OTTAWA -- The top official in the Canadian Armed Forces, Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance, has announced he will be retiring “in the months to come,” once the government has named his replacement.

After 39 years in the Forces, Vance said he has spoken with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Governor General Julie Payette about his decision to retire.

Vance has been at the helm for more than five years, after being appointed by former prime minister Stephen Harper in April 2015. He first joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1982, and has served as the Commander of Canadian Joint Operations Command, and as commander of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command.

Over his tenure the Forces have faced a series of challenges, from sexual misconduct within the ranks, to the ongoing push to procure new military jets.

“You, the members of the #CAF, have been the inspiration for my life and I have given you my all. Until I relinquish command I will continue to serve you and Canadians with the same energy and effort I always have,” Vance tweeted, along with a full statement about his retirement.

