to spin off its pork business into a new publicly traded company.
Canadians less optimistic about finances amid worries about inflation, income: survey
Canadians are feeling less optimistic about their finances, with respondents worried about inflation, income levels and a potential recession at the midpoint of the year.
Ticketmaster reports 'data security incident,' customers' personal information may have been stolen
Ticketmaster says it was the victim of a 'data security incident' and the information customers provide to the company may have been compromised.
Guelph, Ont. wrestling fan’s WWE dream comes true after accessible seating mix-up
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. says Saturday was a day he will never forget, after attending WWE’s Money in the Bank event.
'Very harmful': Here's how to treat sunburn
Summer isn't an entirely carefree season of barbecues, lounging around the pool or beach, and road trips. As more people spend time outdoors, dermatologists warn that exposure to the sun can leave you with sunburn and, over time, cause skin cancer.
This Pokemon card collector has some of the coolest finds in the game. He gives them away to kids for free
There are a ton of different ways to play Pokemon, the über-popular Japanese franchise that follows pocket-sized monsters across trading cards, video games and film and TV.
Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals
England can reach back-to-back European Championship finals when it meets the Netherlands in Dortmund in the second semifinal. The winner plays Spain or France in Sunday's final.
Nova Scotia star Shaffelburg at Copa America an 'achievement for the whole family'
For Zachary Shaffelburg, watching his younger brother Jacob emerge as a shining star during team Canada's first-ever appearance at the Copa America soccer tournament feels like an "achievement for the whole family."
Five things to know as Canada meets Argentina in Copa America semifinal
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
Novice driver fled police travelling 188 km/h on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
4 in 10 Canadians say theft is a risk factor in vehicle purchasing: Nanos
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Look at this photograph: Ottawa city councillor meets his rock star idols Nickelback
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
'Incredible honour': Mick Jagger dines at famous Vancouver restaurant
A rock 'n' roll legend made an appearance at a popular Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.
Escaped inmate found south of Edmonton 1 month later
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
Ottawa woman, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Calgarians allowed to water by hand, some pools open as city eases outdoor restrictions
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Giant tortoise walking along B.C. sidewalks inspires tourist from Australia
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
WWE superstar surprises Guelph, Ont. fan who didn’t have accessible seat
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
This pet chicken from B.C. is now a Guinness World Record holder
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Vancouver's 'Phil Wizard' first-ever breaker named to Canada's Olympic team
Philip Kim, who competes as "B-Boy Phil Wizard," is set to make Canadian sports history this summer as the country's first-ever Olympic breaking athlete.
Surrey food bank collects 384.5 tonnes of donations in a single day
To celebrate its fourth anniversary in Surrey, the Guru Nanak Food Bank set itself a lofty goal: collect so many food donations, it would break a record.
Vancouver park board could see budget cut, projects put on hold
The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation could see its budget slashed by $16 million.
Heat wave triggers air quality advisory in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
An air quality advisory is in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser valley, as a heat wave blanketing the region produces elevated levels of smog.
Baby seriously injured after being struck by driver in south Etobicoke
A baby has serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in south Etobicoke on Monday night, say paramedics.
Small pocket still without power after outage impacts more than 15,000 customers in Scarborough
A small pocket in Scarborough's L'Amoreaux area remains without power after a Toronto Hydro outage impacted more than 1,500 customers late Monday afternoon.
Calgarians seek to keep cool as hot, hot week settles in
A heat wave has gripped southern Alberta, with temperatures expected to climb throughout the week.
'I was scared': Testimony begins in trial for Calgary bar manager accused of sexual assault
A young woman testified Monday in the trial against her former boss, who is accused of sexually assaulting her in December 2022.
NEW THIS MORNING Speed limit to increase on Hwy. 416, sections of Hwy. 401 to 110 km/h on Friday
The speed limit will increase along Highway 416 south of Ottawa and on sections of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario on Friday.
Ottawa committee to consider extensive restorations for historic Lansdowne pavilion
The Aberdeen Pavilion, once known as the "Cattle Castle," at Lansdowne requires rehabilitation work due to the poor condition of the roof.
Unhoused encampment sets up next to pro-Palestinian protest camp on uOttawa campus
As a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Ottawa moves into its ninth week, an increasing number of tents being used by people experiencing homelessness have started to spring up nearby.
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
Shooting in Montreal North leaves 1 injured
A 35-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in the borough of Montreal North.
Edmonton breaks heat record for July 8
The City of Edmonton has set a new daily record high temperature. Edmonton hit a high temperature of 32.6 C, beating the previous July 8 record high of 32.2 C.
Wildfire evacuation alert issued as temperatures soar in Alberta
Little Red River Cree Nation issued a wildfire alert on Monday afternoon for residents of the Garden River area.
Leduc city council overturns decision to establish emergency winter shelter
Leduc's city council has rescinded its decision two weeks ago to approve a winter emergency shelter.
Heat warnings continue for most of the Maritimes for second day in a row
Heat warnings continue to blanket most of the Maritimes for the second day in a row.
27-year-old man dead after ATV crash in Cape Breton
A 27-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Cape Breton on Sunday.
'People are trickling back': Hundreds of workers return to downtown Winnipeg offices
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
Judge in murder trial weighs motivations of admitted Winnipeg serial killer
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
Federal Court agrees to stop CRA from garnishing Sask. account over unpaid carbon tax — for now
An injunction blocking the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) from garnishing Saskatchewan's bank account has been successful, according to the province.
Vintage locomotive 'The Empress' passes through Saskatchewan
A lengthy 93 long years after it first hit the track, CPKC's 2816 locomotive known "The Empress" has embarked on its "Final Spike Tour."
'Stay cool': Extreme heat warnings coming to Regina, most of Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), along with Health Canada, are issuing warnings ahead of extreme heat coming to Sask. later this week.
Trespass notice issued to pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph
A trespass notice was issued Monday to protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph.
Guelph, Ont. wrestling fan’s WWE dream comes true after accessible seating mix-up
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. says Saturday was a day he will never forget, after attending WWE’s Money in the Bank event.
OPP Marine Unit continues search on Lake Huron following reports of abandoned kayak
The Huron OPP Marine Unit is continuing their search for a missing person after a kayak was found adrift by the Canadian Coast Guard on July 3.
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
First heat wave declared in Saskatchewan and across the west
It looks like Saskatchewan is moving into the first heat wave of the year.
Fundraiser in place for funeral of two boys killed in Sask. highway crash
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
Sudbury, Ont., city councillor faces Election Act charges
A Sudbury committee has decided that Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc should face legal action over “apparent contraventions of the campaign finance rules” that took place during Leduc’s re-election campaign in 2022.
Industrial fire breaks out at local cannabis growing facility
An industrial fire east of the city saw Evelyn at Heritage Road shut down to combat the blaze. The fire at JC Green Cannabis on Evelyn Drive, and broke out earlier this evening.
Remnants of 'Beryl' expected in London area
A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for all of southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and Thursday – that’s due to remnants of hurricane Beryl, which could bring between 20 and 40 mm of rainfall per hour at times.
Fatal motorcycle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe sees driver charged
Police say a fatal two vehicle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe in mid-June has led to charges for a driver.
WEATHER STATEMENT Torrential downpours from Hurricane Beryl's remnants to hit the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
Public health warning after possible blue-green algae spotted in Innisfil
Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a warning about the water in parts of Lake Simcoe.
BWG mayor wants more seats at the county's table
Once again, Bradford West Gwillimbury's Mayor James Leduce headed to Ontario's Legislature.
Up to 50mm of rain possible for Windsor-Essex. Here’s when:
Environment Canada says there is potential for heavy rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday and Thursday.
‘The future is very bright’: Optimism abounds that Windsor's jobless rate will soon improve
Windsor's unemployment rate went up last month and remains the highest in the country, according to Statistics Canada. But, officials with Workforce WindsorEssex believe the region is heading in the right direction, suggesting the latest figures don't reflect the whole picture.
Pay to park and to power: Windsor converting parking spaces into EV charging locations
Windsor is converting parking spaces into electric vehicle charging locations.
B.C. heat wave: High temperatures remain in forecast after record-breaking weekend
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
Heat warning declared for southern Alberta
After a cool spring, the summer heat is finally here in full force. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has declared a heat warning for southern Alberta.
'A surreal experience': Lethbridge to be represented by 11 athletes, coaches, staff, officials at Paris Olympics
On the court is where Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon feel most at home and soon, they'll represent Lethbridge and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
Blind River man facing assault charges after allegedly punching another resident in the face
A 61-year-old man has been charged with assault following a confrontation this weekend in Blind River.
United Steelworkers union converges in St. John’s for triennial conference
The United Steelworkers union has brought 450 of its members, staff and guests to St. John’s, Nfld., as part of the union’s triennial District 6 Conference.
Northern Ont. suspect charged with entering victim’s home, sexually assaulting them
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after police dismantle encampment
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.